Music stars headline worldwide ‘Sleep Out’ homeless charity event at Rose Bowl

A charity event Saturday night at the Rose Bowl to raise money for nonprofits serving homeless people will feature musical performances by Ziggy Marley, Randy Jackson, Meghan Trainor and others, part of a worldwide evening of solidarity with the less fortunate known as as “The World’s Big Sleep Out.”

Organizers of the event, hosted in Los Angeles by Charity On Top, hope to bring 50,000 people “sleeping out” in 50 cities across the globe and raise awareness and money to fight homelessness worldwide and for local charities that serve those living on the street, according to a news release.

Other musical guests scheduled to perform include Sean Kingston and Ellie Goulding. The night will also feature stories read by celebrities, including a “final bedtime story classic by Seth Green,” the news release said.

Homelessness is an all-consuming issue in Los Angeles County, with 95% of voters calling it a serious or very problem, according to a new poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Business Council Institute. Homelessness increased by 12% in Los Angeles County this year to just shy of 59,000 people, while in the city of Los Angeles, the number soared to more than 36,000 for a 16% increase, according to local officials.

Doors for Saturday’s event open at 4:30 p.m. Light rain is expected, so organizers advise bringing an umbrella.