Guard at ‘rape club’ prison faces new charges of sexually abusing inmates

A former guard at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., shown in 2006, has been indicted on additional charges of sexually abusing female inmates.

A new indictment accuses a former correctional officer at a now-shuttered federal women’s prison in California dubbed the “rape club” of abusing more female inmates.

A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment Thursday charging Darrell Wayne Smith with 15 counts of sexual abuse, including a civil rights violation, against five women who were incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., in the East Bay. Smith, known to detainees as “Dirty Dick,” had previously been indicted of sexually abusing three female inmates. He is accused of sexually abusing the women in their cells and a laundry facility between 2016 and 2021.

Smith is one of eight FCI Dublin employees — including a former warden — charged with sexually abusing women at the prison. He is accused by inmates of actively roaming the prison, seeking out victims, and locking women in their cells until they exposed themselves to him.

“Today’s superseding indictment includes three new allegations of sexual assault by Smith, a Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin,” U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a statement. “The 15 charges against Smith allege he sexually abused multiple inmates over several years, including brazen and violent acts.”

The Bureau of Prisons closed FCI Dublin in April, saying it did not meet standards despite the agency providing resources to address the facility’s culture of abuse and employee misconduct.

Allegations of criminal conduct at the prison went all the way to the top. Warden Ray J. Garcia was convicted in March of having sex with and sexually abusing inmates. Inmates cannot legally consent to sex with prison workers. Garcia was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

The latest indictment follows a years-long scandal surrounding the facility. Since an FBI investigation was launched and resulted in arrests in 2021, eight FCI Dublin employees have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Five have pleaded guilty, and two — including Garcia — have been convicted by juries. Another employee is slated to go on trial this year.

“As alleged, Officer Daryl Smith engaged in appalling criminal acts when he sexually abused those in his care and custody,” U.S. Deputy Atty. Gen. Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “This superseding indictment is the latest product of the department’s ongoing work to seek justice for victims of sexual assault at FCI Dublin.”

The initial federal indictment against Smith, 55, who now lives in Florida, was filed April 13, 2023, and charged him with engaging in illegal sexual acts with three female inmates. It included 12 counts of sexual abuse occurring between 2016 and May 2021 in which Smith is alleged to have engaged in sexual behavior with three female inmates.

The new indictment identifies two additional victims by their initials and adds three charges against Smith, including a federal civil rights violation that arises from allegations of aggravated sexual abuse against one of the women.

An arraignment on the new indictment has not been scheduled. Smith, who was arrested in May and was released on bail, is scheduled for a jury trial beginning on March 17.