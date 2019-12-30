Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Woman survives 100-foot fall from cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes

EM6aTnMUUAAI0Ko.jpg
Rescuers were able to reach a woman who had fallen from a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday and transported her to safety.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Dec. 30, 2019
9:54 AM
Share

A woman was rescued after plummeting 100 feet from a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes and passersby heard her cries for help from the rocky shoreline below, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a woman screaming about 8 a.m. Friday. Deputies responded and determined the woman had fallen from a footpath nearly 10 stories above the boulder-strewn beach and was lying just feet from the pounding surf.

Rescue personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the sheriff’s Emergency Services Detail worked to bring the woman to safety.

Video shows a sheriff’s rescue helicopter hovering over the coastline while a specially trained paramedic deputy rappels to the ground. The woman was hoisted up and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement