Woman survives 100-foot fall from cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes

A woman was rescued after plummeting 100 feet from a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes and passersby heard her cries for help from the rocky shoreline below, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a woman screaming about 8 a.m. Friday. Deputies responded and determined the woman had fallen from a footpath nearly 10 stories above the boulder-strewn beach and was lying just feet from the pounding surf.

Rescue personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the sheriff’s Emergency Services Detail worked to bring the woman to safety.

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019

Video shows a sheriff’s rescue helicopter hovering over the coastline while a specially trained paramedic deputy rappels to the ground. The woman was hoisted up and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.