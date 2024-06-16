One person found dead and another is rescued at base of San Pedro cliffs

One person was found dead and another was rescued at the base of cliffs in San Pedro.

One person was found dead and another rescued at the base of steep cliffs in San Pedro early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded a little before 2 a.m. to a call at Point Fermin Park, known for its steep bluffs overlooking the ocean. The department said one body was found near the base of the cliffs and another person was rescued partway down.

According to the statement, the survivor was “in need of medical attention” and transported to the hospital. The statement did not identify the two people and did not provide the circumstances surrounding the death.

Advertisement

The department said firefighters were not immediately able to retrieve the body due to “deteriorating conditions” and were conducting a “second land-based rope rescue” to recover the deceased person.