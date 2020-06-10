Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Crews battling Camp Pendleton fires that have burned over 7,000 acres

By Teri Figueroa
Alex Riggins
June 10, 2020
10:22 AM
CAMP PENDLETON — 

Fire crews were continuing to battle a pair of fires on Camp Pendleton early Wednesday morning that had charred more than 7,400 acres of brush, according to the Marine Corps base’s social media accounts.

The much larger of the two fires had burned about 7,000 acres of land as of 5 a.m., according to a tweet from base officials. A smaller blaze had burned another 400 or so acres.

“No threats to personnel on base or communities off base,” the base tweeted.

Few details about the fires were immediately available, with the only updates coming via Twitter. But many users were expressing concern that the flames were spreading toward housing, and residents of surrounding San Diego County communities also reported heavy smoke and poor air quality from the fires on the base.

“I honestly appreciate the effort being put in to put out the fires, and I believe they are doing absolutely everything in their power to put them out, but they are getting closer to housing,” one Twitter user wrote to the Camp Pendleton account. “We need a real update please.”

Firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego and the Orange County Fire Authority were helping battle the blazes.

Camp Pendleton officials first reported the large fire just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, tweeting that firefighters were monitoring a fire in the Zulu Impact Area, but that the fire did not pose danger on base or off. The tweet also noted that fire would be visible throughout Tuesday.

The fires are being driven by strong, dry Santa Ana winds, which are rare for June. Winds on Tuesday gusted to nearly 70 mph in San Diego County’s Cuyamaca Mountains and to 51 mph in the Alpine area, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures soared to 101 degrees at Santee and at San Pasqual Valley, not far from Julian, on Tuesday. Escondido reached 99 degrees while Montgomery Field hit 97 and San Diego reached 91. The relative humidity was in the 7% to 12% range across inland San Diego County.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

