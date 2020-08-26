Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Young dolphin dies despite rescue efforts of Pacific Beach lifeguards, SeaWorld team

Lifeguards and SeaWorld rescue team members lift a dolphin into a canvass carrier in an attempt to save the animal.
(San Diego Lifeguards)
By Alex Riggins
Aug. 26, 2020
10:57 AM
Share

A juvenile dolphin that repeatedly beached itself Monday evening in Pacific Beach later died, despite the rescue efforts of San Diego lifeguards and a SeaWorld rescue team.

The dolphin, which lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum said was not a baby, but not yet a full-grown adult, first beached itself around 4:30 p.m. Monday just south of the main Pacific Beach lifeguard tower at the end of Grand Avenue.

Lifeguards spent about an hour trying to steer the dolphin back into deeper water, but it went straight back to the beach each time, Lerum said Monday. The lifeguards noticed that the animal had blood near its rostrum, or nose.

Advertisement

After being unable to get the dolphin back to deeper water, where witnesses reported a pod of the animals had been spotted earlier, a SeaWorld rescue team arrived, Lerum said.

Lifeguards helped the SeaWorld team load the creature into a canvas carrier designed for moving dolphins and other sea creatures, and then the dolphin was lifted into a transport truck designed for such rescues.

But the dolphin did not survive; it died Monday evening after the rescue team picked it up for transport.

Advertisement

It was unclear what ailed the dolphin, and no other details of the incident were available Tuesday.

California
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement