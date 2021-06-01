Photos: Firefighter fatally shot, captain injured by colleague at Agua Dulce fire station

An off-duty firefighter killed a fellow firefighter and critically wounded a captain in a shooting at Agua Dulce fire station Tuesday morning, officials said.

The suspect then fled to his home on Bent Spur Drive, about 10 miles away. Within minutes, that home was on fire, and by 3 p.m., it had been reduced to near rubble by the flames.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a house on fire in Acton on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A person believed to be the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a small pool on the property, according to sheriff’s officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby said it was a “tragic day for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.”

A Sheriff’s Department armored vehicle drives up Bent Spur Drive in Acton near a house where a suspect in a shooting was believed to be barricaded on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The home, which was destroyed by fire, is believed to be owned by a retired firefighter who was involved in a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station in nearby Agua Dulce earlier in the day. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A member of law enforcement is hoisted up to a Los Angeles Sheriff Department rescue helicopter near the house of a suspected gunman of a shooting at a fire station in Acton. (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a home burning in the 2600 block of W Bent Spur Drive in Acton on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A wounded firefighter is transported following a shooting at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Augua Dulce in Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (KTLA)

A press press conference is held at Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 150 in Canyon County, California on June 1, 2021. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

=A Sheriff’s deputy stretches police tape across Bent Spur Drive in Acton near a house where a suspect in a shooting was believed to be holed up on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Acton residents evacuate horses from a neighborhood where a suspect in a shooting was believed to be holed up at a house on fire on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Members of the fire fighting and sheriff community listen during a press conference at Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 150 in Canyon County. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

LA County Sheriff’s investigate LA County Fire Station 81 located at 8710 Sierra Hwy in Agua Dulce with one firefighter killed and one injured. LA County Firte station 81 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Agua Dulce, CA.\ (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Fire Chief Daryl Osby address the press after the fatal shooting of a fire fighter during a press conference at Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 150 in Canyon County, California on June 1, 2021. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the photography staff of the Los Angeles Times