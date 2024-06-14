L.A. County firefighter killed in apparent explosion in the Antelope Valley

A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed Friday in an apparent explosion of a heavy-duty truck in the Antelope Valley, according to reports.

Authorities have not released the name of the firefighter or said what caused the explosion, which occurred in the early afternoon in the 6500 block of East Avenue in Littlerock.

The L.A. County Fire Department has scheduled a 6 p.m. news briefing to discuss “the line-of-duty death of one of our firefighters,” according to a post on the social media platform X.

Earlier this year, nine L.A. city firefighters were injured when a tank of compressed natural gas exploded while they were working to extinguish a semi-truck fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.