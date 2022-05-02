Teen arrested after man fatally shot at Cinco de Mayo carnival in Anaheim

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting during a fight that broke out at a Cinco de Mayo carnival in Anaheim.

A fight started between a group of juveniles just as the annual Cinco de Mayo carnival was ending in La Palma Park around 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Shane Carringer with the Anaheim Police Department. The fight started near a carnival exit in a fenced-in area. A 17-year-old pulled out a handgun during the brawl and fired, hitting the victim.

Police responded to the north side of the park for reports of gunshots and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound, Carringer said. The victim, described only as a man, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The victim was a bystander, not involved in the fight,” Carringer said.

It was during the investigation that police learned the shooting was connected to a fight. Police detained a group of juveniles at the scene. A 17-year-old boy from Anaheim was arrested and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to Carringer.

There are no other outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting and the boy will be charged with murder, Carringer said.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the annual Cinco de Mayo festival in Anaheim. There were no other reported injuries from the shooting.