Police searching for suspect in stabbing of elderly man in Mar Vista restaurant

Surveillance footage provided by LAPD shows suspect stabbing a wheelchair bound 82-year-old man inside a Taco Bell on Oct. 3
Surveillance footage provided by LAPD shows a suspect stabbing a 82-year-old man in a wheelchair inside a Taco Bell in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on Oct. 3.
(LAPD)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who without provocation stabbed an 82-year-old man in a wheelchair as he was eating dinner Thursday night at a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista.

The victim was attacked about 6:55 p.m. at a Taco Bell in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, police said. The victim was stabbed in the neck and shoulders and was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police released video footage showing the suspect — a man believed to be 25 to 30 years of age — approaching the victim from behind and then stabbing him at least twice. The suspect dropped a skateboard he was carrying before fleeing the restaurant.

The suspect is described as male, between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds, according to authorities. He has a small tattoo next to his left eye and a large tattoo on the back of his head.

Police have asked anyone with more information to contact Det. Luis Jurado at (310) 482-6369 or email 32284@lapd.online.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

