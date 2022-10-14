Police searching for suspect in stabbing of elderly man in Mar Vista restaurant

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who without provocation stabbed an 82-year-old man in a wheelchair as he was eating dinner Thursday night at a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista.

The victim was attacked about 6:55 p.m. at a Taco Bell in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, police said. The victim was stabbed in the neck and shoulders and was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police released video footage showing the suspect — a man believed to be 25 to 30 years of age — approaching the victim from behind and then stabbing him at least twice. The suspect dropped a skateboard he was carrying before fleeing the restaurant.

The suspect is described as male, between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds, according to authorities. He has a small tattoo next to his left eye and a large tattoo on the back of his head.

Police have asked anyone with more information to contact Det. Luis Jurado at (310) 482-6369 or email 32284@lapd.online.