What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Ann’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Guests magicians include Naathan Phan, Trigg Watson, Paige Thompson, Shaun Jay and the Sacred Riana. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri checks out an Oklahoma City food truck that has customers lining up for wood-fired pizza and Grandma’s Sicilian meatball recipe in this new episode of the traveling culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network

Dino Hunters Dinosaur hunting season has begun and a Montana rancher finds what might be an extremely rare and valuable fossil on his family’s property in the premiere of this new series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Great Performances Holland Taylor wrote and stars in “Ann,” a funny, insightful and poignant one-woman stage show profiling Ann Richards, the feisty governor of Texas from 1991to 1995. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Trackers Lucas (Ed Stoppard) keeps hassling Inkunzi (Sisanda Henna) for answers while he chases down carjackers to retrieve a bag of stolen cash. Also, Milla’s (Rolanda Marais) research puts her on Lucas’ trail. James Gracie, Trix Vivier, Brendon Daniels, Emmanuel Castis and Sandi Schultz also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax

SPECIALS

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming An observance of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, and its meaning to the ongoing struggle for Black equality in America. 8 p.m. ABC, National Geographic Channel



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Kim Wehle. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael Cimino; Ana Ortiz; John Legend performs; Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”); Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Wash. D.C.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Mraz performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Tiffany Haddish; Tiffany Boone (“Hunters”). 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin Costner; Nicole Byer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead”); Ricky Martin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week The Supreme Court’s recent rulings against the Trump administration; former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s forthcoming book; coronavirus cases rise in states like Texas and Arizona; race and police brutality; 2020 election. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Amber Ruffin. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephen Curry. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Larry Wilmore; Quinta Brunson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Selma The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) wages a historic but dangerous battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in this 2014 historical drama. Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tom Wilkinson also star. 10 a.m. FX and FXX; 9 p.m. BET

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 8 a.m. TCM

Adventureland (2009) 8:16 a.m. Starz

Ad Astra (2019) 8:41 a.m. HBO

1408 (2007) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Kansas City Confidential (1952) 10 a.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 10:05 a.m. and 11:13 p.m. Starz

A Ballerina’s Tale (2015) 10:15 a.m. AMC; 6 p.m. Sundance

La Bamba (1987) 10:19 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore

Marshall (2017) Noon BET

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) Noon TMC

Hero (2002) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1996) 12:10 p.m. Encore

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (2011) 12:15 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Sundance

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 12:50 p.m. Showtime

Mystic Pizza (1988) 1 p.m. Sundance

42 (2013) 1 p.m. VH1

Niagara (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Big Fish (2003) 1:55 p.m. TMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Birdcage (1996) 3 p.m. Showtime

Night and the City (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Rookie of the Year (1993) 4 p.m. ESPN

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4 and 7 p.m. LOGO

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Revolutionary Road (2008) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Catching Hell (2011) 6 p.m. ESPN

Unfaithful (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

They Live by Night (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TNT

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

The Remains of the Day (1993) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore

Ready Player One (2018) 9 p.m. TBS

In a Lonely Place (1950) 9 p.m. TCM

Just Mercy (2019) 9:45 p.m. TNT

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Hardcore (1979) 11 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:04 p.m. Encore