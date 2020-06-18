What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Ann’; coronavirus
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Guests magicians include Naathan Phan, Trigg Watson, Paige Thompson, Shaun Jay and the Sacred Riana. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri checks out an Oklahoma City food truck that has customers lining up for wood-fired pizza and Grandma’s Sicilian meatball recipe in this new episode of the traveling culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network
Dino Hunters Dinosaur hunting season has begun and a Montana rancher finds what might be an extremely rare and valuable fossil on his family’s property in the premiere of this new series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Great Performances Holland Taylor wrote and stars in “Ann,” a funny, insightful and poignant one-woman stage show profiling Ann Richards, the feisty governor of Texas from 1991to 1995. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Trackers Lucas (Ed Stoppard) keeps hassling Inkunzi (Sisanda Henna) for answers while he chases down carjackers to retrieve a bag of stolen cash. Also, Milla’s (Rolanda Marais) research puts her on Lucas’ trail. James Gracie, Trix Vivier, Brendon Daniels, Emmanuel Castis and Sandi Schultz also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming An observance of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, and its meaning to the ongoing struggle for Black equality in America. 8 p.m. ABC, National Geographic Channel
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Kim Wehle. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael Cimino; Ana Ortiz; John Legend performs; Carla Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”); Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Wash. D.C.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Mraz performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Tiffany Haddish; Tiffany Boone (“Hunters”). 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin Costner; Nicole Byer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead”); Ricky Martin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The Supreme Court’s recent rulings against the Trump administration; former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s forthcoming book; coronavirus cases rise in states like Texas and Arizona; race and police brutality; 2020 election. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Amber Ruffin. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephen Curry. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Larry Wilmore; Quinta Brunson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Selma The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) wages a historic but dangerous battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in this 2014 historical drama. Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tom Wilkinson also star. 10 a.m. FX and FXX; 9 p.m. BET
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 8 a.m. TCM
Adventureland (2009) 8:16 a.m. Starz
Ad Astra (2019) 8:41 a.m. HBO
1408 (2007) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Kansas City Confidential (1952) 10 a.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 10:05 a.m. and 11:13 p.m. Starz
A Ballerina’s Tale (2015) 10:15 a.m. AMC; 6 p.m. Sundance
La Bamba (1987) 10:19 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore
Marshall (2017) Noon BET
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) Noon TMC
Hero (2002) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1996) 12:10 p.m. Encore
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (2011) 12:15 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Sundance
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 12:50 p.m. Showtime
Mystic Pizza (1988) 1 p.m. Sundance
42 (2013) 1 p.m. VH1
Niagara (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Big Fish (2003) 1:55 p.m. TMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Birdcage (1996) 3 p.m. Showtime
Night and the City (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Rookie of the Year (1993) 4 p.m. ESPN
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4 and 7 p.m. LOGO
Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Revolutionary Road (2008) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Catching Hell (2011) 6 p.m. ESPN
Unfaithful (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
They Live by Night (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TNT
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
The Remains of the Day (1993) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore
Ready Player One (2018) 9 p.m. TBS
In a Lonely Place (1950) 9 p.m. TCM
Just Mercy (2019) 9:45 p.m. TNT
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU
The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Hardcore (1979) 11 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:04 p.m. Encore
