Movies on TV this week, June 14: ‘Milk’; ‘Stand by Me’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 14 - 20, 2020

All the President’s Men (1976) TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Black Orpheus (1959) TCM Fri. Noon

Dances With Wolves (1990) BBCA Sun. 3:59 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Mon. 9:35 a.m.

The Kid (1921) TCM Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Knife in the Water (1962) TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Milk (2008) ENCORE Tues. 11:11 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:31 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Sun. 2:33 a.m.

Queen Christina (1933) TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) BBCA Sun. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Search (1948) TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) IFC Sun. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. Noon TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Tues. 1:05 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) CMAX Tues. 3:17 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Mon. 2:36 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:06 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:22 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:31 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 14 - 20, 2020

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 7:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:32 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 14 - 20, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 10:19 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:09 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 5:09 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7 a.m. SHOW Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ STARZ Thur. 9:57 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 3:59 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 8:05 a.m. SHOW Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Tues. 9 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:50 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Mon. 7:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ FREE Wed. Noon

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ E Sat. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ FREE Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ SYFY Sun. 6 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Thur. 2:18 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 11:11 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:28 p.m. STARZ Thur. 10:55 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ COM Sat. 2:30 p.m. COM Sat. 9 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ COM Sat. 4:30 p.m. COM Sat. 11 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ SYFY Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 8:17 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:51 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:31 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:13 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 5:35 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Sun. 2:33 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBCA Sun. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 3 a.m. BBCA Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 9 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 1:24 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 4 p.m. LOGO Fri. 7 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:55 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:40 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ FREE Sun. 9:05 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon FREE Thur. Noon

Speed (1994) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:48 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 11:04 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 7:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:22 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:56 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 1:05 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Thur. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Wed. 8 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 4:20 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Mon. 2:36 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:06 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:22 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:31 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of June 14 - 20, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show Star Search to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Sun. 9 a.m. OVA Sat. 1 a.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:58 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 6:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:16 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Thur. 12:33 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:21 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 4 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 4:55 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:51 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:17 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

All My Husband’s Wives (2019) Kelly Rutherford, Erin Karpluk. Alison’s world is turned upside down when her husband Dominick dies in a car accident. When it’s revealed that he was murdered, even more secrets about his life come to light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

All the President’s Men (1976) ★★★★ Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman. The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein tie the Watergate break-in to the White House. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Always for Pleasure (1978) The streets of New Orleans come alive with festivals, parades and music. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Fri. 2 a.m.

La amante de la mafia (1990) Sonia Infante, Eric del Castillo. Una hermosa e implacable mujer maneja algunos negocios ilícitos de la mafia, y sabe enfrentar con valor a sus enemigos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:10 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:44 a.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:41 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:50 a.m.

El Ansia de Matar (1987) Mario Almada, Gilberto Trujillo. Un experimentado cazador y un hombre guatemalteco recorren el bosque en busca de una guerrilla mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:54 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:27 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:35 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Au Pair Nightmare (2020) Anne Heise, Tristan Thomas. Looking to leave her past behind her, a young woman becomes an au pair for a very wealthy and private couple. Suspecting that they’re hiding something, she must soon uncover their dark secret if she hopes to make it out of their home alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 5:35 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:08 p.m.

B

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:35 p.m.

The Ballad of Josie (1968) ★★★ Doris Day, Peter Graves. A frontier widow aims to raise sheep despite a cattle rancher in old Wyoming. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:04 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:19 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:09 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Barefoot in the Park (1967) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A conservative lawyer marries a vivacious woman, and the two move into a busy Greenwich Village apartment. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

Bean (1997) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Peter MacNicol. An eccentric, accident-prone British art caretaker wreaks havoc at the U.S. unveiling of Whistler’s Mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:34 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:19 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:55 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:39 p.m. STARZ Sat. 2:57 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:01 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:23 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:46 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Bermuda Cockleshells (1957) Young sailors prepare their racing dinghies at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5 a.m.

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 6 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Big Fish (2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Fri. 1:55 p.m.

The Big Lift (1950) ★★ Montgomery Clift, Paul Douglas. One U.S. soldier warns another about the latter’s German girlfriend during the Berlin airlift. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

Birthmother’s Betrayal (2020) Tanya Clarke, Aria Pullman. A woman becomes suspicious when her adopted daughter’s birth mother reenters her life and starts to display increasingly erratic behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Bitter Sweet (1940) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. Songs by Noel Coward highlight this tale of the difficult times faced by a Victorian belle and her husband in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Black Dynamite (2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Black Orpheus (1959) ★★★★ Breno Mello, Marpessa Dawn. Death follows a streetcar conductor and country girl during carnival in Rio de Janeiro. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Blackboard Jungle (1955) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Vic Morrow. A dedicated teacher attempts to restore order in an inner-city high school where teenage lawlessness has taken root. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Blue Hawaii (1962) ★★★ Elvis Presley, Joan Blackman. A pineapple tycoon’s rebellious son turns island tour guide with his girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Blue Iguana (2018) Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz. Ex-jailbirds Eddie and Paul are on parole and working in a New York diner, and their lives seem to be at a dead end. Then, English lawyer Katherine Rookwood walks into the diner with an offer they can’t refuse. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:59 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 a.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:56 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 a.m. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Born to Be Bad (1950) ★★ Joan Fontaine, Robert Ryan. A woman milks an affair with a writer and marriage to a rich businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Bowery to Bagdad (1955) ★★ Bowery Boys, Eric Blore. Slip, Sach, Chuck and the rest of the gang rub a magic lamp and meet its genie. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:55 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:34 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:25 a.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

The Boy With Green Hair (1948) ★★★ Pat O’Brien, Dean Stockwell. A young war orphan is subjected to ridicule after he awakens one morning to find his hair mysteriously turned green. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:09 a.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. An undercover cop joins forces with an ex-con to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend and save Detroit from destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. LOGO Mon. 8 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Bright Leaf (1950) ★★ Gary Cooper, Lauren Bacall. Backed by a rich madam, a Southerner ruins a tobacco tycoon with a cigarette-making machine. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (2019) Filmmaker Ivy Meeropol examines the fascinating and controversial life of high-profile lawyer Roy Cohn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 a.m.

C

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabaret (1972) ★★★ Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey. Multiple Oscars went to this tale about an American chanteuse in Berlin caught in the rising tide of Nazism. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m. SYFY Mon. Noon

Canyons & Ice: The Last Run of Dick Griffith (2018) A 90-year-old Alaskan man travels thousands of miles. (NR) 56 mins. KVCR Tues. 7 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5:12 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Captive Nanny (2020) Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore. Hired under mysterious circumstances, a live-in nanny soon uncovers a sinister secret about her security-obsessed employer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Case of the Black Parrot (1941) ★★ William Lundigan, Maris Wrixon. A newsman and cameraman tie shipboard foul play to a global criminal. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Thur. 5 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 p.m.

The Cat and the Fiddle (1934) ★★★ Ramon Novarro, Jeanette MacDonald. A New York soprano meets a struggling composer in Brussels and saves his operetta on opening night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. Noon

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:56 a.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ Ben Cross, Ian Charleson. Personal goals spur British runners Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell to compete in the 1924 Olympics. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sun. 7 a.m. SHOW Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Coco (2017) ★★★ Voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal. Animated. Accompanied by a charming trickster, a young musician embarks on an extraordinary journey through the colorful Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family’s history. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sat. 8:20 p.m.

Cold Brook (2018) William Fichtner, Kim Coates. Two ordinary guys embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 10 p.m.

Cold Turkey (1971) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Pippa Scott. An Iowa minister accepts a tobacco tycoon’s offer of $25 million to a town that quits smoking for 30 days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Colewell (2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Fri. 10:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:50 a.m. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:49 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:13 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. E Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Wed. 7 p.m. E Wed. 9:15 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Crime in the Streets (1956) ★ John Cassavetes, James Whitmore. A social worker tries to reach a street-gang leader who plans to kill a man over a slap. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Cuban Fury (2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:51 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:12 p.m.

Cyborg (1989) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter. A martial artist hunts a killer in a plague-infested urban dump of the future. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:42 p.m.

D

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

D.O.A. (1949) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Pamela Britton. A dying accountant has a few days left to find out who spiked his drink with poison and why. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:57 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 8:50 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. BBCA Sun. 3:59 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sat. 7:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:25 a.m.

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018) Kit Harington, Natalie Portman. A young actor reminisces about a dead American TV star and the correspondence they shared. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:43 p.m. STARZ Mon. 1:08 p.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. DISN Sat. 9:05 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:18 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:32 a.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 3:50 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Thur. 9 a.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon SHOW Thur. 4 a.m.

The Dogs of War (1980) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger. Jamie, a mercenary, is hired by a large corporation to help liberate Zangaro, a small African nation, from an iron-fisted despot. Once there, Jamie learns more about the plight of the country’s people and joins the Zangaro people’s fight. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:58 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:27 p.m.

Don’t Think Twice (2016) ★★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs. Turmoil strikes a New York improv troupe when one member leaves to star in a television show. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:56 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) ★★ Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin. Un travieso felino, en busca de diversión, irrumpe en el hogar de dos niños aprovechando la ausencia de la madre. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:40 a.m.

The Duel (2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sun. 10:30 a.m. TRU Sun. 12:45 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

E

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:20 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

The Electric Horseman (1979) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A newswoman and a rodeo star flee to Utah with a $12 million horse freed from a Las Vegas promotion. (PG) 2 hrs. CMAX Fri. 4 a.m.

Elevator to the Gallows (1958) ★★★ Jeanne Moreau, Maurice Ronet. A French war hero plots to kill his lover’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 1 a.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sun. 2:30 p.m. E Thur. 6:30 p.m. E Thur. 9 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones (1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Entrega inmediata (1963) Cantinflas, Gina Romand. Un humilde cartero es seducido por la dirigente de una red de espionaje y entonces decide hacerse pasar por el agente secreto XU 777. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:57 p.m.

Eragon (2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. Un equipo de élite de EE. UU. recibe la misión de abordar un avión 747, secuestrado por una organización terrorista. Sin ser detectados, tendrán que desactivar una bomba de gas letal. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 4 p.m. A Sun. 11 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 1 p.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:15 a.m.

F

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) ★★★ Narrated by Michael Moore, Ben Affleck. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore creates a searing examination of the Bush administration, its words and its actions surrounding the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Farewell, My Lovely (1975) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Charlotte Rampling. Ex-convict Moose Malloy wants 1940s Los Angeles private eye Phillip Marlowe to find his girlfriend, Velma. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 5:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:53 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ Topol, Norma Crane. A poor Jewish milkman and his wife try to marry off their five daughters in czarist Russia. (G) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Thur. 11 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 9 a.m.

Fire in the Sky (1993) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick. Based on the true story of an Arizona lumberjack who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Wall Street broker Will and his young son Danny witness the murder of a corrupt police officer while on a hunting trip. When the perpetrators take Danny hostage, Will must help them evade the police chief and recover stolen money to save his son. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:26 a.m. STARZ Mon. 11:27 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) ★★★ Jason Segel, Emily Blunt. Career plans and other obstacles stand in the way of two lovers who run into trouble each time they try to set a wedding date. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. LOGO Mon. 5 p.m. LOGO Tues. Noon

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:01 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:23 a.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:42 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 11:02 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:17 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974) ★★ Peter Cushing, Shane Briant. The baron and his asylum sidekick put the brain of a genius in the body of a brute. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Freaky Friday (2018) Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff. A woman and her rebellious 16-year-old daughter swap bodies through the magical power of a treasured hourglass. When it accidentally shatters, they must search for a matching hourglass so they can return to their own bodies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sat. 7 a.m.

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010) ★ Beau Bridges, Bindi Irwin. Kirra es una niña que tiene que pasar una temporada con su abuelo en Sudáfrica. Una noche de tormenta, el abuelo encuentra una orca atrapada. Desde ese momento, surge una gran amistad entre la niña y el animal. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:57 a.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:05 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:30 a.m.

G

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) EPIX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sat. 11:20 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:59 p.m.

Gangway for Tomorrow (1943) ★★ Margo, John Carradine. Flashbacks tell more about a French refugee, hobo, warden, auto racer and Miss America. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Garden Gopher (1950) Animated. A stubborn gopher gives Spike a difficult time when he tries to bury a bone. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Garfield: The Movie (2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Gatillo Veloz (1966) Manuel López Ochoa, Silvia Fournier. Un hombre apodado Gatillo Veloz lucha contra una banda de criminales que intenta tener el control de una mina de plata. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. Noon

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:05 a.m. SHOW Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:17 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:20 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Girl Most Likely (2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

God’s Little Acre (1958) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Tina Louise. Tempted by Griselda, Georgia farmer Ty Ty digs for a fortune in gold on his land. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Going to Blazes! (1948) Fire safety and prevention. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:20 p.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Winona Ryder. Rock ‘n’ roll outlaw Jerry Lee Lewis causes a 1950s scandal by marrying his 13-year-old cousin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Encarcelado dentro de la Gran Muralla china, un guerrero mercenario une fuerzas con un ejército de élite para luchar contra un ataque de monstruos saqueadores. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:14 a.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) ★★ George Kennedy, James Whitmore. A mercenary recruits a knife man, a gunman and four outlaws to free a Mexican patriot from prison. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Wed. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe (1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

H

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:49 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:05 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:32 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:21 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:31 a.m.

Hardcore (1979) ★★★ George C. Scott, Peter Boyle. A father’s search for his missing teenage daughter takes him into the pornography underworld. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 12:30 p.m. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:20 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:11 a.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

He Walked by Night (1948) ★★★ Richard Basehart, Scott Brady. Los Angeles police officers hunt a devious killer thief who monitors their frequency. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:40 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Her Boyfriend’s Secret (2018) Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti. After believing she has found the guy of her dreams, home renovator Melissa Davis soon learns that her dream man has a dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:07 p.m.

High School Musical (2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. DISN Sat. 8:30 a.m.

High School Musical 2 (2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Hijazo de mi vidaza (1971) Eduardo Manzano, Sasha Montenegro. Para explicarle a su hijo quién es su padre, la madre cree conveniente comenzar con hechos prehistóricos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

His Fatal Fixation (2020) Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne. After surviving a violent attack from a jealous stalker, a traumatized woman moves to a new city to look for a fresh start. But as she struggles to cope with the emotional and physical scars, she soon sees visions of her stalker at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Tues. 9 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:02 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:27 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:26 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Sat. 6:12 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:39 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FS1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Hover (2018) Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey. As environmental strain causes food shortages around the world, a compassionate caregiver uncovers a deadly connection between the health of her clients and agricultural drone technology. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:33 a.m.

How to Be a Player (1997) ★ Bill Bellamy, Natalie Desselle. A womanizer’s sister and girlfriend study him for anthropology class, then try to reform him. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 3:25 a.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Mon. 7:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Tues. 5:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 a.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:50 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:15 p.m.

I

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

I Come in Peace (1990) ★★ Dolph Lundgren, Brian Benben. An alien policeman and an FBI agent hunt an alien hulk which kills for heroin in Houston. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:16 a.m.

I Confess (1953) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Anne Baxter. A priest honors the sanctity of the confessional when he stands trial for a murder committed by one of his penitents. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

I Want to Live! (1958) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Simon Oakland. Convicted of murder, drug-addicted shill and prostitute Barbara Graham lands on death row. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:25 a.m.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer. After a carnival troupe saves his life, a man agrees to help its immortal leader collect five souls and win a bet with the devil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

In a Lonely Place (1950) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Gloria Grahame. A bungalow neighbor alibis a boozing Hollywood screenwriter accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:20 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Indiscretion of an American Wife (1953) ★★ Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift. A Philadelphian says goodbye to her Italian lover at the train station in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

El inmigrante (2016) Alex Sirvent, Fabián López. Un joven mexicano en compañía de sus dos amigos, decide cruzar la frontera e inmigrar a los Estados Unidos en busca de una vida mejor para su madre y sus tres hermanos. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Innerspace (1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:48 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 9:55 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:35 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. Noon TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) Charlie Weber, Scott Adkins. Marinos que protegen una embajada de Estados Unidos son sorprendidos con la guardia baja cuando unos militantes los atacan súbitamente. Superados en número y sin armas, los marinos deben tener el coraje y el poder para sobrevivir al asalto. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:58 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 2:34 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. COM Sun. 6 p.m. COM Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Tues. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Wed. 2 a.m. SUND Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBCA Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Confidential (1952) ★★★ John Payne, Coleen Gray. An ex-convict is framed for a bank holdup done by a police captain and men wearing masks. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

The Kid (1921) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Jack Coogan. Silent. The Little Tramp raises the abandoned child of an unwed mother. (NR) 50 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Killer Grandma (2019) Kelly Sullivan, Nana Visitor. Melissa, a happily married woman with an 8-year-old daughter, invites her husband’s mother to live with them. However, Melissa comes to realize that Grandma is unhinged and wants to kidnap Melissa’s daughter to replace her own dead child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Knife in the Water (1962) ★★★★ Leon Niemczyk, Jolanta Umecka. A Polish couple picks up a student hitchhiker and takes him sailing. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:43 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:43 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

The Last Tycoon (1976) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Tony Curtis. Harold Pinter adapted the screenplay from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel about a powerful 1930s movie mogul. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:27 a.m.

Les Girls (1957) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Mitzi Gaynor. An entertainer’s memoirs of her years in a musical revue lead her to court and a reunion with her former co-workers. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017) Filmmaker John Ridley examines a decade of tensions, civil unrest and events in Los Angeles that culminated in citywide violence following the Rodney King verdict on April 29, 1992. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KABC Tues. 8 p.m. KEYT Tues. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Lifechanger (2018) Lora Burke, Jack Foley. A murderous shape shifter sheds blood to make things right with the woman he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. FREE Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) ★★★ Tom Courtenay, Michael Redgrave. An angry young man runs cross country on his own terms at the British reform school Borstal. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SYFY Sun. 6 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Wed. Noon

Love Crazy (1941) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. An old flame and a mother-in-law make a couple’s fourth anniversary wacky. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:24 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Love in the Forecast (2020) Christopher Russell, Cindy Busby. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2019) Gardiner Millar, Tori Anderson. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) ★★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. A mysterious traveler tends to an injured pioneer’s farm and harbors a deep affection for the family’s eldest daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lovelace (2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBCA Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Tues. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 10:01 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:32 a.m.

El malvado Carabel (1962) Julián Pacheco, Lorena Velázquez. Un hombre pobre quiere casarse con su novia, pero es despedido de su trabajo y decide ser asaltante para obtener dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Man I Love (1946) ★★ Ida Lupino, Robert Alda. A nightclub singer becomes involved in an accidental death as a petty racketeer tries to force his attentions on her. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Man With a Movie Camera (1929) ★★★ Silent. Filmmaker Dziga Vertov gives a surrealist view of Russia, emphasizing machinery and architecture. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:50 p.m.

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) ★★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson. After escaping from a cult, a young woman is haunted by her experiences there and fears that its vicious leader may be trying to find her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:40 a.m. CMAX Wed. 11:10 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Martín Fierro (1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Haven’t We Met Before? (2002) ★★ Anthony Lemke, Page Fletcher. Believing a law student killed him in a previous life, a man in a mental institution seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Tues. 1 a.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:03 p.m. STARZ Sun. 12:13 p.m.

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist: Wong Ching-Ho (2019) A martial artist develops a new form of kung fu to fight opium traders. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:09 p.m.

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) ★★★ David Niven, Kim Hunter. A British airman escapes death by mistake and resists the messenger who keeps summoning him to the beyond. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:48 a.m.

Maytime (1937) ★★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. An operatic soprano recalls how she married her teacher and tragically lost the baritone she loved. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:49 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:21 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:31 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:57 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:18 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:11 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:28 p.m. STARZ Thur. 10:55 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sat. 2:30 p.m. COM Sat. 9 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. COM Sat. 4:30 p.m. COM Sat. 11 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. COM Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Men With Brooms (2002) ★★ Paul Gross, Molly Parker. Four friends put past grievances behind them in order to participate in the sport of curling. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:02 p.m. STARZ Fri. 12:49 p.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. OVA Fri. 3 p.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:11 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:31 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sat. 7:13 p.m.

Miss Firecracker (1989) ★★★ Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen. An ex-flirt wants to win the Yazoo City, Miss., beauty contest her cousin won years before. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Amy Adams. A middle-aged British governess gets a taste of the glamorous life when she takes a job as the caretaker of an American celebrity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Missing in Action (1984) ★★ Chuck Norris, M. Emmet Walsh. A U.S. colonel escapes from the Viet Cong, then comes back with a floating arsenal to get others out. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m. CMAX Mon. 10:25 p.m.

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985) ★★ Chuck Norris, Soon-Teck Oh. An imprisoned U.S. colonel fights the military overlord of a slave-labor opium operation in Vietnam. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Modern Guatemala City (1945) The sights, sounds and history of Guatemala City. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Mon. 7 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:49 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:35 a.m. CMAX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

A Mother Knows Worst (2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:33 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Muerte en la Feria (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Sonia Infante. Un trío de chantajistas se dedica a estafar a la gente culpándola de asesinatos que ellos cometen. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Murder by Contract (1958) ★★ Vince Edwards, Phillip Pine. When a hit man fails to carry through with the execution of a star witness, he finds himself marked for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:47 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

My Favorite Wife (1940) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A shipwrecked woman returns to a remarried husband after seven years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Wed. 12:30 p.m. SUND Thur. 8 a.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:53 a.m. STARZ Mon. 2:49 a.m.

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark (2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. OVA Tues. 3 a.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:43 p.m.

Navy Blues (1941) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Jack Oakie. A sailor and his buddy need a singer’s allure to win a gunnery-contest bet in Honolulu. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3:05 p.m.

New Moon (1940) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. A Paris belle meets a duke sold into slavery on a ship bound for 18th-century New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Niagara (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Joseph Cotten. A blonde and her lover plot to kill her edgy husband at Niagara Falls. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Night and the City (1950) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney. In London’s seamy underworld, a dishonest wrestling promoter finds himself a marked man after crossing a crime kingpin. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:17 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:51 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:31 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:13 p.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) SHOW Tues. 6:25 a.m.

The Nines (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis. An actor is under house arrest, a TV show chronicles a sitcom production, and a video-game designer and his family become stranded in the woods. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 11:10 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:14 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Nora Prentiss (1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Kent Smith. A nightclub singer inspires a doctor to fake his own murder, for which he stands trial. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

El novato del año (1993) ★★★ Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. Un joven juega para los Cubs de Chicago, tras descubrir que una rotura de hombro le da una fuerza increíble en el brazo. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. ESPND Fri. 5 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:35 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sat. 8:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) ★★★ Harry Belafonte, Robert Ryan. Racial tension flares up among an ex-cop, a bigot and a black entertainer who band together to rob a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. E Fri. 11 p.m. E Sat. 1 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:05 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:13 p.m.

One Small Indiscretion (2017) Ashley Scott, Tiera Skovbye. Una joven y hermosa mujer desarrolla un malvado plan para destruir la vida de una antigua amante de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros yos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:05 a.m.

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:20 a.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Tues. 10 p.m.

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Pale Flower (1964) ★★★ Ryô Ikebe, Mariko Kaga. Released from prison, a murderous gangster forms a mutually destructive relationship with a mysterious woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

The Panama Papers (2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:25 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Parrish (1961) ★ Troy Donahue, Claudette Colbert. A poor young man cuts a swath in the Connecticut tobacco world; then his mother marries a big-shot planter. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Pathfinder (2007) ★★ Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood. American Indians adopt and raise as their own a Viking boy who was left behind by his own people during a raid. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:50 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Patterns (1956) ★★★ Van Heflin, Everett Sloane. A New York corporate boss grooms an Ohio engineer for the No. 2 man’s job. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animada. Los valientes pingüinos Skipper, Kowalski, Rico y Cabo unen fuerzas con un espía experto para frustrar los planes de un villano con tentáculos que desea apoderarse del mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 10 p.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:30 a.m. SYFY Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sun. 11 p.m. SYFY Mon. 4 p.m.

Pitfall (1948) ★★ Dick Powell, Lizabeth Scott. An insurance man’s affair with a blonde leads to guilt, murder and a confession to his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper. In upstate New York, two men, and later, their sons must deal with the unforeseen consequences of their actions. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:56 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:55 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Primary (1960) ★★★ Robert Drew, Hubert H. Humphrey. Cameras follow John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey as each campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:04 a.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 11 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Psycho Escort (2020) Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard. Needing a date for a company function, a widowed mother hires a seemingly charming escort who has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Psycho Yoga Instructor (2020) Ashley Wood, Brady Smith. A woman tries to save her marriage and her life when a sociopathic yoga instructor becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:33 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Puppet Master (1989) ★★ Paul Le Mat, Irene Miracle. Psychics at a bay hotel meet the puppets Pin Head, Leech Woman, Tunneler, Blade and Jester. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Puppy Love (2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2:13 a.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sun. 10:35 a.m.

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Thur. 7 p.m. FS1 Fri. 1 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Queen Christina (1933) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, John Gilbert. The 17th-century Swedish queen falls in love with the Spanish ambassador while posing as a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:20 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:53 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Race (2016) ★★ Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis. Overcoming racism at home and abroad, track and field superstar Jesse Owens competes for Olympic glory in 1936 Berlin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Raintree County (1957) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A New Orleans belle lures a man away from his sweetheart and into marriage during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 3:40 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 10:50 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. SUND Thur. 3 a.m. SUND Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Realive (2016) Tom Hughes, Charlotte Le Bon. A man who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer decides to freeze his body, hoping that time will provide a cure for his death sentence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sun. 7 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:30 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:34 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:19 p.m.

Repentance (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, Jackie Gleason. A punchy boxer ends his brutal career in the company of a sad trainer and a bad manager. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:10 a.m. CMAX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Mon. 10:24 p.m. SYFY Tues. 3:37 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Mon. 8 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5:38 p.m.

Reventón en Acapulco (1982) Alejandro Suárez, Jaime Moreno. Las vidas de cuatro familias de distintas clases sociales se entrelazan durante un fin de semana en Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 3 p.m.

Ride the Wild Surf (1964) ★★ Fabian, Tab Hunter. California beach boys come to Hawaii to meet beach girls and surf the north shore of Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m. HBO Tues. 6:25 a.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:10 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sun. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Mon. 6 p.m. CMAX Sat. Noon

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 3 a.m. BBCA Wed. 11:30 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 p.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

San Francisco (1936) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald. A Barbary Coast gambler loves his new saloon singer, then loses her in the 1906 earthquake panic. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:24 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:47 p.m. CMAX Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Search (1948) ★★★★ Montgomery Clift, Ivan Jandl. A GI in postwar Berlin befriends a displaced Czech boy sought by his mother. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:14 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Seduced and Abandoned (1964) ★★★ Stefania Sandrelli, Saro Urzi. A Sicilian tries to save face by forcing his daughter’s seducer to marry her. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:04 a.m. STARZ Wed. 12:17 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:07 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:11 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Sat. 1 a.m.

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Natalie Wood. The editor of a scandal magazine targets a psychologist and her sex-studies institute. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LOGO Fri. 4 p.m. LOGO Fri. 7 p.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:36 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Shine On, Harvest Moon (1944) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan. Nora Bayes and Jack Norworth become partners in circa-1910 vaudeville. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Thur. 11 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Having been scarred by violence and loss, a young man seeks refuge on the basketball court, dreaming of a championship and a better life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FS1 Thur. 4 p.m. FS1 Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Side Street (1950) ★★ Farley Granger, Cathy O’Donnell. A New York man with a pregnant wife steals cash dropped as blackmail money for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Signs of the Time (2008) Narrated by Richard Dreyfuss. Filmmaker Don Casper examines the origins of hand signals during the early days of baseball. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KLCS Tues. 10 p.m. KLCS Wed. 4 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:06 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:40 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 8 p.m. SUND Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

La sonrisa de los pobres (1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven y ambos pierden el empleo, pero la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sun. 9:05 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon FREE Thur. Noon

A Special Day (1977) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni. A housewife encounters a homosexual broadcaster on the day Hitler meets Mussolini in 1938 Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:48 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:04 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:51 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:01 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Tues. 1 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 2:47 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. Noon TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:47 p.m.

Starsky y Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Una pareja de detectives investiga a un traficante de cocaína sospechoso de ser el responsable de un asesinato. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Storks (2016) ★★ Voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown. Animated. When the Baby Factory produces an adorable but unauthorized girl, a stork and his human friend race against time to deliver the bundle of trouble before the boss finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 7:33 a.m.

Straight From the Heart (2003) ★★★ Teri Polo, Andrew McCarthy. A successful New York photographer meets a reclusive Wyoming widower who cannot let go of the past. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Stranger in the House (2016) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Matthew MacCaull. Jade discovers that her father secretly married his caregiver. When he dies suddenly, Jade suspects foul play and fights to expose the truth. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal. A mentally unstable IRS auditor hears an author’s voice in his head and discovers that he is the ill-fated protagonist of her latest work. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:05 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:16 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Suicide Kings (1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Wed. Noon

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sun Comes Up (1949) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Lloyd Nolan. Lassie and an orphan befriend a widowed concert singer who has lost a son and moved to rural Georgia. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Survivor (2015) ★ Milla Jovovich, Pierce Brosnan. Culpado por un bombardeo terrorista, un oficial del servicio extranjero debe esquivar a un asesino mientras intenta frustrar un plan letal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 7:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:22 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:56 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:33 p.m.

The Swimmer (1968) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Janet Landgard. Based on John Cheever’s story about a middle-aged man’s reflections on life while traversing suburban pools. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. Una banda de atracadores de bancos tiene dificultades para dar un arriesgado golpe de veinte millones de dólares debido a la intervención de un experimentado detective. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. Walter Garber es un controlador del metro de Nueva York que se enfrenta al secuestro de uno de los trenes. Ryder es el líder de una banda criminal que amenaza con ejecutar a los pasajeros del metro si no se le entrega un cuantioso rescate. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Tarzan and His Mate (1934) ★★★ Johnny Weissmuller, Maureen O’Sullivan. British ivory hunters want the ape man and Jane to take them to an elephant graveyard. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932) ★★★ Johnny Weissmuller, Maureen O’Sullivan. An African-jungle lord meets Jane, an English trader’s daughter, and sweeps her off her feet. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Tea and Sympathy (1956) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, John Kerr. Marked as a sissy, a preppie turns to his housemaster’s understanding wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:58 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:31 a.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical Wet Side Story get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. DISN Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:05 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:02 p.m. STARZ Mon. 4:14 p.m.

Texas Rangers (2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 11 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Their Killer Affair (2017) Melissa Archer, Brandon Beemer. When several carnal murders in a small beach town are linked to the public release of a discreet dating app’s client information, detective Maxine Payton suspects the killer may be someone intimately close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Mon. 10 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m.

They Drive by Night (1940) ★★★ George Raft, Humphrey Bogart. Two trucker brothers get mixed up with a redhead and another man’s scheming wife. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

They Live by Night (1948) ★★★ Cathy O’Donnell, Farley Granger. Fugitive lovers Keechie and Bowie are doomed by fate from the start. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HIST Thur. 12:35 p.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. Noon

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sun. 9 p.m. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sun. 4 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Topper (1937) ★★★ Cary Grant, Constance Bennett. The ghosts of socialites George and Marion decide to help their friend, banker Cosmo Topper. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 a.m. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Tres muchachas de Jalisco (1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Triste recuerdo (1990) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Años después de la muerte de su esposa, Antonio regresa al pueblo e intenta rehacer su vida con Esperanza. La pareja deberá unirse ante Jorge, el hermano de Antonio, que intentará separarlos por todos los medios. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Troll (1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Mon. 10 a.m. SYFY Tues. 1:58 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Thur. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Wed. 8 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Twisted Twin (2020) Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York. College freshman Tess gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Sammy -- the twin sister she never knew she had. But the happy reunion soon turns into a nightmare when Tess uncovers Sammy’s plans to steal her identity and get away with murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:08 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:04 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Un Quijote sin mancha (1969) Cantinflas, Angel Carasa. Un abogado, que siempre trata de ayudar a la gente, termina causando enredos y problemas llenos de risas y carcajadas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:06 a.m.

Undertow (2004) ★★ Jamie Bell, Josh Lucas. In possession of gold coins, a teenager and his sickly brother flee from their violent uncle. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Underworld U.S.A. (1961) ★★ Cliff Robertson, Dolores Dorn. Having witnessed his father’s murder, a young man works with a detective to clean out the powerful syndicate. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Unfaithful (1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres. A woman stands trial for killing the man who had been her lover while her husband was away. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Until the End of the World (1991) ★★ William Hurt, Solveig Dommartin. A Frenchwoman with bank loot follows a globe-trotter on his urgent mission in 1999. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:12 a.m. STARZ Tues. 4:20 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Sun. 2 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 8 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:45 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:48 p.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Thur. Noon

Viva México y Sus Corridos (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Blanca Guerra. La historia de los héroes mexicanos populares, y los relatos que los convirtieron el tema de canciones tradicionales. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Voces de Primavera (1947) Domingo Soler, Adalberto Martínez. Dos hermanos solteros de edad madura alojan a un grupo de jóvenes artistas, que dan alegría a la casa de huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 10 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2:45 p.m. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 1:10 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Warped Ones (1960) Tamio Kawaji, Eiji Gô. Akira and his girlfriend, Fumiko, are arrested for scamming foreigners. When they are released, they seek revenge on the journalist who caught them. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Wash (2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy’’ Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Tues. Noon

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 5:10 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:10 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMT Sun. 9:15 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Sun. 5 p.m.

Weekend at the Waldorf (1945) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Lana Turner. A stenographer, a movie star, a war correspondent and other hotel guests find romance in New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:35 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

Welcome to the Rileys (2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:42 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:50 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:17 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Where the Boys Are (1960) ★★ Dolores Hart, George Hamilton. Angie, Melanie, Tuggle and Merritt take off to Florida for spring break, and find that the trip isn’t all fun and games. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:37 p.m.

Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You (2012) Songs and Interviews with industry insiders and recording artists illustrate a biography of the music legend from her birth in 1963 to her untimely death in 2012. (NR) 42 mins. OVA Thur. 3 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:03 p.m. STARZ Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Wife He Met Online (2012) Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven. Los celos enfermizos de Georgia han sido siempre la causa de su fracaso en el amor. Ahora ha encontrado al hombre de su vida y está dispuesta a olvidar su pasado y casarse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Wild Things 2 (2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future (2018) Climate change exposes forests to large, high intensity wildfires, while greenhouse gases released from these fires contribute to global warming. (NR) 58 mins. KVCR Sun. 10 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 7 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:18 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Apocalipsis, el mutante más poderoso, despierta tras miles de años de letargo y pretende destruir a toda la humanidad. Sólo un grupo de jóvenes mutantes, dirigidos por el Profesor X y Mística, podrán impedirlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 2:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 3:30 a.m. BBCA Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Yakuza (1975) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Takakura Ken. A U.S. private eye invades the Japanese underworld with a martial-arts swordsman. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

You Said a Mouthful (1932) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Ginger Rogers. A hydrophobic clerk invents an unsinkable bathing suit and finds himself entered in a swimming marathon. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:36 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:06 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:22 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. HIST Thur. 9:01 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:30 a.m. STARZ Sun. 5:17 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. DISN Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Zoom (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:18 a.m.