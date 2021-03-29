What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Women Making History’ on Lifetime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash A powerful new villain named Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer) channels and intensifies victims’ worst fears, wreaking havoc in Central City. To defeat this new foe, Barry (Grant Gustin) confronts his own deepest terrors with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help. Jesse L. Martin also stars, along with guest star Carmen Moore. 8 p.m. The CW

Pooch Perfect Rebel Wilson hosts this new unscripted competition in which 10 pairs of dog groomers and assistants compete in themed challenges. Lisa Vanderpump, dog stylist Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris are the judges. 8 p.m. ABC

OutDaughtered The quintuplets have been fighting more than ever during the pandemic. 8 p.m. TLC

Kenan Kenan (Kenan Thompson) has odd encounters with a squirrel. Also, Rick and Gary Gary (Don Johnson, Chris Redd) think they missed Kenan’s birthday and try to organize a surprise party. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Supergirl While the new “Superman & Lois” takes a brief hiatus, this series launches its sixth and final season with Brainiac (Jesse Rath) near death after his attempt to stop Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her team come to save him, igniting a battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Rainbow and Andre (Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson) become a little too competitive on family game night in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

American Experience This new episode documents the 1946 story of Isaac Woodard, a Black military officer who was returning home to South Carolina after World War II when he got into an altercation with a bus driver who refused to let him off at a rest stop. Woodard was arrested, and the local chief of police beat him so savagely that he was permanently blinded. An all-white jury acquitted the chief. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Unsellable Houses Real estate partners and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis return for a new season. 9 p.m. HGTV

Mixed-ish Alicia’s (Tika Sumpter) mother, Grandma Shireen (Carlease Burke), stays with the family after her surgery, but taking care of her becomes a full-time job. Christina Anthony and Arica Himmel also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Soul of a Nation This new episode discusses the crossover between sports and film and how movies have been used to make cultural and social statements about Black athletes and the Black community. 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

Women Making History This new special features an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, revealing some of the women who’ve helped shape her life, and showcasing extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Last Cruise This new documentary from filmmaker Hannah Olson chronicles the first and largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside China with a harrowing portrait of the passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner, where class divisions erupted as infection spread. 9 p.m. HBO

Our OWN Easter Gospel star BeBe Winans and niece Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) host this holiday music special featuring celebrated gospel and R&B music, including performances by CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Ledisi, Travis Greene, Osby Berry and Jonathan McReynolds. Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor William Murphy and Priscilla Shirer also participate. 9 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

MLB Preseason Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; MLB; SportsNetLA

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: Texas versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Louisville versus Stanford, 6 p.m. ESPN

2021 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Regional finals: USC versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. TBS; UCLA versus Michigan, 6:45 p.m. TBS

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship Final: Honduras versus Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Richard Branson and Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt; Trey Mancini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Andrew Morton; Mark Wahlberg; Tiffany Aliche. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Tika Sumpter (“Mixed-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dr. Carl Hart faces backlash after admitting he is a heroin user. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous; Raegan Revord starts a Reading With Raegan book club. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rebel Wilson; Adam Brody. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 15-year-old daughter is out of control. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host tWitch; Tracy Morgan; Fitz performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman says she was raped and held captive by accused sex trafficker Peter Nygard. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; Elizabeth Olsen; Nicky Jam; Romeo Santos. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Anthony Fauci. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Nicole Byer; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Tracey Wigfield; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Hoax (2006) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9:30 a.m. Toon

Juno (2007) 9:47 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Starman (1984) 10 a.m. Epix

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV

A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance

Idlewild (2006) 11:12 a.m. Cinemax

Noah (2014) 11:15 a.m. Syfy

Titanic (1997) 11:26 a.m. Starz

Life of Pi (2012) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Promise Her Anything (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:45 p.m. IFC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX

City Slickers (1991) 2:05 p.m. HBO

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Southside With You (2016) 4:50 p.m. Showtime

Sully (2016) 5 p.m. TNT

The Pianist (2002) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Toon

Air Force One (1997) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Groundhog Day (1993) 6:30 and 10:45 p.m. IFC

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. AMC

American Sniper (2014) 7 p.m. TNT

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Dances With Wolves (1990) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Back to School (1986) 8:45 p.m. IFC

A Most Violent Year (2014) 10 p.m. TMC

Creed (2015) 10 p.m. VH1

The Candidate (1972) 11 p.m. TCM

