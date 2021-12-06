What’s on TV Monday: Season finale of ‘The Big Leap’ on Fox; ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ on ABC
SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) splurges on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house. Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Hank Greenspan also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top eight artists perform individual songs and ’90s-themed duets. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 On Christmas Eve, the 118 responds to a series of emergencies. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman and Gavin McHugh star. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship In this new episode, bakers make tasty treats for guests who must be mindful of a dietary restriction. Then, host Jesse Palmer challenges them to update a vintage holiday dessert to create a new Christmas season treat. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola Without telling Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Bob (Billy Gardell) flies her mother (guest star Saidah Arrika Ekulona) and Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from Nigeria in this new episode. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS After a charismatic financial advisor is found fatally shot at a naval station, the team interviews a 3D hologram of the victim she made herself shortly before her death. Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover star in the new episode with guest star Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”). 9 p.m. CBS
4400 Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) is more suspicious of Rev (Derrick A. King) as Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) asserts her independence. Khailah Johnson, Ireon Roach, Brittany Adebumola and T.L. Thompson also star with guest star Wilder Yari. 9 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette “The Men Tell All.” (N) 9 p.m. ABC
The Big Leap When a massive blackout threatens to stop the final performance from airing, the cast works together to light the stage in the season finale. Raymond Cham Jr., Adam Kaplan, Stanley Glover, Simone Recasner, Anna Grace Barlow, Scott Foley and Teri Polo star. 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Landscapers This new miniseries revolves around the love story of Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis and Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe directs. The cast includes Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby. 9 p.m. HBO
Wakefield (N) 9 p.m. Showtime
NCIS: Hawai’i The team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings and is shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Big Bake Host Brad Smith challenges the teams to create cakes that feature creatures enjoying winter in the woods. Harry Eastwood, Ron Ben-Israel and Eddie Jackson are judges. 11 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
A Very Boy Band Holiday This new music special assembles a cast of performers from boy bands past and present to sing some of their biggest holiday hits and celebrate the season. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Joey McIntyre, Erik-Michael Estrada and Nick Lachey are featured. 8 p.m. ABC
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City Hannah Waddingham, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog are featured in this new holiday special. 10 p.m. NBC
The Forever Prisoner This new special documents the case of terrorist suspect Abu Zubaydah, who became the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. BSW; the Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW
College Basketball Illinois visits Iowa, 4 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dayna Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joey Fatone (“A Very Boy Band Holiday”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray James Corden. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shannen Doherty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Getting a better night’s rest; Hayley Mills (“The Parent Trap”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “More Than a Feeling”; Nicole Byer; Keith Urban performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A prison phone call with a man who says he killed his stepfather for molesting his sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tye Tribbett; guest co-host Lisa Rinna. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonah Hill; Tig Notaro; Dan + Shay perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zachary Levi; Nicole Byer; Nnena performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael J. Fox; Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Secretly Santa Two business rivals (Alicia Dea Josipovic, Travis Nelson) meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together before learning each other’s identities in this 2021 holiday romance. Laura Cilevitz and Jasmine Renée Thomas also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Blue Jasmine (2013) 8:40 a.m. TMC
Girls Trip (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Dear White People (2014) 10:10 a.m. Epix
The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:48 a.m. Cinemax
Steel Magnolias (1989) 11:06 a.m. Encore
Dark Passage (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Avatar (2009) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Best Man (1999) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Trolls (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
Wall Street (1987) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
Home Alone (1990) 1:10 p.m. Freeform
Caged (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Guest (2014) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
The Family Man (2000) 3 p.m. AMC
WarGames (1983) 3 p.m. BBC America
Johnny Belinda (1948) 3 p.m. TCM
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 3:05 p.m. Syfy
Little Women (2019) 4:48 p.m. Encore
Altered States (1980) 4:54 p.m. Cinemax
Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy
The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform
Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. Pop
A Christmas Story (1983) 8 p.m. TNT
Back to the Future (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy
Nightmare Alley (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
The Terminator (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Lovers (2017) 10 p.m. TMC
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru
The Help (2011) 11 p.m. Paramount
Days of Heaven (1978) 11:20 p.m. Epix
