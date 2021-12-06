What’s on TV Monday: Season finale of ‘The Big Leap’ on Fox; ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) splurges on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house. Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Hank Greenspan also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top eight artists perform individual songs and ’90s-themed duets. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 On Christmas Eve, the 118 responds to a series of emergencies. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman and Gavin McHugh star. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship In this new episode, bakers make tasty treats for guests who must be mindful of a dietary restriction. Then, host Jesse Palmer challenges them to update a vintage holiday dessert to create a new Christmas season treat. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola Without telling Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Bob (Billy Gardell) flies her mother (guest star Saidah Arrika Ekulona) and Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from Nigeria in this new episode. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS After a charismatic financial advisor is found fatally shot at a naval station, the team interviews a 3D hologram of the victim she made herself shortly before her death. Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover star in the new episode with guest star Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”). 9 p.m. CBS

4400 Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) is more suspicious of Rev (Derrick A. King) as Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) asserts her independence. Khailah Johnson, Ireon Roach, Brittany Adebumola and T.L. Thompson also star with guest star Wilder Yari. 9 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette “The Men Tell All.” (N) 9 p.m. ABC

The Big Leap When a massive blackout threatens to stop the final performance from airing, the cast works together to light the stage in the season finale. Raymond Cham Jr., Adam Kaplan, Stanley Glover, Simone Recasner, Anna Grace Barlow, Scott Foley and Teri Polo star. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Landscapers This new miniseries revolves around the love story of Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis and Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe directs. The cast includes Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby. 9 p.m. HBO

Wakefield (N) 9 p.m. Showtime

NCIS: Hawai’i The team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings and is shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills star. 10 p.m. CBS



The Big Bake Host Brad Smith challenges the teams to create cakes that feature creatures enjoying winter in the woods. Harry Eastwood, Ron Ben-Israel and Eddie Jackson are judges. 11 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

A Very Boy Band Holiday This new music special assembles a cast of performers from boy bands past and present to sing some of their biggest holiday hits and celebrate the season. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Joey McIntyre, Erik-Michael Estrada and Nick Lachey are featured. 8 p.m. ABC

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City Hannah Waddingham, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog are featured in this new holiday special. 10 p.m. NBC

The Forever Prisoner This new special documents the case of terrorist suspect Abu Zubaydah, who became the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques. 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. BSW; the Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW

College Basketball Illinois visits Iowa, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dayna Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joey Fatone (“A Very Boy Band Holiday”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray James Corden. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shannen Doherty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Getting a better night’s rest; Hayley Mills (“The Parent Trap”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “More Than a Feeling”; Nicole Byer; Keith Urban performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A prison phone call with a man who says he killed his stepfather for molesting his sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tye Tribbett; guest co-host Lisa Rinna. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonah Hill; Tig Notaro; Dan + Shay perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zachary Levi; Nicole Byer; Nnena performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael J. Fox; Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Secretly Santa Two business rivals (Alicia Dea Josipovic, Travis Nelson) meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together before learning each other’s identities in this 2021 holiday romance. Laura Cilevitz and Jasmine Renée Thomas also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Blue Jasmine (2013) 8:40 a.m. TMC

Girls Trip (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Dear White People (2014) 10:10 a.m. Epix

The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:48 a.m. Cinemax

Steel Magnolias (1989) 11:06 a.m. Encore

Dark Passage (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Avatar (2009) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Best Man (1999) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Trolls (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Wall Street (1987) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

Home Alone (1990) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

Caged (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The Guest (2014) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

The Family Man (2000) 3 p.m. AMC

WarGames (1983) 3 p.m. BBC America

Johnny Belinda (1948) 3 p.m. TCM

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 3:05 p.m. Syfy

Little Women (2019) 4:48 p.m. Encore

Altered States (1980) 4:54 p.m. Cinemax

Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy

The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform

Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. Pop

A Christmas Story (1983) 8 p.m. TNT

Back to the Future (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy

Nightmare Alley (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

The Terminator (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Lovers (2017) 10 p.m. TMC

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru

The Help (2011) 11 p.m. Paramount

Days of Heaven (1978) 11:20 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Dec. 5 - 11 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 5 - 11 as PDF files you can download and print