Feedback: Ken Berry's comedy, the new Fox Nation, and Mystery Writers' award reversal

Regarding “A Road Trip Into the Maw of Racism,” film critic Kenneth Turan’s review of “Green Book” [Nov. 16]: We went to a Saturday morning screening of the “Green Book.” When the movie ended, we all applauded. And as we were leaving people were still sitting in their seats watching the credits and wanting more. Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali were at the top of their game, the re-creation of the early ’60s and soundtrack spot on, and this movie sends a message to Trump and the Americans cheering at his race-baiting rallies. The “dream factory” delivers a movie as near to perfect as one can hope for.