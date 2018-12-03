Review: Michael Tilson Thomas brings his 'Playthings' to the L.A. Phil, and they're not what you think

Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony (“Pathétique”) did not follow to make us feel hopeful after intermission. It was the composer’s last work, probably his best, and it is heard these days, with its slow movement Finale, as a farewell. Tilson Thomas has released an excellent recent recording of it with his San Francisco Symphony, but in many ways, this too, in his hands, becomes an L.A. symphony. That proved particularly evident when played with the grace, sophistication and flamboyance of the L.A. Phil. In the context of the conductor’s own piece, the “Pathétique” becomes another playground for the wind.