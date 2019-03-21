Television

EVENTS AND OFFERS
In this five-episode podcast series, funded by Focus Features and produced by L.A. Times Studios, we'll delve into unrequited love and its often deadly consequences. We'll discover how all-consuming, pathological fixations develop, and we'll hear from real people who have experienced both sides of obsessive relationships — they're more common than you might think. PREVIEW
The Los Angeles Times has launched a podcast taking listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices. Listen on Apple Podcasts