At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, camp is in the eye of the beholder

It’s this last room that answers one’s nagging question about the camp aesthetic. Namely: In a post-Stonewall, post-gay marriage world, does camp, a longtime wink-wink among marginalized gays, whiff slightly of mothballs? Sontag wrote that camp was instrumental to gays’ “integration into society” because it was a “solvent of morality” that “sponsors playfulness” while it also “neutralizes moral indignation.” It would be lovely to think that the signs of increased tolerance of homosexuality in the world had done away with the moral indignation that inspired generations of wits to don feather boas and refer to everyone in the room as “Mary.” But it would also be naive. Look at the legions of young fans of Gaga or “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or the Ryan Murphy filmography who have found succor and hope within those three particular bales of cotton candy.