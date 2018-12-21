Man says he's inside Krishna temple and ready to shoot; police evacuate area near Culver City

Police have evacuated an area around a temple in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a man said he was inside and planning a shooting, authorities said Friday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a threatening call before 7 a.m., Officer Mike Lopez said. The man said he was in the International Society for Krishna Consciousness temple in the 3700 block of Wasteka Avenue and was armed with explosives and firearms. He told officers he planned a shooting that morning.
Police have evacuated all surrounding buildings and are treating the incident as a barricade situation, authorities said. Police, however, have not yet confirmed whether anyone is inside.
“We are proceeding with an abundance of caution,” Lopez said.