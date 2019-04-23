Impeachment isn’t a criminal proceeding, it’s a political one

The frustrating thing about impeachment debates — under every president, not just Trump — is how lawyers are granted almost priestly authority over the subject, in part to save politicians from making tough calls. That is not what the founders intended. In Federalist No. 65, Alexander Hamilton — the dude from the musical — explained that impeachable offenses “are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL” (the all-capitals are Hamilton’s). They “proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust” that does injury “immediately to the society itself.”