Do presidents have immunity from the law? Trump case to separate ‘official acts’ from crimes

Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics team.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
David G. Savage has covered the Supreme Court and legal issues for the Los Angeles Times in the Washington bureau since 1986.
Sarah D. Wire covers government accountability, the Justice Department and national security for the Los Angeles Times with a focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and domestic extremism. She previously covered Congress for The Times. Wire was the Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was a statehouse reporter in Arkansas, Idaho and Missouri. She contributed to the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the San Bernardino shooting and received the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Washington Correspondence in 2020. A graduate of the University of Missouri, Wire serves on the National Press Club Board of Governors and previously led the Regional Reporters Assn. and the Standing Committee of Correspondents.