Flimsy starting pitching again could keep the Angels from contending

Although Heaney never missed another start, his injury started a trend for the rest of the rotation. J.C. Ramirez was diagnosed with a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow after his second start of the season, leading to replacement surgery. Garrett Richards, who departed as a free agent after the season, underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery in July. Nearly three months later, after the Angels finished two games under .500 and 23 games out of first place in the American League West, two-way star Shohei Ohtani went under the knife to repair his own UCL.