Mike Trout deserves his huge new contract. Angels deserve applause for getting it done

It was a huge win for Moreno, who showed a great understanding of the Southern California sports landscape and a great fearlessness in the wake of past failure. Moreno knows that the market requires big stars, and Trout is easily his biggest star. He knows that fans expect a concerted effort to win at all costs, and this boldly checks that box. And Moreno shelled out all the money despite still hurting from big-bust contracts given to Josh Hamilton and Albert Pujols, because he knows that Trout is very, very different.