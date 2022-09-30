Advertisement
Angels

Reid Detmers shines in his final start of season as Angels defeat Rangers

Angels starter Reid Detmers pitches against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 30, 2022.
Angels left-hander Reid Detmers gave up one run and four hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. He struck out nine and walked one as the Angels won 4-1.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
This was Reid Detmers’ last impression for the 2022 season.

The left-hander mowed through the Texas Rangers’ lineup, scattering four hits, walking one and striking out nine over six innings in the Angels’ 4-1 victory Friday night at Angel Stadium. It was the fifth win in a row for the Angels (71-86).

He gave up the first hit, a single, to Corey Seager in the first inning.

He did not surrender the next hit until the fourth inning, which started with Detmers walking Seager and then giving up a double to Adolis Garcia two batters later.

Garcia’s double drove in Seager for the only run against Detmers for the Rangers (66-90).

He gave up one more double in the fifth inning to Sam Huff and then a single to Garcia in the sixth.

He was replaced by reliever Andrew Wantz, who gave up just the one additional hit the Rangers managed all game. José Quijada and Jimmy Herget closed out the eighth and ninth innings.

The Angels' Luis Rengifo and Rangers catcher Sam Huff watch Rengifo's third-inning, solo home run Sept. 30, 2022.
The Angels’ Luis Rengifo and Rangers catcher Sam Huff watch Rengifo’s solo home run in the third inning.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

It was only about five months ago that Detmers, a left-handed rookie from Illinois, threw his first no-hitter — as of Friday, it was still the only solo no-hitter this season in the majors.

Detmers had his ups and downs the first half of the season. On June 21, he gave up five earned runs, five hits and two walks. The next day, he was sent down to triple-A Salt Lake, particularly to work on his slider, which had been causing many of his struggles.

He remained there until getting called back July 8, replacing Michael Lorenzen, who had gone on the injured list because of a right shoulder strain.

Detmers returned from triple A renewed, giving up just four earned runs and striking out 38 over his first five starts, 31 innings, back with the big league team. Twelve of those strikeouts came in a seven-inning start against the Rangers.

Over his previous seven starts, he struggled to complete six full innings, his pitch count getting too high too fast. Of those seven, he gave up four earned runs in four games.

But Detmers excelled on Friday.

And aiding him was the Angels’ offense, which had 11 hits. Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

Taylor Ward’s double in the fifth inning drove in Mike Trout, who also doubled to reach base. Livan Soto’s sacrifice bunt in the eighth, coupled with a fielding error by Rangers reliever Taylor Hearn, allowed Matt Duffy to score the fourth Angels run.

Th Angels' Mike Trout runs the bases on his fifth-inning double Sept. 30, 2022.
Mike Trout runs the bases on his fifth-inning double for the Angels. He later scored on Taylor Ward’s double.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Sendoff for Kurt Suzuki

The Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a sendoff before and throughout Friday’s game.

Suzuki, who plans to retire after the end of the season, knew his children would throw the ceremonial first pitch.

What he did not know was that general manager Perry Minasian and interim manager Phil Nevin would gift him a custom longboard and that many of his past teammates and managers collaborated on a series of congratulatory videos, which aired over the big screens throughout the night.

Among those who sent best wishes to Suzuki included former teammates Max Scherzer, Eduardo Escobar, Brian Dozier, Glen Perkins, Justin Turner and Kyle Gibson, former managers including Dave Martinez and Brian Snitker, and Calvin Minasian, who was a longtime equipment coordinator with Washington.

The Angels also had their own video messages for Suzuki, including from Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Trout.

Suzuki’s 16-year big league career has spanned five teams, including the Nationals; the Oakland Athletics, with whom he started his career; the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves.

Nevin plans to give him the final starts at catcher during the Angels’ last series of the season in Oakland.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.
