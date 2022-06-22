Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She joins The Times from New York City, where she previously worked on the sports desk at the New York Daily News during the past three years. At the News, she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Prior to joining the News, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine and also worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com. She also briefly worked as a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications and relishes any opportunity to cheer on the Orange.