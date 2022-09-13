Mike Trout’s home run streak ends, but he still shows he’s one of baseball’s best

Mike Trout came up just one home run short of history.

The Angels slugger on Tuesday had four chances to hit a home run for the eighth game in row and all four times, he never got a ball deep into the outfield in Cleveland.

His first two at-bats, against Guardians starter Cody Morris, resulted in a fly out and a walk. In his final two attempts, against relievers Kirk McCarty and James Karinchak, Trout lined out and flied out. The Angels lost 3-1.

Still, he’s one of just nine players to homer in seven consecutive games. The record of eight is held by Ken Griffey Jr., who accomplished the feat in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, Don Mattingly with the New York Yankees in 1987 and Dale Long with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956.

Trout has proved just how good he feels and how much improved he has been since spending more than a month sidelined with a back injury.

In the 21 games he played before Tuesday, he batted .313 with a 1.114 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Of his 26 hits in that span, 11 were home runs and three were doubles. He also contributed 18 RBIs in addition to scoring 17 runs. The Angels were 10-11 in that span.

His 35 home runs this season — tied with St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for fourth most in the majors entering Tuesday — are more than he hit in the previous two seasons combined. He hit 17 in 60 games during a 2020 season shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just eight during a 2021 season derailed by a right calf strain.

The last time he hit more than 30 home runs in a season was in 2019, when he hit 45 on the way to winning his third American League most valuable player award.

Trout set an Angels record when his streak hit six in Houston on Saturday. Bobby Bonds homered in five straight from Aug. 2 to 7 in 1977.

After the streak reached seven games Monday, Trout told reporters in Cleveland: “I think about it after it happens, like you realize [the streak] is still going. But other than that, I don’t think about it. … I knew I needed five to tie the Angels record, and now I need eight. It’s good company to be in.”

Trout’s uptick in home runs also sparked a narrative that he and Shohei Ohtani have been motivating each other in a little competition to hit the most home runs on the team. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, has 34. They’ve both homered in a game nine times this season.

“It’s been cool,” Trout recently said of those games. “A lot of people, especially the last couple days, are saying we’re pushing each other for the home run lead and that’s pretty cool.

“I’m not trying to go up there and hit a home run. He isn’t either. It’s just having good at-bats.”