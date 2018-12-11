Clippers need overtime to beat shorthanded and struggling Suns

When it was over and the Clippers had just barely survived a shorthanded and struggling Suns team, LA gladly accepted that it won a 123-119 overtime game over Phoenix Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena before 12,086 fans.
“We won. That’s all you need to do,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Like on the road, I’ve always said the road games are hard. This (Suns) team has played a lot of teams tight and close. They did it again tonight.”
The Clippers were facing a Suns team with the worst record in the NBA (4-23). They were missing top scorer Devin Booker (strained left hamstring), Jamal Crawford (sore left knee), and T.J. Warren was ejected after getting two technical fouls in the second quarter.
The Clippers lost their top reserve when Lou Williams gingerly left the court late in the second quarter and headed to the Clippers’ locker room with head athletic trainer Jasen Powell, a sore left hamstring taking him out for the rest of the game.
“I don’t know when I’ll be back,” Williams said. “We’ll see.”
Still, the Clippers were getting all they could handle from the Suns, who were not backing down with rookies Deandre Ayton (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (19 points) leading the way.
But the Clippers refused give into the circumstances that had them down by nine points with seven minutes, nine seconds left in the fourth, by eight with 4:18 left in the fourth and even when the score was tied at 119-119 in the overtime.
They relied on the work of forwards Tobias Harris (33 points, eight rebounds) and Danilo Gallinari (25 points) and rookie point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to pull them through in the Clippers’ time of need.
“Every NBA game you play, you don’t have to look at the record of the other teams,” Gallinari, who played a lot of center against the Suns, said. “Every team is an NBA team so every night is tough to win basketball games and you got to find a way to win it. It was a ugly one to finish that way, but we needed to get a win.”
The Clippers pulled the game out after Pat Beverley made two free throws with 33.3 seconds left in the game and they got another defensive stop.