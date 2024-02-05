Clippers outduel Hawks down the stretch for fourth straight road win

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, dunking over Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, had 36 points in the win Monday night in Atlanta.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and the Clippers finished off a long trip in style with a 149-144 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

James Harden had 30 points and 10 assists while Paul George scored 18 for Los Angeles, which has won four in a row.

Trae Young, the Eastern Conference player of the week, had 25 points and De’Andre Hunter matched a season high with 27 off the bench for the Hawks, who had won four in a row.

The Clippers went 6-1 on a 13-day trip and improved to 26-5 since Nov. 30. They won at Miami on Sunday, the front end of games on back-to-back nights.

Los Angeles shot 60% from three-point range, while the Hawks were at 51.3%. The 149 points were the Clippers’ second-most of the season.

Leonard, the Western Conference player of the week, keyed an 8-2 burst with under 2:30 to play, sinking a three-pointer, converting a three-point play and assisting on a layup. The run gave the Clippers a 139-130 lead.

After three free throws by Young, Harden banked in a three while being fouled and stretched the lead to 142-133 with 1:06 left.

A back-and-forth third quarter ended with a buzzer-beating three by Daniel Theis that gave the Clippers a 102-101 edge entering the fourth.

Young tied the score at 66 with a driving hoop in the final second of the second quarter.

Hawks center Clint Capela, who has started 47 games, sat out with a left adductor strain and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac also missed the game after being listed as questionable. Zubac has a right calf strain.