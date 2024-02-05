Clippers outduel Hawks down the stretch for fourth straight road win
Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and the Clippers finished off a long trip in style with a 149-144 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
James Harden had 30 points and 10 assists while Paul George scored 18 for Los Angeles, which has won four in a row.
Trae Young, the Eastern Conference player of the week, had 25 points and De’Andre Hunter matched a season high with 27 off the bench for the Hawks, who had won four in a row.
The Clippers went 6-1 on a 13-day trip and improved to 26-5 since Nov. 30. They won at Miami on Sunday, the front end of games on back-to-back nights.
Los Angeles shot 60% from three-point range, while the Hawks were at 51.3%. The 149 points were the Clippers’ second-most of the season.
Leonard, the Western Conference player of the week, keyed an 8-2 burst with under 2:30 to play, sinking a three-pointer, converting a three-point play and assisting on a layup. The run gave the Clippers a 139-130 lead.
Kawhi Leonard finishes with 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Clippers won for the 25th time in 30 games in a 103-95 victory over the Miami Heat.
After three free throws by Young, Harden banked in a three while being fouled and stretched the lead to 142-133 with 1:06 left.
A back-and-forth third quarter ended with a buzzer-beating three by Daniel Theis that gave the Clippers a 102-101 edge entering the fourth.
Young tied the score at 66 with a driving hoop in the final second of the second quarter.
Hawks center Clint Capela, who has started 47 games, sat out with a left adductor strain and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.
Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac also missed the game after being listed as questionable. Zubac has a right calf strain.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.