Dodgers Dugout: Who are the three best second basemen in team history? (And results of top 3 first basemen)

Steve Sax (1981-88, .282/.339/.356): Sax was a fan favorite, but when you look back at his numbers, he wasn’t really all that good. His best season was 1986, when he hit .332. He was a leadoff man who never scored 100 runs, had low on-base percentages and was not a great base stealer. Sure, he stole 56 bases in 1983, but he was caught stealing 30 times. He famously had a mental block for most of the 1983 season that made him throw routine grounders into the stands behind first base. My favorite Sax story comes from Tommy Lasorda, which brings its accuracy into question. One season, Pedro Guerrero was playing third base for the Dodgers and having a brutal time on defense. Lasorda called him into his office before a game to boost his confidence. “Pedro, two out, bases loaded, we are down by one. What are you thinking?” Guerrero answered, “I’m thinking I want to be batting, because I will get a hit.” Lasorda: “That’s exactly what you should think. Now, two out, bases loaded, we are up by one. You’re playing third base. What are you thinking?” Guerrero: “I’m thinking, ‘Please don’t hit the ball to me.’ ” A frustrated Lasorda asks, “Is that all you are thinking?” Guerrero answers, “No, I’m also thinking, ‘And please don’t hit the ball to Steve Sax.’ ”