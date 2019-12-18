Turns out Dodgers’ Max Muncy had a good reason to be peeved about autograph requests

Everybody loves Max Muncy.

Literally everybody — or at least that’s how it must have seemed to the Dodgers’ All-Star infielder when he returned from out of town to his Texas home to find piles of mail from adoring fans seeking autographs.

It was all a bit much for Muncy, who arranged the letters and packages on a stairway, took a photo and then posted it on his Instagram story, along with this terse message:

“Coming home from a mini vacation to this many requests for autographs through the mail is just absurd. Please respect my family’s home and our limited time here.”

Imagine being ungrateful for your fans.



There are better ways to go about this, @maxmuncy9. This ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/10JYKVnORP — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) December 17, 2019

Plenty of social media backlash followed, with folks accusing Muncy of taking his fans for granted.

Muncy eventually returned to his Instagram story to clarify his earlier comment. Turns out he had a good reason to be peeved.

“My wife and I genuinely cherish and respect each and every one of you, and can honestly say there are no better fans in baseball than Dodger fans,” he wrote. “I truly enjoy going through and reading each of your letters and am more than happy to sign any cards or memorabilia that you have for me.

“With that being said, at some point over the past few months our home address in Texas was leaked and we have been swamped with all of the items we are receiving. To help protect my family’s privacy and safety, I want to ask you to please send all requests going forward to the Dodgers clubhouse in Los Angeles.

“Please accept my apology and know how thankful we are to be a part of the best organization in the MLB!”