Dodgers infielder Max Muncy named to the National League All-Star team

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was named to the National League All-Star team Friday, replacing Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, Major League Baseball announced. Muncy is the fifth Dodgers All-Star, joining Cody Bellinger, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler. The NL All-Star team will also be managed by Dave Roberts.
Muncy was one of the prominent snubs in the National League when MLB unveiled the original roster Sunday. The 28-year-old slugger is batting .276 with 21 home runs and a .921 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Entering Friday, his 3.5 Baseball Reference WAR was tied for eighth among National League position players. His 3.2 FanGraphs WAR was tied for ninth.
The selection is the next step in Muncy’s remarkable ascension. Two years ago, the Oakland Athletics cut him. Last season, he joined the Dodgers as an injury stopgap but produced enough to stick around and became a key component during their World Series run.