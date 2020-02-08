Fairfax, Westchester are seeded Nos. 1 and No. 2 in City Section Open Division

Fairfax was awarded the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division boys’ basketball playoffs released on Saturday. There were some revisions because King/Drew had to forfeit five games for using an academically ineligible player.

King/Drew dropped to No. 3 in the seedings, with Westchester moving up to No. 2. Birmingham picked up the No. 4 seed. The other big issue was No. 8 seed. That went to El Camino Real.

First-round games on Friday will have No. 8 El Camino Real at No. 1 Fairfax; No. 7 Washington Prep at No. 2 Westchester; No. 6 Taft at No. 3 King/Drew. No. 5 Gardena will play at No. 4 Birmingham on Thursday night.

Palisades is the No. 1 seed for the Open Division girls’ playoffs. Granada Hills is No. 2, Hamilton No. 3 and El Camiono Real No. 4. Taft was able to gain the No. 8 seed thanks to an upset of Granada Hills.

The first-round games on Thursday: No. 8 Taft at No. 1 Palisades; No. 7 Legacy at No. 2 Granada Hills; No. 6 Crenshaw at No. 3 Hamilton; No. 5 Narbonne at No. 4 El Camino Real.

