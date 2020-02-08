Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Fairfax, Westchester are seeded Nos. 1 and No. 2 in City Section Open Division

pepperdine.jpg
Reggie Morris Jr. has guided Fairfax to the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs in his first season as coach.
(Pepperdine)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 8, 2020
1:59 PM
Fairfax was awarded the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division boys’ basketball playoffs released on Saturday. There were some revisions because King/Drew had to forfeit five games for using an academically ineligible player.

King/Drew dropped to No. 3 in the seedings, with Westchester moving up to No. 2. Birmingham picked up the No. 4 seed. The other big issue was No. 8 seed. That went to El Camino Real.

First-round games on Friday will have No. 8 El Camino Real at No. 1 Fairfax; No. 7 Washington Prep at No. 2 Westchester; No. 6 Taft at No. 3 King/Drew. No. 5 Gardena will play at No. 4 Birmingham on Thursday night.

Palisades is the No. 1 seed for the Open Division girls’ playoffs. Granada Hills is No. 2, Hamilton No. 3 and El Camiono Real No. 4. Taft was able to gain the No. 8 seed thanks to an upset of Granada Hills.

The first-round games on Thursday: No. 8 Taft at No. 1 Palisades; No. 7 Legacy at No. 2 Granada Hills; No. 6 Crenshaw at No. 3 Hamilton; No. 5 Narbonne at No. 4 El Camino Real.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
