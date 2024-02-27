Prep basketball roundup: City Section champion King/Drew goes on road to win state opener

King/Drew coach Lloyd Webster directs his team during a timeout on Tuesday against Marina.

The fourth month of the high school basketball season is approaching, and guess what: City Section Open Division champion King/Drew still is playing.

Going on the road to Huntington Beach for its Southern California Division II regional opener Tuesday night, the Golden Eagles received 20 points from Donald Thompson Jr. to knock off Southern Section Division 2A champion Marina 55-45. Marina was seeded No. 4 in the division.

“It means we ain’t done,” Thompson said. King/Drew will be on the road Thursday night to face La Habra.

There has been much complaining about how weak City Section basketball has been this season, but make no mistake about it, coach Lloyd Webster has a team on the rise. He starts two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior. He’s known many of them since they were third-graders playing with his son, Josahn, who had 10 points.

Advertisement

“Those are my guys,” Webster said.

Barak Simon has made five threes. He pulls Marina to within 49-46 of King/Drew. 1:41 left. pic.twitter.com/hUWVW23GCj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 28, 2024

King/Drew (20-11) had to withstand a strong effort from Marina junior guard Barak Simon, who made five threes and finished with 19 points. Simon is the son of 1986 City Section player of the year Jerry Simon from Marshall. “He’s a wonderful player,” Webster said.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 89, Torrey Pines 47: Mercy Miller finished with 40 points for the Knights, who get to host Rolling Hills Prep in a second-round Division I game after Rolling Hills Prep defeated No. 2-seeded JSerra 41-39. Mateo Trujillo scored 12 points and Nick Welch 11 points.

Windward 74, La Jolla Country Day 59: The Wildcats cruised to the Division I victory. JJ Harris scored 20 points. Windward will play at St. John Bosco on Thursday night.

Mater Dei 72, St. Anthony 56: Luke Barnett scored 23 points in the Division I opener.

Damien 69, St. Augustine 44: The Spartans went on the road and won their Division I opener. Eli Gardner scored 19 points and Jacob Allen 18.

Redondo Union 84, Montgomery 69: Redondo Union picked up the road victory in Division I. SJ Madison scored 25 points and Devin Ringer 19.

Heritage Christian 72, LACES 41: Tae Simmons scored 25 points in the Division II opener.

Hesperia 67, Birmingham 59: The Patriots dropped the road game in Division III. Alex Dupre scored 21 points.

Chatsworth 68, Dunn 47: The Chancellors, seeded No. 1 in Division IV, opened with a victory.

Westchester 68, Castaic 56: Khaeden Grady-Asher scored 29 points for the Comets.

Washington Prep 66, Temecula Valley 65: In overtime, Washington Prep pulled off the upset. Dewayman Martin scored 20 points and Raymond Thomas and Briyan Aldridge added 15 points apiece.

Advertisement

Girls

Birmingham 49, San Diego Westview 41: The City Section Open Division champions won their regional opener. Deedee Berry scored 15 points.

Brentwood 66, St. Anthony 59: Lev Feiman led Brentwood with 22 points.