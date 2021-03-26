Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

San Pedro coach Corey Miller talks high school football on Friday Night Live

VIDEO | 13:43
San Pedro football coach Corey Miller stops by to talk high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 31 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is San Pedro coach Corey Miller.

He’s preparing his team for an April 9 City Section opener and discusses the obstacles he and other City Section coaches have faced.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

