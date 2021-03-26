San Pedro coach Corey Miller talks high school football on Friday Night Live
VIDEO | 13:43
San Pedro coach Corey Miller talks about high school football
San Pedro football coach Corey Miller stops by to talk high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
It’s time for Episode 31 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is San Pedro coach Corey Miller.
He’s preparing his team for an April 9 City Section opener and discusses the obstacles he and other City Section coaches have faced.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.