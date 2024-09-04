A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (2-0) vs. Mater Dei (1-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

These are the top two teams in the nation if you believe several national ranking services. New Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer has been a threat running and passing, and defensive back Jett Washington, nephew of Kobe Bryant, is a top two-sport athlete. Look for new Mater Dei quarterback Dash Beierly to be more comfortable and effective in his second game. It will come down to quarterback play. The pick: Mater Dei.

Oxnard Pacifica (2-0) at Newbury Park (2-0), 7 p.m.

For those who love watching games with pass after pass, this is your dream come true. Quarterbacks Dom Duran (Pacifica) and Brady Smigiel (Newbury Park) might need to ice their elbows afterward. Watch out for receivers Savion Taylor (Pacifica) and Shane Rosenthal (Newbury Park). A free tri-tip sandwich should be reserved for the person who guesses correctly how many total passes are thrown. The pick: Newbury Park.

SATURDAY

St. John Bosco (2-0) at Sierra Canyon (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

It should be a sold-out and comfy stadium. Sierra Canyon recovered after being routed by JSerra. St. John Bosco has been impressive in two nonleague victories. The line play will be decisive. The pick: St. John Bosco.