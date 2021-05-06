Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Wednesday’s results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s results

Adelanto 70, Granite Hills 45

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 98, Rancho Christian 62

Arlington 58, La Sierra 31

Brentwood 65, St. Francis 37

Capistrano Valley 71, Mission Viejo 56

Carpinteria 55, Santa Paula 35

Covina 51, Northview 35

Downey 48, Warren 33

Fountain Valley 46, Huntington Beach 38

Fullerton 54, Sonora 48

Gabrielino 61, El Monte 55

Garden Grove Pacifica 66, Firebaugh 28

Highland 68, Antelope Valley 62

JSerra 51, Orange Lutheran 49

Jurupa Valley 62, Rubidoux 41

Knight 66, Lancaster 36

La Habra 68, Sunny Hills 58

La Salle 67, Burbank Providence 59

Laguna Beach 57, Edison 45

Los Alamitos 56, Newport Harbor 44

Los Altos 85, Diamond Bar 47

Los Angeles Marshall 52, Verdugo Hills 41

Marina 65, Corona del Mar 61

Marquez 42, South Gate 39

Mater Dei 57, St. John Bosco 54

Milken 63, Yeshiva 48

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 61, Capistrano Valley Christian 54

Nordhoff 69, Fillmore 43

Oak Park 52, Royal 48

Orangewood Academy 74, Southlands Christian 23

Patriot 67, Norte Vista 60

Rialto 69, Carter 58

Riverside Bethel Christian 81, Cornerstone Christian 22

San Clemente 67, San Juan Hills

San Jacinto 56, Tahquitz 48

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 57, El Toro 53

Santa Clara 60, Foothill Tech 41

Santa Margarita 56, Servite 50

Santa Rosa Academy 66, California Military Institute 33

Shalhevet 77, Faith Baptist 51

Simi Valley 65, Camarillo 56

South El Monte 83, Arroyo 35

St. Margaret’s 69, Webb 39

Trabuco Hills 51, Tesoro 48 (2OT)

Troy 58, Buena Park 55

Walnut 49, Rowland 44

Western 55, Century 24

Whittier 80, California 77

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s results

Anaheim 78, Santa Ana Valley 24

Avalon 52, Capistrano Valley Christian 31

California 59, Whittier 43

Covina 72, Northview 60

Downey 50, Warren 22

El Segundo 48, Lawndale 27

Etiwanda 59, Los Osos 16

Gabrielino 55, El Monte 16

Godinez 33, Segerstrom 29

Hacienda Heights Wilson 58, South Hills 42

Hillcrest 66, Ramona 28

La Sierra 49, Arlington 29

Leuzinger 65, Hawthorne 24

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 70, Downey Calvary Chapel 28

Norwalk 42, Whitney 28

Ontario Christian 63, Glendora 54

Orangewood Academy 44, Fairmont Prep 29

Paramount 52, Gahr 38

Rialto 48, Carter 47

Riverside Poly 58, Valley View 50

Rosary 72, Santa Margarita 35

San Dimas 61, West Covina 37

Santa Fe 39, El Rancho 33

Sierra Canyon 68, Chaminade 48

Sonora 56, Fullerton 15

South Pasadena 67, Monrovia 24

Sunny Hills 54, La Habra 31

Troy 63, Buena Park 28

Verdugo Hills 47, Marquez 38

West Torrance 66, North Torrance 37

Western 52, Century 45

Xavier Prep 80, Palm Springs 14

