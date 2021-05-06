High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Wednesday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s results
Adelanto 70, Granite Hills 45
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 98, Rancho Christian 62
Arlington 58, La Sierra 31
Brentwood 65, St. Francis 37
Capistrano Valley 71, Mission Viejo 56
Carpinteria 55, Santa Paula 35
Covina 51, Northview 35
Downey 48, Warren 33
Fountain Valley 46, Huntington Beach 38
Fullerton 54, Sonora 48
Gabrielino 61, El Monte 55
Garden Grove Pacifica 66, Firebaugh 28
Highland 68, Antelope Valley 62
JSerra 51, Orange Lutheran 49
Jurupa Valley 62, Rubidoux 41
Knight 66, Lancaster 36
La Habra 68, Sunny Hills 58
La Salle 67, Burbank Providence 59
Laguna Beach 57, Edison 45
Los Alamitos 56, Newport Harbor 44
Los Altos 85, Diamond Bar 47
Los Angeles Marshall 52, Verdugo Hills 41
Marina 65, Corona del Mar 61
Marquez 42, South Gate 39
Mater Dei 57, St. John Bosco 54
Milken 63, Yeshiva 48
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 61, Capistrano Valley Christian 54
Nordhoff 69, Fillmore 43
Oak Park 52, Royal 48
Orangewood Academy 74, Southlands Christian 23
Patriot 67, Norte Vista 60
Rialto 69, Carter 58
Riverside Bethel Christian 81, Cornerstone Christian 22
San Clemente 67, San Juan Hills
San Jacinto 56, Tahquitz 48
San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 57, El Toro 53
Santa Clara 60, Foothill Tech 41
Santa Margarita 56, Servite 50
Santa Rosa Academy 66, California Military Institute 33
Shalhevet 77, Faith Baptist 51
Simi Valley 65, Camarillo 56
South El Monte 83, Arroyo 35
St. Margaret’s 69, Webb 39
Trabuco Hills 51, Tesoro 48 (2OT)
Troy 58, Buena Park 55
Walnut 49, Rowland 44
Western 55, Century 24
Whittier 80, California 77
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s results
Anaheim 78, Santa Ana Valley 24
Avalon 52, Capistrano Valley Christian 31
California 59, Whittier 43
Covina 72, Northview 60
Downey 50, Warren 22
El Segundo 48, Lawndale 27
Etiwanda 59, Los Osos 16
Gabrielino 55, El Monte 16
Godinez 33, Segerstrom 29
Hacienda Heights Wilson 58, South Hills 42
Hillcrest 66, Ramona 28
La Sierra 49, Arlington 29
Leuzinger 65, Hawthorne 24
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 70, Downey Calvary Chapel 28
Norwalk 42, Whitney 28
Ontario Christian 63, Glendora 54
Orangewood Academy 44, Fairmont Prep 29
Paramount 52, Gahr 38
Rialto 48, Carter 47
Riverside Poly 58, Valley View 50
Rosary 72, Santa Margarita 35
San Dimas 61, West Covina 37
Santa Fe 39, El Rancho 33
Sierra Canyon 68, Chaminade 48
Sonora 56, Fullerton 15
South Pasadena 67, Monrovia 24
Sunny Hills 54, La Habra 31
Troy 63, Buena Park 28
Verdugo Hills 47, Marquez 38
West Torrance 66, North Torrance 37
Western 52, Century 45
Xavier Prep 80, Palm Springs 14
