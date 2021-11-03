High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday
Venice d. El Camino Real, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Granada Hills d. Palisades, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-17
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday
Taft d. Birmingham, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Chatsworth d. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16
Third place: #4 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Fifth place: #6 Chatsworth at #5 Taft, Thursday, 4 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
San Pedro d. Verdugo Hills, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13
Sylmar d. Grant, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #4 Triumph
#3 Orthopaedic at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#12 Animo Robinson at #8 Chavez
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Girls Leadership
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 USC Hybrid at #1 North Valley Military
#7 Larchmont at #3 Middle College
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton
Div. V at 5 p.m.
Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at Birmingham
Div. III at 10 a.m
Div. II at 12:30 p.m.
Div. I: #3 Sylmar vs. #4 San Pedro, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #1 Venice vs. #3 Granada Hills, 6 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.