High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court.
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday

Venice d. El Camino Real, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Granada Hills d. Palisades, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-17

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday

Taft d. Birmingham, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Chatsworth d. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

Third place: #4 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Fifth place: #6 Chatsworth at #5 Taft, Thursday, 4 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

San Pedro d. Verdugo Hills, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13

Sylmar d. Grant, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #4 Triumph

#3 Orthopaedic at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#12 Animo Robinson at #8 Chavez

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Girls Leadership

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 USC Hybrid at #1 North Valley Military

#7 Larchmont at #3 Middle College

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton

Div. V at 5 p.m.

Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Birmingham

Div. III at 10 a.m

Div. II at 12:30 p.m.

Div. I: #3 Sylmar vs. #4 San Pedro, 3:15 p.m.

Open Division: #1 Venice vs. #3 Granada Hills, 6 p.m.

