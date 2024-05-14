Advertisement
Updated high school boys’ volleyball playoff results and pairings

By Steve Galluzzo
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
First Round

Division I
Loyola d. Edison, 25-22, 25-8, 25-19
Corona del Mar d. Huntington Beach, 24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7
Torrey Pines d. Newport Harbor, 25-23, 28-26, 25-23
Mira Costa d. San Diego Cathedral Catholic, 3-0

Division II
San Clemente d. Santa Margarita, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25
St. Margaret’s d. Santa Maria St. Joseph, 3-2
Carlsbad d. Del Norte, 25-15, 26-24, 13-25, 27-25
Redondo Union d. Chatsworth, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15

Division III
Sage Creek d. Samueli Academy, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
La Costa Canyon d. Venice, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Mission Vista d. Eagle Rock, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
West Ranch d. Sage Hill, 25-14, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18

Division IV
Arroyo Grande d. Magnolia Science Academy, 3-1
Foothills Christian d. LA Hamilton, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18
High Tech San Diego d. Larchmont Charter, 25-19, 25-25-15, 25-11
Grant d. Ontario Christian, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4

Thursday’s Schedule
(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals
Division I
#5 Corona del Mar at #1 Loyola
#3 Torrey Pines at #2 Mira Costa

Division II
#8 San Clemente at #5 St. Margaret’s
#3 Carlsbad at #2 Redondo Union

Division III
#4 La Costa Canyon at #1 Sage Creek
#6 Mission Vista at #2 West Ranch

Division IV
#4 Foothills Christian at #1 Arroyo Grande
#3 High Tech San Diego at #2 Grant

