High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section championship results
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division I: Carson d., Los Angeles Marshall, 25-19, 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 16-14
Division IV: Los Angeles d. King/Drew, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
Saturday at Birmingham
Division V: #2 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Lakeview, 10 a.m.
Division III: #6 Fremont vs. #1 Mendez, 12:30 p.m.
Division II: #7 Narbonne vs. #4 Van Nuys, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 2: Tesoro d. Servite, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8
Saturday at Long Beach CC
Division 6: #1 Saddleback vs. #2 Monrovia, 10 a.m.
Division 3: #1 Upland vs. #2 Royal, 1 p.m.
Division 5: #1 Carpinteria vs. #2 Sunny Hills, 4 p.m.
Division 1: #1 Loyola vs. #3 Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Division 4: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at #3 St. Margaret’s, 6 p.m.
