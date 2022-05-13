Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section championship results

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division I: Carson d., Los Angeles Marshall, 25-19, 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 16-14

Division IV: Los Angeles d. King/Drew, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Saturday at Birmingham

Division V: #2 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Lakeview, 10 a.m.

Division III: #6 Fremont vs. #1 Mendez, 12:30 p.m.

Division II: #7 Narbonne vs. #4 Van Nuys, 3:15 p.m.

Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 2: Tesoro d. Servite, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8

Saturday at Long Beach CC

Division 6: #1 Saddleback vs. #2 Monrovia, 10 a.m.

Division 3: #1 Upland vs. #2 Royal, 1 p.m.

Division 5: #1 Carpinteria vs. #2 Sunny Hills, 4 p.m.

Division 1: #1 Loyola vs. #3 Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division 4: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at #3 St. Margaret’s, 6 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement