The Times’ 2023 All-Star football team

Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet passes in the first quarter during the Huskies’ season opener against Mater Dei.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 24-player All-Star high school football team for the 2023 season:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 195, Jr. — Completed 67% of his passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.

Running back: Cornell Hatcher Jr., Corona Centennial, 6-0, 205, Sr. — Rushed for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Advertisement

Running back: Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra, 5-10, 215, Sr. — The San Jose State commit rushed for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Receiver: Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 183, Sr. — The Utah commit caught 51 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Receiver: Jordan Ross, Warren, 6-0, 170, Sr. — He finished with 72 receptions for 1,633 yards and a state-leading 27 touchdowns.

Receiver: Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 185, Jr. — Besides making 12 interceptions, Rosenthal caught 122 passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Offensive line: King Large, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 295, Sr. — The Southern Methodist commit provided powerful blocking skills for the Trinity League champion.

Offensive line: Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, 6-5, 295, Sr. — The Texas commit set the standard for excellence at the tackle position for the Division 1 champion.

Offensive line: Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure, 6-4, 285, Sr. — With his consistent blocking, the Portland State commit helped the Seraphs win the Southern Section Division 3 championship.

Offensive line: Mark Schroller, Mission Viejo, 6-6, 290, Sr. — The UCLA commit showed tremendous improvement in his senior year to help the Diablos win the Division 2 championship.

Offensive line: Phillip Ocon, St. Francis, 6-4, 295, Sr. — The Angelus League MVP and Colorado State commit was a two-way standout after losing weight and gaining agility and stamina.

Advertisement

Kicker: Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 150, Sr. — Made eight of 13 field-goal attempts, including from 53, 52 and 51 yards, was 36 of 38 on PATs and averaged 39.7 yards on punts.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Zeus Venegas, Mater Dei, 6-4, 265, Sr. — In the middle of Mater Dei’s defensive line, Venegas was equally effective stopping the run and pressuring quarterbacks for the Division 1 champion.

Defensive line: Carnell Ferguson, Sierra Canyon. 6-1, 260, Sr. — Recorded 13 sacks among his 60 tackles for the Mission League champion.

Defensive line: Scott Taylor, Loyola, 6-4, 230, Jr. — The Angelus League defensive MVP had 12 tackles for losses, including six sacks.

Defensive line: Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, 6-4, 235, Jr. — He recorded 17 1/2 sacks among his 40 tackles for losses for the Division 2 champion Diablos.

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 210, Jr. — The outside linebacker was relentless pressuring quarterbacks, finishing with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

Linebacker: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 230, Sr. — The Notre Dame commit was the leader and enforcer on defense for the Trinity League champion.

Linebacker: Hoi Hansen, Edison, 6-1, 235, Sr. _ The defensive MVP of the Sunset League averaged 15 tackles a game over 11 games with three sacks.

Defensive back: Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, 6-0, 175, Sr. — The USC commit was a cornerback who feared no one, turned back challenges and produced game after game.

Defensive back: Tayten Beyer, Corona Centennial, 5-11, 170, Sr. — The San Diego State commit had four interceptions and 37 tackles while serving as the Huskies’ lockdown cornerback.

Defensive back: Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 185, Sr. — The Oregon commit contributed 42 tackles and two interceptions.

Defensive back: Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 170, Sr. — The Washington commit became a three-time City Section champion, using his versatility and athleticism on both sides of the ball.

Punter: Talan Samosky, Riverside Poly, 5-10, 150, Sr. — He averaged 44.2 yards on 33 punts, with 13 landing inside the 20 and a long of 61 yards.