The Times’ 2023 All-Star football team

Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet passes while under pressure.
Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet passes in the first quarter during the Huskies’ season opener against Mater Dei.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 24-player All-Star high school football team for the 2023 season:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 195, Jr. — Completed 67% of his passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.

Running back: Cornell Hatcher Jr., Corona Centennial, 6-0, 205, Sr. — Rushed for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Running back: Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra, 5-10, 215, Sr. — The San Jose State commit rushed for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Receiver: Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 183, Sr. — The Utah commit caught 51 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Receiver: Jordan Ross, Warren, 6-0, 170, Sr. — He finished with 72 receptions for 1,633 yards and a state-leading 27 touchdowns.

Receiver: Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 185, Jr. — Besides making 12 interceptions, Rosenthal caught 122 passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Offensive line: King Large, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 295, Sr. — The Southern Methodist commit provided powerful blocking skills for the Trinity League champion.

Offensive line: Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, 6-5, 295, Sr. — The Texas commit set the standard for excellence at the tackle position for the Division 1 champion.

Offensive line: Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure, 6-4, 285, Sr. — With his consistent blocking, the Portland State commit helped the Seraphs win the Southern Section Division 3 championship.

Offensive line: Mark Schroller, Mission Viejo, 6-6, 290, Sr. — The UCLA commit showed tremendous improvement in his senior year to help the Diablos win the Division 2 championship.

Offensive line: Phillip Ocon, St. Francis, 6-4, 295, Sr. — The Angelus League MVP and Colorado State commit was a two-way standout after losing weight and gaining agility and stamina.

Kicker: Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 150, Sr. — Made eight of 13 field-goal attempts, including from 53, 52 and 51 yards, was 36 of 38 on PATs and averaged 39.7 yards on punts.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Zeus Venegas, Mater Dei, 6-4, 265, Sr. — In the middle of Mater Dei’s defensive line, Venegas was equally effective stopping the run and pressuring quarterbacks for the Division 1 champion.

Defensive line: Carnell Ferguson, Sierra Canyon. 6-1, 260, Sr. — Recorded 13 sacks among his 60 tackles for the Mission League champion.

Defensive line: Scott Taylor, Loyola, 6-4, 230, Jr. — The Angelus League defensive MVP had 12 tackles for losses, including six sacks.

Defensive line: Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, 6-4, 235, Jr. — He recorded 17 1/2 sacks among his 40 tackles for losses for the Division 2 champion Diablos.

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 210, Jr. — The outside linebacker was relentless pressuring quarterbacks, finishing with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

Linebacker: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 230, Sr. — The Notre Dame commit was the leader and enforcer on defense for the Trinity League champion.

Linebacker: Hoi Hansen, Edison, 6-1, 235, Sr. _ The defensive MVP of the Sunset League averaged 15 tackles a game over 11 games with three sacks.

Defensive back: Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, 6-0, 175, Sr. — The USC commit was a cornerback who feared no one, turned back challenges and produced game after game.

Defensive back: Tayten Beyer, Corona Centennial, 5-11, 170, Sr. — The San Diego State commit had four interceptions and 37 tackles while serving as the Huskies’ lockdown cornerback.

Defensive back: Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 185, Sr. — The Oregon commit contributed 42 tackles and two interceptions.

Defensive back: Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 170, Sr. — The Washington commit became a three-time City Section champion, using his versatility and athleticism on both sides of the ball.

Punter: Talan Samosky, Riverside Poly, 5-10, 150, Sr. — He averaged 44.2 yards on 33 punts, with 13 landing inside the 20 and a long of 61 yards.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

