The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

25. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); Matchup vs. Villa Park on Monday; 25

23. SOUTH HILLS (8-3); Next test is against La Mirada; 23

21. NORCO (7-1); Showdown with Corona this week; 21

20. SIERRA CANYON (6-3-2); Daylight savings time means no more ties; 20

18. LA MIRADA (4-3); Walker Calvo is pitching well; 13

16. CYPRESS (4-4-1); Win and tie vs. JSerra last week; 19

15. LA SALLE (8-2); Two-game series this week with Paracelete; 10

14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); Braves get Trinity League test this week; 16

13. MARANATHA (5-1); Zach Strickland is having big first month; 14

11. MATER DEI (5-1); Wylan Moss is ready for Servite week; 12

8. JSERRA (4-3-1); Pitching to be tested vs. Orange Lutheran; 8

6. GREAT OAK (8-0); Gavin Fien has 11 hits; Dylan Fien has 10 hits; 15

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-2); Nine hits for Linkin Garcia this season; 5

4. WESTLAKE (9-0); Hitting, pitching and defense all working; 4

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1-1); Backup pitching comes through for three-game sweep of St. Francis; 3

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-0); Opens Trinity League with three-game series vs. JSerra; 2

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Orange Lutheran celebrates going 8-0 after a 4-2 win over Corona at the Prep Baseball California tournament.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.