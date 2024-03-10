Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran players and coaches pose for a team photo.
Orange Lutheran celebrates going 8-0 after a 4-2 win over Corona at the Prep Baseball California tournament.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-0); Opens Trinity League with three-game series vs. JSerra; 2

2. CORONA (3-1); Lost 4-2 to Orange Lutheran; 1

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1-1); Backup pitching comes through for three-game sweep of St. Francis; 3

4. WESTLAKE (9-0); Hitting, pitching and defense all working; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-2); Nine hits for Linkin Garcia this season; 5

6. GREAT OAK (8-0); Gavin Fien has 11 hits; Dylan Fien has 10 hits; 15

7. SAN DIMAS (7-2); Landon White is batting .480; NR

8. JSERRA (4-3-1); Pitching to be tested vs. Orange Lutheran; 8

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); League play begins vs. Santiago; 7

10. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2-1); Time to turn loose Cade Townsend; 11

11. MATER DEI (5-1); Wylan Moss is ready for Servite week; 12

12. BISHOP AMAT (9-1); Lancers are making progress; NR

13. MARANATHA (5-1); Zach Strickland is having big first month; 14

14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); Braves get Trinity League test this week; 16

15. LA SALLE (8-2); Two-game series this week with Paracelete; 10

16. CYPRESS (4-4-1); Win and tie vs. JSerra last week; 19

17. ARLINGTON (8-1); 2-0 shutout for Troy Khasaempanth; 17

18. LA MIRADA (4-3); Walker Calvo is pitching well; 13

19. EL CAMINO REAL (5-2); Two-game series with Birmingham; 18

20. SIERRA CANYON (6-3-2); Daylight savings time means no more ties; 20

21. NORCO (7-1); Showdown with Corona this week; 21

22. CALABASAS (4-3); Games ahead vs. San Dimas, Westlake; 22

23. SOUTH HILLS (8-3); Next test is against La Mirada; 23

24. HART (8-3); Good start to Foothill League; 24

25. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); Matchup vs. Villa Park on Monday; 25

