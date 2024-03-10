The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 4 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-0); Opens Trinity League with three-game series vs. JSerra; 2
2. CORONA (3-1); Lost 4-2 to Orange Lutheran; 1
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1-1); Backup pitching comes through for three-game sweep of St. Francis; 3
4. WESTLAKE (9-0); Hitting, pitching and defense all working; 4
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-2); Nine hits for Linkin Garcia this season; 5
6. GREAT OAK (8-0); Gavin Fien has 11 hits; Dylan Fien has 10 hits; 15
7. SAN DIMAS (7-2); Landon White is batting .480; NR
8. JSERRA (4-3-1); Pitching to be tested vs. Orange Lutheran; 8
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); League play begins vs. Santiago; 7
10. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2-1); Time to turn loose Cade Townsend; 11
11. MATER DEI (5-1); Wylan Moss is ready for Servite week; 12
12. BISHOP AMAT (9-1); Lancers are making progress; NR
13. MARANATHA (5-1); Zach Strickland is having big first month; 14
14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); Braves get Trinity League test this week; 16
15. LA SALLE (8-2); Two-game series this week with Paracelete; 10
16. CYPRESS (4-4-1); Win and tie vs. JSerra last week; 19
17. ARLINGTON (8-1); 2-0 shutout for Troy Khasaempanth; 17
18. LA MIRADA (4-3); Walker Calvo is pitching well; 13
19. EL CAMINO REAL (5-2); Two-game series with Birmingham; 18
20. SIERRA CANYON (6-3-2); Daylight savings time means no more ties; 20
21. NORCO (7-1); Showdown with Corona this week; 21
22. CALABASAS (4-3); Games ahead vs. San Dimas, Westlake; 22
23. SOUTH HILLS (8-3); Next test is against La Mirada; 23
24. HART (8-3); Good start to Foothill League; 24
25. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); Matchup vs. Villa Park on Monday; 25
