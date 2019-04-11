Masters update: Tiger Woods is two-under through 14 holes

Tiger Woods might not be a fan of the lengthened fifth hole at Augusta National — at least not Thursday in the first round of the Masters.
Woods hit his drive into a new bunker on the left side of that 495-yard par-4 hole.
He blasted out of the sand and wound up with 78 yards to the hole. A beautiful approach left him five feet from the hole, but then his familiar putting problems resurfaced. The guy who used to make virtually every doable he saw missed another short one, rimming out, then tapping back in for bogey.
The tee box on No. 5 was moved back 40 yards last summer, in keeping with the desires of club co-founder Bobby Jones, who wanted players to hit a long club for their second shot on the hole.
Despite that hiccup, Woods is playing a solid first round. He has three birdies, on 2, 9, and 13, and is 2-under as he finishes 14.