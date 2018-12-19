Five takeaways from the Lakers' 115-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets

4. The Lakers played their second game without JaVale McGee and handled it a little bit differently than their first. “It all just really depends,” Kyle Kuzma said. “You can’t necessarily play them if they’re a small ball team, but regular traditional lineups, especially having JaVale, he cleans up a lot of our mistakes, a lot of our blow-bys by altering shots, by blocking shots. So that’s one thing since the Charlotte game that we really kind of missed, not having him on the floor.” The Lakers went small quite a bit on Tuesday night, which meant they only used Moe Wagner for eight minutes and Ivica Zubac for 2½. That tempered the Lakers’ reliance on their limited supply of big men.