Former Laker D’Angelo Russell leads Nets past Lakers 115-110

With the finish line to a rough road trip palpably close, the Lakers trudged across it in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Lakers 115-110 behind 22 points from point guard D’Angelo Russell, whom the Lakers drafted second overall in 2015 and then traded to Brooklyn in summer 2017. The Nets have won six games in a row and improved to 14-18 with the win. The Lakers fell to 18-13.
LeBron James finished with 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting. He also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Kyle Kuzma contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lonzo Ball scored 23 points, making five three-pointers and nine of 16 shots overall.
With 22.1 seconds left, Russell hit a three-pointer to give the Nets a 113-107 lead, and James countered with a three of his own with 17.4 seconds left to cut their lead to three.
It was enough to make the game interesting, but not to allow the Lakers a chance to steal it.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hit one of two free throws to give the Nets a four-point lead with 15.7 seconds left in the game. James airballed a three-pointer on the next possession.
For most of the second half, the Lakers trailed by double digits.
As a whole, the Lakers offense deflated quickly. After opening the game making five of six threes, they went eight of 34 from three-point range.
The Lakers went 1-3 on their trip, losing to Houston, Washington and Brooklyn, while beating the Charlotte Hornets, who had just come off an overtime loss the night before. The Lakers played the whole trip without Brandon Ingram or Rajon Rondo and its final two games without JaVale McGee. They are expected to welcome back all three players when their games resume Friday.