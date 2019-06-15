Racing! Gift Box, Maximum Security return this weekend

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we continue to wind down the Santa Anita meeting.

It’s only a week after the end of the Triple Crown season, but we have a couple of good races that are worth looking at, one for older horses and one for 3-year-olds.

There is the Grade 2 $600,000 Stephen Foster, under the lights at Churchill Downs on Saturday night. The lightly raced Gift Box is the 3-1 favorite. The 6-year-old horse finished second last out in the Gold Cup to Vino Rosso by ¾-length. The Stephen Foster is 1 1/8 miles.

And, there is the return of Maximum Security in Sunday’s Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth. When last we saw Maximum Security, he was being led away from the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby after being disqualified for interference.

Since then, his name has been in more lawsuits than your favorite personal injury attorney. His name is more famous than the eventual winner of the Kentucky Derby, Country House . Truth be told, if Flavien Prat wasn’t his jockey, I might have erased his name from my mind.

And then there is Omaha Beach, who was the Kentucky Derby favorite until he had to scratch because of an entrapped epiglottis. He has recovered more slowly than thought and was just recently returned to Southern California. He’s scheduled to go in the Haskell, but since he hasn’t resumed training, anything is possible.

The feature on Friday was a $77,000 allowance for horses going a mile on the turf. Higher Power, making his first start on the grass, held on through the stretch to win by half-a-length.

“We purchased him out of a sale in March and his previous trainer, Mike Stidham, said that he thought he’d like the grass,” winning trainer John Sadler told Mike Willman of Santa Anita.

“ Irad Ortiz Jr. rode him in the Gold Cup and he said he thought a mile and one eighth would probably be better for him. We wanted to try the grass and it looks like the change in surface suited him well.”

Santa Anita has a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. The interesting thing to look at are the advance scratches, which may or may not have come from the super-panel that is looking to determine if a horse is at risk.

There are five horses that were scratched by Friday afternoon. First race: Finallygotabentley (trainer- Derek Meredith ); Third: Suprema ( Keith Desormeaux ); Sixth: Thalia ( Phil D’Amato ); Seventh: Mason Dixon ( Doug O’Neill ); Ninth: Clever One ( Paddy Gallagher ). Not saying these horses were ruled off by the panel, just that they were scratched on Friday for Saturday’s races.

Apparently, there are no announcements of which horses did not pass the scrutiny of the super panel. Hope I’m wrong but I couldn’t find one. So much for transparency when the sport never needed it more.

The feature is eighth race, the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap for Cal-breds going six furlongs. The favorite, at 9-5, is Desert Law for trainer Carla Gaines and jockey Rafael Bejarano . He is four-for-14 lifetime and won an allowance two back.

Coil Me Home is second favorite at 2-1 for Richard Baltas and Van Dyke. He is two-for-nine lifetime. It is the first stakes race for either horse.

Charmingslew’s jockey Mike Smith has one ride today on this 15-1 morning line horse from trainer Neil French . Old-school horseplayers should play the connections alone. Automatically, I am intrigued seeing this tandem and this price. The horse bobbled at the start in April under Smith at this distance and still won going gate-to-wire and then was sixth last out off a seven-week break. Second start off the layoff and races protected Saturday in this allowance race where we have been seeing some big prices of late. The five post is also the second-place post at this distance on turf. This is a great betting race.

Friday’s result: Capture the Sea was as live as they come and despite being mugged at the start by the favorite, who veered into everyone, ran fifth. Two jockey objections were for naught and the result was left unchanged. Watch this horse next out with an un-interfered trip.

He was well regarded in two starts as a 2-year-old last year and looks fit for first 2019 outing based on solo gate drills of 12.2 and 18.1 at 220 and 350 yards respectively. In last sixth-place Golden State Million trial outing eight months ago, he broke poorly while getting bumped at the start when sixth vs. talented Apollitical Pence, winner of this year’s Heritage Place Futurity. Drivven, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, looks like a trial maiden based on three consecutive runnerup tries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 14. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.84 47.36 1:11.31 1:23.55 1:36.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lostintranzlation 125 6 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1 Franco 2.90 3 Opus Won 120 3 4 3–½ 4–2½ 3–½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Prat 1.30 2 Sedamar 120 2 5 4–1 3–hd 2–1 3–1½ 3–¾ Mn Garcia 2.20 1 Emmy and I 116 1 3 2–1 2–1½ 4–1 5–25 4–½ Diaz, Jr. 23.10 4 Marjorie E 125 4 1 5–4 5–7 5–8 4–hd 5 Fuentes 24.90 5 Fantasy Heat 118 5 6 6 6 6 6 dnf Talamo 8.10

6 LOSTINTRANZLATION 7.80 3.60 2.40 3 OPUS WON 2.80 2.10 2 SEDAMAR 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1) $4.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $7.20

Winner–Lostintranzlation Ch.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Granny Got Game, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Lilley Ranch (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hesz, Aaron, Hendrickson, Denis and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $148,939 Roulette Pool $109 Exacta Pool $68,571 Superfecta Pool $28,645 Trifecta Pool $42,290. Scratched–none.

LOSTINTRANZLATION had speed four wide then angled in, set the pace inside, shook off the bid of a rival into the second turn to inch away, kicked clear and held under urging. OPUS WON stalked the pace outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly late. SEDAMAR saved ground stalking the winner, came out a bit leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes while drifting in a bit in deep stretch and held third. EMMY AND I came a bit off the rail leaving the first turn to stalk the pace, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, fell back some between foes on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. MARJORIE E chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, found the fence into the second turn, remained inside on that turn and through the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. FANTASY HEAT angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.76 47.44 54.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Next Flight 115 6 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Velez 5.80 7 Bam Bam Again 122 7 6 6–5 4–½ 2–½ Franco 15.30 4 Cheap Cheap Cheap 119 4 5 2–hd 2–1 3–1 Gutierrez 2.80 2 Hot Socks 115 2 3 4–hd 5–hd 4–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 43.60 5 Square Deal 122 5 7 5–½ 6–10 5–hd Prat 0.70 8 Zinzan 122 8 1 3–1½ 3–hd 6–10 Arroyo, Jr. 13.30 3 With Due Cause 122 3 8 8 7–3½ 7–9½ Payeras 20.30 1 Margo With a T 119 1 2 7–2 8 8 Linares 100.40

6 NEXT FLIGHT 13.60 6.20 4.00 7 BAM BAM AGAIN 12.00 6.00 4 CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $57.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $56.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-2) $232.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $100.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-4-2-5) Carryover $2,486

Winner–Next Flight B.g.2 by Boisterous out of Flight Service, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $154,523 Roulette Pool $54 Daily Double Pool $32,059 Exacta Pool $107,475 Superfecta Pool $64,919 Trifecta Pool $76,273 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,257. Scratched–Cal's Gem.

NEXT FLIGHT had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back outside a rival in the final furlong and held on gamely under left handed urging between foes late. BAM BAM AGAIN pulled between horses early then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly three deep on the line. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and also continued gamely to the end. HOT SOCKS between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was outfinished. SQUARE DEAL three deep early, stalked between horses, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and lacked the needed rally. ZINZAN four wide early, dueled three deep to the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. WITH DUE CAUSE broke inward and slowly, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. MARGO WITH A T broke alertly and had brief speed inside, dropped back and saved ground thereafter and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $77,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.78 47.39 1:10.99 1:22.74 1:34.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Higher Power 123 1 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Van Dyke 2.20 2 Ritzy A. P. 125 2 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 3–3 2–nk Prat 5.70 6 Souter 125 6 2 3–3 3–1½ 3–2 2–hd 3–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 3.50 5 Blended Citizen 125 5 5 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 4–2¼ Bejarano 7.30 4 Double Touch 125 4 1 4–2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5–½ Quinonez 17.60 3 Liam the Charmer 125 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 1.90

1 HIGHER POWER 6.40 4.20 2.60 2 RITZY A. P. 6.00 3.60 6 SOUTER (GB) 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $72.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-5) $17.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $29.65

Winner–Higher Power B.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Alternate, by Seattle Slew. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $196,330 Roulette Pool $127 Daily Double Pool $17,357 Exacta Pool $98,563 Superfecta Pool $30,567 Trifecta Pool $51,966. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $58.30. Pick Three Pool $39,595.

HIGHER POWER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail in upper stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. RITZY A. P. pressed the pace outside the winner then between horses leaving the second turn, continued off the rail in midstretch and came back on between foes late. SOUTER (GB) angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and also came on outside the top pair late. BLENDED CITIZEN angled in and chased inside then just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was outfinished. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) was angled to the inside and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. LIAM THE CHARMER settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out some in midstretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.83 45.14 1:10.93 1:17.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Barrel 118 4 1 3–1 3–hd 1–2 1–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 5.80 5 Melbo 120 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 2–3½ Quinonez 46.60 2 Play Money 120 2 6 5–hd 4–½ 3–2 3–1 Talamo 8.70 1 Sidepocket Action 125 1 4 4–hd 6 4–½ 4–6½ Espinoza 7.00 7 Satchel Paige 120 6 5 6 5–1½ 6 5–7½ Pereira 0.90 3 Delta Forum 120 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 5–½ 6 Prat 2.60

4 BIG BARREL 13.60 7.40 6.40 5 MELBO 30.60 30.40 2 PLAY MONEY 9.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $48.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $160.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-1) $364.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $448.65

Winner–Big Barrel B.g.4 by Surf Cat out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred Pais (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $206,548 Roulette Pool $129 Daily Double Pool $21,338 Exacta Pool $100,688 Superfecta Pool $57,346 Trifecta Pool $72,757. Scratched–Northrndancrsghost. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-4) paid $116.80. Pick Three Pool $17,374.

BIG BARREL stalked off the rail then between foes a half mile out, continued a bit off the fence on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted in late and proved best. MELBO had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, fought back off the rail into the stretch, drifted to the inside in upper stretch and was clearly second best. PLAY MONEY stalked between horses on the backstretch and three deep between foes on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and held third. SIDEPOCKET ACTION sent inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SATCHEL PAIGE stalked three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DELTA FORUM angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, dropped back into the stretch, came out past midstretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.68 44.93 56.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Yes I Am Free 124 7 1 2–2 1–hd 1–½ 1–ns Arroyo, Jr. 2.30 6 Carnivorous 124 6 6 3–hd 4–½ 2–1 2–¾ Gutierrez 1.60 8 Unbridled's Skye 124 8 3 5–1 5–2 4–1½ 3–¾ Gryder 5.70 5 Strictly Biz 124 5 9 9 9 8–hd 4–½ Talamo 4.50 3 Capture the Sea 124 3 7 7–hd 7–1 6–hd 5–nk Maldonado 18.90 1 Asano 122 1 2 4–1½ 3–1 3–½ 6–2½ Desormeaux 22.60 9 Roger That 124 9 4 6–½ 8–2 9 7–2¼ Pereira 29.00 2 Toothless Wonder 124 2 5 8–1 6–hd 7–1 8–6¼ Roman 22.10 4 Royal Song 124 4 8 1–hd 2–1½ 5–½ 9 Harvey 85.50

7 YES I AM FREE 6.60 3.00 2.60 6 CARNIVOROUS 3.00 2.40 8 UNBRIDLED'S SKYE 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $43.80 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-5) $7.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-8-5-3) $475.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8) $11.65

Winner–Yes I Am Free Ch.c.3 by Uncaptured out of Yes It's Valid, by Yes It's True. Bred by Sherry R. Mansfield & Kenneth H. Davis (FL). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $310,326 Roulette Pool $140 Daily Double Pool $23,866 Exacta Pool $200,524 Superfecta Pool $110,892 Super High Five Pool $6,338 Trifecta Pool $139,244. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-7) paid $45.85. Pick Three Pool $52,456. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-4-7) 192 tickets with 4 correct paid $485.25. Pick Four Pool $121,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-1-4-7) 196 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,572.95. Pick Five Pool $357,416.

YES I AM FREE had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted out some in midstretch, fought back off the rail under urging in the final furlong and held on gamely. CARNIVOROUS three wide early, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some then bid outside the winner in midstretch and continued gamely but could not get by. UNBRIDLED'S SKYE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled in on the turn, split horses in the stretch then finished willingly inside. STRICTLY BIZ broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled off the rail then three deep into and out of the turn and found his best stride late. CAPTURE THE SEA steadied between horses early, stalked between foes then outside a rival into the stretch, came out some in midstretch and went between rivals late. ASANO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels when boxed in passing the eighth pole, angled in and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ROGER THAT (GB) stalked the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TOOTHLESS WONDER in a bit tight between horses early, saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight again along the rail in midstretch then got through but did not rally. ROYAL SONG sent between horses early then came in midway on the backstretch, dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and weakened. Claims of foul by the rider of CAPTURE THE SEA against the winner for alleged interference on the backstretch and by the rider of ASANO against the runner-up for alleged interference in midstretch were not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate either claim.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $74,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.01 44.75 1:10.25 1:17.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Blameitonthelaw 123 1 3 4 4 4 1–2¼ Van Dyke 7.00 4 Calexman 123 3 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–nk Franco 2.20 6 Hot Sean 123 4 4 3–4 3–4 3–hd 3–7¼ Pedroza 1.40 3 Mr Vargas 123 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4 Talamo 1.80

1 BLAMEITONTHELAW 16.00 4.80 4 CALEXMAN 3.40 6 HOT SEAN

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-3) $3.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $13.30

Winner–Blameitonthelaw B.h.6 by Blame out of Letter of the Law, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Northern Bloodstock Inc (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $147,587 Daily Double Pool $23,006 Exacta Pool $57,852 Superfecta Pool $12,393 Trifecta Pool $23,980. Scratched–Horse Greedy, Lombo, The Hardest Way. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $82.60. Pick Three Pool $29,773.

BLAMEITONTHELAW saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch, took the lead under a crack of the whip past the eighth pole, drifted in some and won clear under steady handling and a hold late. CALEXMAN had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a slim advantage between horses in midstretch, drifted out some and held second. HOT SEAN stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch and between foes in midstretch, also drifted out some and was edged for the place. MR VARGAS angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.78 44.44 56.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kentan Road 116 5 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4 1–1¼ Velez 3.50 7 Gypsy Blu 125 7 4 5–½ 5–1½ 2–hd 2–hd Arroyo, Jr. 2.40 3 Rocky Policy 125 3 2 4–1½ 4–½ 4–2½ 3–2½ Talamo 3.90 4 Littlefirefighter 123 4 3 3–½ 2–1 3–hd 4–¾ Bejarano 10.90 1 Moon Kitty 125 1 5 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–½ Roman 6.30 2 Love and Peace 123 2 7 7 7 6–½ 6–3¼ Prat 3.60 6 Watch Me Burn 118 6 6 2–hd 3–hd 7 7 Delgadillo 29.30

5 KENTAN ROAD 9.00 3.80 2.60 7 GYPSY BLU 3.80 2.40 3 ROCKY POLICY 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-4) $20.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-4-1) $377.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $28.40

Winner–Kentan Road B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of Western Rush, by West by West. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $234,361 Roulette Pool $149 Daily Double Pool $27,091 Exacta Pool $113,188 Superfecta Pool $50,731 Super High Five Pool $5,197 Trifecta Pool $78,703. Claimed–Moon Kitty by David A Bernsen LLC and Miami Shores Racing, LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $74.85. Pick Three Pool $31,761.

KENTAN ROAD sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace inside, opened up on the turn and again in the stretch held under left handed urging. GYPSY BLU three wide early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for the place. ROCKY POLICY saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for second. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER stalked between horses then angled in on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. MOON KITTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. WATCH ME BURN stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.36 47.28 1:13.23 1:27.47 1:42.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Zillinda 125 5 2 3–5 3–10 2–4½ 1–2 1–2¼ Pereira 0.70 7 Reds Sacred Appeal 120 6 7 7 7 5–1½ 4–½ 2–½ Roman 44.70 3 Girl Can Partie 113 3 4 5–3 5–2½ 4–2 5–8 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 20.60 1 Cat's Desire 118 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–6 4–3¼ Velez 11.90 4 Thanks 120 4 1 2–2 2–hd 3–6 3–hd 5–9 Cedillo 2.60 8 Info's Treasure 120 7 6 4–½ 4–hd 6–6 6–20 6 Franco 9.00 2 Cuyahoga Falls 120 2 5 6–1 6–hd 7 7 dnf Arroyo, Jr. 10.50

6 ZILLINDA 3.40 2.40 2.10 7 REDS SACRED APPEAL 21.80 8.80 3 GIRL CAN PARTIE 5.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $37.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-1) $173.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-1-4) $5,911.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $217.85 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-5) $7.40

Winner–Zillinda Ch.m.5 by Cyclotron out of Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Bruce Headley & Simon Yu (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Headley, Bruce and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $224,242 Roulette Pool $194 Daily Double Pool $75,644 Exacta Pool $126,730 Superfecta Pool $76,692 Super High Five Pool $15,490 Trifecta Pool $89,798. Scratched–Lucky Brite Eye. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $27.20. Pick Three Pool $69,025. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-5-5/6) 2295 tickets with 4 correct paid $134.60. Pick Four Pool $404,833. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-1-5-5/6) 198 tickets with 5 correct paid $719.60. Pick Five Pool $186,728. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-4-7-1-5-5/6) 53 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,476.30. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $147,155. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,194,986. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $11.55.

ZILLINDA stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. REDS SACRED APPEAL settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, advanced along the rail in the stretch, went around the pacesetter in deep stretch and edged a foe for the place. GIRL CAN PARTIE chased between horses then inside, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. CAT'S DESIRE sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the first turn and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the winner thereafter and weakened late. THANKS pulled her way along to press the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, fell back on the second turn and weakened. INFO'S TREASURE three deep early, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive. CUYAHOGA FALLS saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was pulled up in the stretch but walked off.