NBA Fastbreak: Even the Lakers had a feel-good story this season

The Pacers are one of the hardest-playing teams in the league, execute exquisitely on defense and have survived all kinds of adversity to produce their third straight winning season under McMillan, with a chance to top last year’s 48 wins. While McMillan probably won’t win coach of the year, he’s been wonderful. And if the Pacers get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time under McMillan, it’ll only cement his reputation even more.