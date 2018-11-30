Sparks coach Brian Agler resigns after four seasons

Sparks coach Brian Agler, who led the club to its third WNBA championship in 2016 to become the first coach in league history to win titles with two teams, has resigned, the team announced Friday with no explanation.
“We’d like to thank Brian for his contributions to the Sparks organization over the last four seasons, including helping the team win the 2016 title,” said Penny Toler, executive vice president and general manager, in a statement. “We wish Brian nothing but the best moving forward.”
Agler, 60, had a record of 85-51 in four seasons with the Sparks, who went 19-15 this season and lost in the second round of the playoffs to Washington.
In 15 seasons as a WNBA coach with three clubs, Agler compiled a record of 269-220. In 43 playoff games, his teams went 24-19.
Agler began his WNBA coaching career with Minnesota in 1999 and spent four seasons with the Lynx. He coached the Seattle Storm for seven seasons, beginning in 2008, and won his first league title in 2010.
He took over the Sparks in 2015, when the team went 14-20. The next two seasons the team went 26-8 and met the Lynx in the championship series each year.
The Sparks’ statement said a “comprehensive search” to find the team’s next coach will begin immediately.