Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita’s meeting comes to an end
Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we catch up on stewards’ rulings and learn what the penalty is for not wearing a mask.
The guess here is that Santa Anita is glad to close the books on this meeting given everything that has gone on. And who can blame it?
I’m not going to get into all the stats here, but if you want to see what they all mean, check out this story I did for web and print on this Santa Anita meeting. No real headlines, just some details. Just click here.
Lost on Saturday’s Belmont day was an utterly spectacular performance by Bob Baffert’s 3-year-old filly Gamine. She won the Grade 1 $300,000 Acorn Stakes by 18¾ lengths. In addition, Gamine ran the mile in a 1:32.55, the fastest time in the 90-year history of the race.
“It was an amazing race out of her, especially coming into a Grade 1 and for it being only her third start,” Jimmy Barnes, Baffert’s top assistant, told NYRA media relations. “Johnny [Velazquez] rode her right to the way we told him to go. We told him to take advantage of her position and he certainly did.”
As for her next start?
“We’ll go home, give her a little time and see what’s next for her,” Barnes said. “I can imagine something at Saratoga.”
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got two weeks of stewards’ rulings, so let’s get right to them.
— Veterinarian Jennifer Finley was fined $200 for failing to report a pre-Lasix treatment on Dec. 9, 2018, at Santa Anita on the official Veterinarian Report.
— Finley was fined $300 for failing to report four different treatments on the CHRB Veterinarian Report. Those came on Jan. 27, 2019, Feb. 3, 2019, Feb. 4, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2019. Finley said she properly faxed the reports to the receiving barn at Santa Anita. Amy Nakagawa, assistant to the CHRB veterinarian, said there were “no issues” with the fax machine.
— Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $500 for excessive use of the riding crop on Tina’s Exchange in the second race on May 31. The 7-year-old gelding finished third in the seven-horse race. Fuentes was told if he continues to overuse the riding crop it could lead to a suspension. It was the fifth riding crop violation of the year, with other rulings coming on Jan. 4, Jan. 12, March 20 and May 24.
— Jockey Umberto Rispoli was suspended three days (June 12, 13, 14) for careless riding aboard Mystery Messenger in the second race on May 31, a 5½-furlong turf race. Turning for home Rispoli allowed Mystery Messenger to shift out and make solid contact with Portando, the eventual winner. Mystery Messenger finished fourth. It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for no penalty.
— Owner Mario Lopez Garcia had his license suspended for failure to show up for a hearing in regard to a separate issue with his license. The suspension started on June 13 and during this time he is denied access to CHRB horse tracks. The specifics of his license problems were not listed in the stewards’ minutes except by rule violation number.
— Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., was suspended for one additional day (June 13) for riding in four graded stakes at Belmont on June 6. Jockeys are allowed to run in one “designated” (usually meaning stakes) race a day while on suspension. The original three-day suspension was the result of his ride at Santa Anita aboard Rockemperor on May 23.
— Jockey Jorge Velez was suspended three days (June 14, 19, 20) for careless riding aboard Foxborough in the second race on June 6. The ruling said he altered course without sufficient clearance and caused interference. Foxborough finished third in the six-horse race. His placing of third was not changed.
— Trainer Leonard Powell was fined $50 for entering the track during a workers’ only time on June 3. Powell went to the gate to school a horse with no intention of working the horse. This is not permitted during the 10-minute workout period. The policy has been in place for more than a year.
— Trainer Gustav Headley was fined $25 for failure to wear a face covering while galloping. He had previously been warned by security to wear a mask. Headley offered reasons why he wasn’t wearing a covering but the stewards did not think it relieved him from culpability.
— Jockey Mario Gutierrez was fined $100 for using the riding crop more than three times in a row without allowing his horse, Knifes Edge, to respond. The horse won the race. Gutierrez disagreed that he didn’t give the horse a chance to respond but accepted the decision.
— Trainer James Cassidy was fined $500 when Summer Apparition tested positive for Methocarbamol, a muscle relaxer, after a workout on April 2. Cassidy said it was a mistake by his foreman Betty Chavez, who treats all of his horses, but accepted full responsibility.
— Jockey Agapito Delgadillo was suspended three days (June 21, 26, 27) for careless riding aboard Big Andy in the first race on June 13. Big Andy was disqualified from first to fourth when he drifted out several paths after Delgadillo used a left-hand crop on the horse causing at least one horse to have to steady. The jockey said he was clear when the horse drifted out.
— Delgadillo was fined $200 for disorderly conduct when he used profanity on the phone to steward Kim Sawyer after learning of his penalty in the above ruling. The stewards let Delgadillo know that type of behavior will not be tolerated. Steward Luis Jauregui voted for a tougher penalty.
Santa Anita review
A pretty full closing day of races, including four stakes. Let’s get to them.
$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes: A late dump of money made Big Runneur the favorite in this 5½-furlong turf race and proved the bettors knew what was going to happen. He took the lead after a quarter-mile and never was threatened, winning by 1 ¼ lengths.
Big Runneur paid $5.40, $3.60 and $3.00. Mesut was second, followed by Torosay, Yes I Am Free, Sparky Ville, Ultimate Bango and Portando.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Victor Garcia (winning trainer): “I thought there might be a question mark on how much speed the four-horse (Sparky Ville) was going to show [Sunday]. He ran a huge race the other day (second by a nose in Daytona), but I told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes] I think the one (Torosay) is going to go, so make sure you go with him. We put the blinkers on this horse last time and they’ve helped. He’s learning.”
Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “He focuses a little more [with blinkers]. He is certainly more aggressive but yet he’s a horse you can control. He can be off the pace if the pace is fast. [Sunday], nobody wanted to lead for some reason. I didn’t hear anybody send or anything, so I said, ‘If they give it to me, I’ll take it.’ I just tried to get him to relax and he pretty much did the rest.”
Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano: This is one of the favorite races for fans as it starts at the top of downhill course and goes around the main track twice, making it a 1¾-mile race.
Red King ran a smart race watching as Kershaw and favored Ward ‘n Jerry battled up at the front and he just watched until the stretch when he went three wide and rolled past everyone for a 4 ¼-length win.
Red King paid $9.80, $4.80 and $2.60. Siberian Iris was second, followed by Ward ‘n Jerry, Tintoretto, Swamp Souffle, Avalanche, Soberano and Kershaw.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “Growing up here in L.A., this was always one of my favorite races as a kid. I remember I used to like to stand on apron way past the wire and watch them come home in this race, just so I could take it all in. It’s just an amazing race and it’s really cool to win it. My horse won his last race and that picked his confidence up. It looked like maybe the favorite moved a little soon and [jockey] Umberto [Rispoli] was in the right spot.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “It’s fantastic. It was my first time going from the top of the downhill and I couldn’t understand how we cannot race so much on this track, it is beautiful. The grass is amazing, it’s a really good track. It’s been a long time since I’ve gone so far in a race, because in Europe we used to go quite enough every day. But it was a good feeling, obviously you need a horse like that.”
$150,000 Melair Stakes: This was 1 1/16-mile race for Cal-bred (and whenever we say this we also mean Cal-sired) race for 3-year-old fillies. Warren’s Showtime was content to stay near the back for most of the race until midway in the far turn, when she made her move and took the lead at the top of stretch and won by a length.
Warren’s Showtime paid $10.60, $3.60 and $2.20. Smiling Shirlee was second, followed by Big Sweep, Homehome, Kristi’s Tiger and Reiwa.
Here’s what the winning connection had to say.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “How sweet it is. She was much the best [Sunday]. She was forced wide into the first turn and lost ground turning for home. … We’ve got her mother (Warren’s Veneda) back in foal to Clubhouse Ride and she’s got a yearling full brother and a Clubhouse filly by her side. This stud has been absolutely amazing, these foals are sound, versatile and they can really run. He was bred to 100 mares this year, so we feel really good about that.”
Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “ This time her post position was better than the last two times she was on the dirt. I ride this filly very comfortably; she did a good job.”
Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes: In what was supposed to be one of the most competitive races on the card, Blitzkrieg made it a gate-to-wire romp winning the mile turf race by a length.
Blitzkrieg, a bit of an upset, paid $16.80, $7.80 and $4.60. Bowies Hero was second, followed by Souter, Sharp Samurai, True Valour, Border Town, Cleopatra’s Strike, King of Speed and Bolo.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Leandro Mora (assistant to winning trainer Doug O’Neill): “His last work was phenomenal. He went six furlongs, on his own, in 58 and four-[fifths] and galloped out in 1:12. He worked so good, we were tempted to put him back on the dirt, but we stuck to the plan and I’m glad we did. I told [jockey] Victor [Espinoza] that with Bolo drawn way outside, let’s go and I think maybe we can steal it. He’s back, no question. This is the horse we thought we had all along.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “When I walked out of the room I was talking to Leandro and I asked him, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘I think the only chance we have is just to send him and hopefully I could go wire to wire.’ It was the only chance we had up against these tough horses, it was not an easy race, it was tough race. He mentioned there was another speed in the race. I said, ‘OK, well Bolo is way out and I’m a little bit closer to the rail so it think I have a better chance to get the lead easier than him.’ It worked out well [Sunday]. The pace was pretty quick, but he was doing it so easy, for me every time I ride a horse like him with speed, I like to just sit up there and have fun.”
A special thanks
As Santa Anita closes its signature meeting, it wouldn’t be fair without mentioning the people that made my job easier under extraordinary circumstances. The truth is I haven’t been to Santa Anita since the San Felipe/Big ‘Cap day. And even during normal times, I need help to do this job. But this year I needed more.
I watch every race on television, but that is just the tiniest of things I need. I want to thank Mike Willman, the tireless director of publicity for Santa Anita, for his help during this and all times. He is and has been the heartbeat of that department for a long time. Don’t ever retire, at least before me. There is Ed Golden, whose stable notes are filled with nuggets of information and wisdom that make my job easier. There is Jasmine Torrez, who runs the mechanics of the publicity department, but don’t tell Mike she’s really in charge. And, Jason Hom, whose nonstop flow of information, charts, past performances and other data give me the stuff I truly need.
Thank you very much. Hope to see you soon.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Art of Almost ($3.90)
Woodbine (4): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Merveilleux ($3.90)
Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($3.40)
Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Sansa’s Vow ($6.10)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf. Winner: Red King ($9.80)
Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($10.60)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Blitzkrieg ($16.80)
A final thought
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 21.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.28 43.56 55.05 1:01.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Big Runnuer
|122
|2
|7
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.70
|6
|Mesut
|122
|6
|6
|6–2
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Rispoli
|29.10
|1
|Torosay
|122
|1
|4
|2–2½
|2–2
|2–2
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|10.30
|5
|Yes I Am Free
|126
|5
|1
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–2
|4–nk
|Prat
|7.10
|4
|Sparky Ville
|126
|4
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|4–½
|5–nk
|Franco
|1.80
|3
|Ultimate Bango
|124
|3
|3
|5–1
|6–4½
|6–5
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|3.60
|7
|Portando
|124
|7
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Roman
|60.60
|2
|BIG RUNNUER
|5.40
|3.60
|3.00
|6
|MESUT
|15.20
|9.80
|1
|TOROSAY
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$41.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5)
|$102.77
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-1-5-4)
|$8,083.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$116.30
Winner–Big Runnuer B.h.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $284,778 Exacta Pool $138,749 Superfecta Pool $54,666 Super High Five Pool $41,184 Trifecta Pool $91,850. Scratched–none.
BIG RUNNUER dueled with rival to the inside for command, cleared that foe and inched away around the turn, urged right-handed in the drive and held safely. MESUT angled to the inside in the early stages, saved ground around the turn, angled out near the sixteenth pole and rallied for the place. TOROSAY dueled inside BIG RUNNUER up the backstretch, could not keep pace and chased the winner into the drive, kept on willingly but was edged for the second. YES I AM FREE stalked outside a rival then went three wide around the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. SPARKY VILLE chased the top pair from off the rail then moved into the two path, raced in that same path and between rivals into the lane and never responded when asked. ULTIMATE BANGO stalked two wide through the bend, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. PORTANDO lacked early speed, took the turn two wide and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.40 47.09 1:10.99 1:23.04 1:34.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Salvator Mundi
|124
|3
|4
|3–2
|3–½
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|7.10
|6
|Bud Knight
|126
|6
|3
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Prat
|1.10
|4
|East Rand
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–5
|3–1
|Pereira
|18.50
|2
|Cajun Treasure
|124
|2
|2
|5–1
|6–½
|3–½
|4–1
|4–4½
|Maldonado
|4.00
|7
|Factorial
|124
|7
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–hd
|5–3¼
|Fuentes
|4.70
|1
|Big City Bane
|126
|1
|6
|6–hd
|5–½
|7
|7
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|8.10
|5
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|118
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|6–½
|7
|Cedillo
|16.20
|3
|SALVATOR MUNDI
|16.20
|6.00
|4.40
|6
|BUD KNIGHT
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|EAST RAND
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$48.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$21.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2)
|$38.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-7)
|$3,878.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$67.10
Winner–Salvator Mundi B.g.4 by Artie Schiller out of Conquest Lil Miss, by Horse Greeley. Bred by Conquest Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $208,991 Daily Double Pool $49,891 Exacta Pool $115,435 Superfecta Pool $47,932 Super High Five Pool $5,081 Trifecta Pool $79,162. Scratched–none.
SALVATOR MUNDI tracked the leader two wide, raced between foes into the far turn, angled out at the top of the lane, took the advantage nearing the eighth pole and drew clear. BUD KNIGHT forwardly placed just behind the lone leader, stalked in the two path, bid outside and led briefly in upper stretch but was outkicked by the winner. EAST RAND raced between early then steadied into the first turn, moved to the inside then swung out in upper stretch and finished willingly for the show. CAJUN TREASURE chased inside, moved closer into the far turn, bid along the rail in the lane and weakened in the late stages. FACTORIAL away quickly from the outside and angled in, set the pace from the inside, moved out a path entering the stretch and gave way. BIG CITY BANE traveled three wide then moved out a path on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and came up empty. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE settled off the pace, traveled in the two path to the lane and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.49 46.09 52.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Weston
|122
|4
|6
|1–½
|1–3
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|21.60
|3
|Ambivalent
|122
|3
|5
|4–1½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|2
|Dr. Schivel
|122
|2
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.50
|8
|Claw
|122
|8
|2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Gryder
|15.50
|1
|Girther
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–ns
|Cedillo
|5.00
|5
|Cross Indian
|122
|5
|8
|7–hd
|8
|6–1
|Flores
|28.80
|6
|Bordeaux Red
|122
|6
|3
|8
|7–½
|7–3¼
|Prat
|10.70
|7
|Exhalting
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|4–1
|8
|Espinoza
|9.90
|4
|WESTON
|45.20
|15.80
|6.60
|3
|AMBIVALENT
|4.80
|2.80
|2
|DR. SCHIVEL
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$191.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$84.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-8)
|$159.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-8-1)
|$2,589.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$113.40
Winner–Weston B.g.2 by Hit It a Bomb out of Elke, by Dixie Union. Bred by EVADI Farm Team (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $285,377 Daily Double Pool $21,555 Exacta Pool $144,279 Superfecta Pool $55,902 Super High Five Pool $3,392 Trifecta Pool $90,231. Scratched–Deputy Gary, Schnell.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $112.90. Pick Three Pool $77,874.
WESTON had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. AMBIVALENT stalked between foes then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in upper stretch and continued wlllingly. DR. SCHIVEL saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the turn, was in tight off heels in upper stretch, came out a bit past midstretch and bested the others. CLAW stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIRTHER chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. CROSS INDIAN chased between horses, came out four wide into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and could not generate the needed late kick. BORDEAUX RED chased three deep on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. EXHALTING had speed between horses to press the pace on the backstretch then outside the winner on the turn, stalked just off the rail into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.82 44.71 56.63 1:02.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Queensbeccaandjane
|120
|10
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|Franco
|49.20
|3
|Cassie Belle
|126
|3
|7
|4–3
|4–3
|4–2½
|2–1
|Gryder
|8.50
|1
|Lets Get Wild
|113
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–½
|Flores
|6.00
|9
|Ride Sally Ride
|120
|9
|5
|9–3½
|9–3½
|7–1½
|4–hd
|Prat
|8.60
|4
|Ole Silver
|120
|4
|11
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|5–2¼
|Van Dyke
|7.50
|8
|South Beach Gal
|120
|8
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–¾
|Cedillo
|10.80
|12
|Bella Chica
|126
|12
|3
|7–1
|6–1
|6–1
|7–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.20
|6
|Hot Chicken
|120
|6
|8
|10–3
|10–3½
|10–6
|8–1
|Fuentes
|44.60
|5
|Alice Marble
|120
|5
|10
|11–2½
|11–4
|11–8
|9–hd
|Pereira
|9.10
|7
|Pete's Inferno
|120
|7
|9
|8–½
|8–1
|8–2½
|10–1
|Maldonado
|135.20
|11
|Connie's Promise
|120
|11
|4
|6–1
|7–hd
|9–½
|11–13¾
|Gutierrez
|51.20
|2
|From Jamesto Jamie
|120
|2
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Roman
|64.70
|10
|QUEENSBECCAANDJANE
|100.40
|29.20
|12.80
|3
|CASSIE BELLE
|8.80
|5.40
|1
|LETS GET WILD
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$1,413.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-3)
|$407.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-1-9)
|$1,149.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-1)
|$1,048.75
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-1-9-4)
|Carryover $1,792
Winner–Queensbeccaandjane B.f.3 by Lakerville out of Craven Cottage, by Smokester. Bred by Barry Abrams, Huston Racing & DyanBardy Farm (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $373,673 Daily Double Pool $26,496 Exacta Pool $178,798 Superfecta Pool $81,479 Trifecta Pool $118,503 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,347. Scratched–Elegant Silk.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-10) paid $947.40. Pick Three Pool $32,290.
QUEENSBECCAANDJANE angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. CASSIE BELLE stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. LETS GET WILD prompted the pace inside then stalked along the rail, bid again from the fence past midstretch and held third. RIDE SALLY RIDE chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. OLE SILVER hopped at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SOUTH BEACH GAL moved up between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELLA CHICA chased three wide to the stretch and did not rally. HOT CHICKEN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and lacked the necessary response in the drive. ALICE MARBLE settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and was not a threat. PETE'S INFERNO angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and did not rally. CONNIE'S PROMISE angled in and stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. FROM JAMESTO JAMIE a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside on the backstretch and turn and failed to menace.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.96 45.40 57.94 1:11.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Your Royal Coil
|126
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|3.10
|7
|Mucho Macho Woman
|126
|7
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.10
|1
|Miss Bennet
|126
|1
|4
|6–3
|6–1½
|4–2
|3–2½
|Espinoza
|6.00
|4
|Flying Business
|120
|4
|6
|5–1½
|3–2
|3–2
|4–½
|Velez
|12.20
|2
|Bluegrass Sky
|120
|2
|5
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–4¼
|Roman
|13.90
|6
|Remember to Smile
|126
|6
|3
|3–hd
|5–2
|5–1½
|6–7½
|Fuentes
|14.10
|5
|Awesome Amanda
|126
|5
|7
|4–hd
|4–½
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|7.00
|3
|YOUR ROYAL COIL
|8.20
|3.40
|2.60
|7
|MUCHO MACHO WOMAN
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|MISS BENNET
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3)
|$469.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$11.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-4)
|$17.47
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-4-2)
|$410.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1)
|$20.75
Winner–Your Royal Coil B.f.4 by Coil out of Miss Beekman Place, by Yes It's True. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $292,716 Daily Double Pool $28,675 Exacta Pool $131,914 Superfecta Pool $54,881 Super High Five Pool $13,258 Trifecta Pool $93,087. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-3) paid $776.35. Pick Three Pool $79,994. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-10-3) 19 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,428.60. Pick Four Pool $184,947. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-4-10-3) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $29,494.65. Pick Five Pool $548,761.
YOUR ROYAL COIL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one in midstretch and inched away late under some left handed urging. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had speed outside the winner then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence leaving the turn and through the stretch but could not quite match that one late. MISS BENNET saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. FLYING BUSINESS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLUEGRASS SKY settled just off the rail, came out in the stretch and did not rally. REMEMBER TO SMILE stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AWESOME AMANDA close up stalking the pace three deep between rivals on the backstretch and between foes on the turn, continued off the rail leaving the turn and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 46.66 1:10.66 1:37.53 2:04.62 2:30.47 2:46.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|1½ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Red King
|122
|2
|5–3
|5–hd
|5–1½
|3–2
|1–2½
|1–4¼
|Rispoli
|3.90
|4
|Siberian Iris
|119
|4
|8
|7–hd
|7–2
|4–3
|4–4
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|7.40
|8
|Ward 'n Jerry
|126
|8
|2–2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–2½
|Prat
|0.70
|3
|Tintoretto
|122
|3
|4–4½
|4–1
|4–hd
|7–4
|7–16
|4–2¼
|Fuentes
|17.00
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|122
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|47.00
|7
|Avalanche
|122
|7
|6–3½
|6–1½
|6–hd
|6–2½
|5–½
|6–2¼
|Franco
|13.70
|1
|Soberano
|122
|1
|7–hd
|8
|8
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–34
|Blanc
|74.60
|5
|Kershaw
|122
|5
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|8
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|5.80
|2
|RED KING
|9.80
|4.80
|2.60
|4
|SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE)
|6.20
|3.20
|8
|WARD 'N JERRY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$40.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$28.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-3)
|$45.85
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-3-6)
|$2,976.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8)
|$28.30
Winner–Red King Ch.h.6 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $480,499 Daily Double Pool $43,886 Exacta Pool $248,140 Superfecta Pool $108,083 Super High Five Pool $11,700 Trifecta Pool $178,474. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-2) paid $393.15. Pick Three Pool $99,903.
RED KING chased inside then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and won clear. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival, went up three wide into the final turn, continued just off the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival late for the place. WARD 'N JERRY dueled three deep then between horses then outside a rival, took the lead into the clubhouse turn, kicked clear and angled in, battled inside leaving the final turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the lane, continued under urging then had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and lost second late. TINTORETTO (GER) saved ground chasing the pace, waited briefly then split horses on the second turn, came out in the stretch and bested the others. SWAMP SOUFFLE dueled between horses early then stalked outside a rival, re-bid alongside a foe leaving the final turn and between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AVALANCHE angled in on the hill, hopped onto the dirt crossing, saved ground, split rivals in a bit tight into the last turn, angled in again and lacked the needed late kick. SOBERANO (FR) settled inside, went up three deep into the final turn then chased outside a rival on that turn and into the stretch and did not rally. KERSHAW dueled between horses with an opening quarter mile in :23.21 seconds then battled inside, stalked on the middle turn and backstretch, steadied while dropping back on the final turn and gave way. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.75 47.47 1:12.26 1:37.54 1:44.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|6
|1
|4–hd
|5–3½
|4–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|Velez
|4.30
|2
|Smiling Shirlee
|122
|2
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–3½
|2–3¼
|Smith
|1.60
|1
|Big Sweep
|120
|1
|5
|2–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–3
|3–hd
|Prat
|0.90
|5
|Homehome
|120
|5
|3
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–4
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|40.40
|4
|Kristi's Tiger
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–7¼
|Blanc
|30.90
|3
|Reiwa
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|22.50
|6
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|10.60
|3.60
|2.20
|2
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|BIG SWEEP
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$65.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$13.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-5)
|$8.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$10.15
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $445,357 Daily Double Pool $45,476 Exacta Pool $186,147 Superfecta Pool $87,852 Trifecta Pool $157,213. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $51.80. Pick Three Pool $92,857.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME three deep early, was forced four wide into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside a rival in upper stretch, drifted in and inched away under urging in midstretch, battled outside that one in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SMILING SHIRLEE came out into the first turn, bid three deep to duel for the lead, took a short advantage into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in the drive and continued willingly. BIG SWEEP also came out into the first turn, bid between horses to duel for the lead, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, continue along the fence in the drive and edged a foe for third. HOMEHOME between horses early, was forced out into the first turn then angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out leaving that turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. KRISTI'S TIGER angled in on the first turn then chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. REIWA had speed outside a rival then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, steadied in tight into the stretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of HOMEHOME against SMILING SHIRLEE for alleged interference into the first turn and a stewards' inquiry into the same incident resulted in no change when they ruled the latter was coming out off the heels of BIG SWEEP and that the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.43 46.21 1:10.63 1:23.61 1:35.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Danceformunny
|120
|10
|7
|8–hd
|8–1½
|6–hd
|2–½
|1–2½
|Prat
|2.10
|6
|Naughty Evelyn
|120
|6
|5
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Roman
|48.00
|11
|Sapori Girl
|126
|11
|1
|6–1
|7–1
|5–1½
|4–2
|3–½
|Rispoli
|2.30
|9
|Katsaros
|126
|9
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–½
|4–1
|Maldonado
|20.80
|7
|Star of Africa
|122
|7
|11
|10–1
|9–½
|8–3½
|8–2½
|5–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.40
|8
|Hola Chica
|126
|8
|6
|5–½
|6–½
|7–2
|7–hd
|6–1¼
|Franco
|13.70
|2
|Arya's Dagger
|120
|2
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|Pereira
|7.10
|1
|I Give Up
|120
|1
|9
|11
|11
|9–hd
|9–½
|8–1½
|Velez
|6.90
|5
|Moreavino
|126
|5
|10
|9–1
|10–1
|11
|10–11
|9–1¾
|Figueroa
|70.60
|3
|Wine At Sunset
|120
|3
|4
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–hd
|6–½
|10–20¼
|Cedillo
|14.90
|4
|Tiger's Princess
|126
|4
|8
|7–hd
|5–hd
|10–hd
|11
|11
|Espinoza
|84.30
|10
|DANCEFORMUNNY
|6.20
|4.40
|3.00
|6
|NAUGHTY EVELYN
|28.40
|11.60
|11
|SAPORI GIRL
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$50.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$104.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-11-9)
|$296.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-11)
|$158.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-11-9-7)
|Carryover $3,230
Winner–Danceformunny B.f.3 by Munnings out of Royal Song Dancer, by Langfuhr. Bred by Garry Tussey (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC, River Oak Farm, Baltas, Richard and Ford, John. Mutuel Pool $409,523 Daily Double Pool $48,024 Exacta Pool $246,261 Superfecta Pool $100,069 Trifecta Pool $158,871 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,233. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-10) paid $48.00. Pick Three Pool $119,516.
DANCEFORMUNNY chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead under some left handed urging four wide past the eighth pole and won clear. NAUGHTY EVELYN broke in and bumped a rival, sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, turned back the bid of a rival on the second turn, fought back in midstretch and held second. SAPORI GIRL four wide on the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. KATSAROS stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the second turn, bid again between horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. STAR OF AFRICA a step slow to begin, drifted four wide into the first turn then chased outside a rival or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. HOLA CHICA chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARYA'S DAGGER tugged inside then stalked outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. I GIVE UP settled off the pace inside, split horses leaving the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. MOREAVINO chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. WINE AT SUNSET had speed between horses then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. TIGER'S PRINCESS pulled and steadied toward the inside early, chased along the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 45.66 1:10.37 1:16.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|With This Vow
|120
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|6
|Saving Sophie
|126
|6
|2
|6–hd
|3–½
|2–5
|2–15¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|0.90
|1
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|3–4¼
|Prat
|2.60
|2
|True Mischief
|126
|2
|4
|1–hd
|4–3
|5–5
|4–1
|Cedillo
|30.50
|5
|Apache Pass
|126
|5
|5
|3–2
|1–hd
|3–6
|5–6¼
|Roman
|7.50
|4
|M Fast
|120
|4
|6
|5–3
|6–½
|6–5
|6–15½
|Fuentes
|22.50
|7
|She'seversoclever
|120
|7
|3
|4–½
|5–½
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|34.20
|3
|WITH THIS VOW
|11.60
|4.20
|2.40
|6
|SAVING SOPHIE
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|COSMIC COWGIRL
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3)
|$34.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2)
|$11.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-2-5)
|$361.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$10.95
Winner–With This Vow Dbb.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Music Magic, by Bernstein. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $365,192 Daily Double Pool $34,890 Exacta Pool $170,082 Superfecta Pool $68,327 Super High Five Pool $17,451 Trifecta Pool $117,004. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-3) paid $58.15. Pick Three Pool $108,543.
WITH THIS VOW dueled between horses then inside on the turn and drew clear in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling late. SAVING SOPHIE settled outside, angled in and split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. COSMIC COWGIRL chased inside then a bit off the rail, steadied into the turn, came out three deep on the bend and into the stretch and picked up the show. TRUE MISCHIEF had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. APACHE PASS bobbled at the start, dueled three deep then outside the winner on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also gave way. M FAST stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and also gave way. SHE'SEVERSOCLEVER stalked outside then alongside a rival, was between horses leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch and had nothing left for t he drive and was eased in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the far turn between the second and third finishers but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.02 46.42 1:10.03 1:21.66 1:33.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Blitzkrieg
|122
|3
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3
|1–1
|Espinoza
|7.40
|8
|Bowies Hero
|124
|7
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–2¼
|Rispoli
|6.40
|5
|DH–Sharp Samurai
|122
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|2.60
|6
|DH–Souter
|122
|5
|2
|6–1
|6–1
|7–1½
|6–hd
|3–nk
|Roman
|72.70
|1
|True Valour
|124
|1
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|5–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.30
|7
|Border Town
|122
|6
|9
|8–½
|8–hd
|8–½
|8–1
|6–¾
|Prat
|2.80
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|124
|2
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|Smith
|3.70
|9
|King of Speed
|122
|8
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7–½
|8–½
|Franco
|80.40
|10
|Bolo
|122
|9
|3
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–hd
|5–hd
|9
|Van Dyke
|13.50
|4
|BLITZKRIEG
|16.80
|7.80
|4.60
|8
|BOWIES HERO
|6.40
|3.80
|5
|DH–SHARP SAMURAI
|2.40
|6
|DH–SOUTER (GB)
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$93.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$47.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-6)
|$113.68
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-5)
|$209.15
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-6-1)
|$3,649.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-6-5-1)
|$3,649.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5)
|$42.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6)
|$281.15
Winner–Blitzkrieg Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Bauble Queen, by Arch. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $652,383 Daily Double Pool $41,423 Exacta Pool $294,376 Superfecta Pool $103,223 Super High Five Pool $9,565 Trifecta Pool $181,144. Scratched–Jasikan (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-4) paid $68.50. Pick Three Pool $104,478.
BLITZKRIEG sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear and held under a couple late cracks of the whip. BOWIES HERO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside in the stretch, waited briefly in midstretch then split horses and finished well. SHARP SAMURAI chased a bit off the rail then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and held for a share of third between foes. SOUTER (GB) settled three deep then chased outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and got up for a share of the show. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail into and through the stretch and was edged for a minor share. BORDER TOWN off a step slow, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch, was in a bit close off heels in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KING OF SPEED angled in and chased outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and through much of the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BOLO three deep early, stalked off the rail, was between horses leaving the second turn and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 45.99 1:10.41 1:16.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Provocation
|120
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Smith
|0.60
|5
|Himiko
|120
|5
|5
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–4
|2–11½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|8
|La V.
|120
|8
|7
|6–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|Pereira
|8.50
|6
|Queen of Aces
|122
|6
|8
|7–1½
|6–½
|5–1½
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|28.20
|1
|Gold Arrow
|126
|1
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|35.10
|9
|Brandons Danger
|120
|9
|3
|8–1
|8–2
|6–1½
|6–½
|Maldonado
|42.40
|3
|Miss Addie Pray
|120
|3
|9
|9
|9
|7–2
|7–12½
|Van Dyke
|14.60
|4
|Quiet Secretary
|120
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|8–6
|8–8½
|Franco
|77.40
|7
|Scarlet Lips
|120
|7
|2
|4–½
|7–½
|9
|9
|Prat
|6.10
|2
|PROVOCATION
|3.20
|2.40
|2.20
|5
|HIMIKO
|3.80
|2.60
|8
|LA V.
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$39.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$5.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-6)
|$15.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-6-1)
|$399.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)
|$13.05
Winner–Provocation B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Meadow Breeze, by Meadowlake. Bred by Betz/D.J. Stables/CoCo/Burns/Magers (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,042 Daily Double Pool $51,629 Exacta Pool $204,203 Superfecta Pool $97,378 Super High Five Pool $8,372 Trifecta Pool $134,191. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $62.80. Pick Three Pool $63,075.
PROVOCATION sped to the early lead, set all the pace off the rail, drifted out a bit in the stretch, widened under a long rein, was mildly hand ridden for a few strides and held without further encouragement. HIMIKO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner. LA V. chased outside then four wide, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. QUEEN OF ACES settled off the rail then chased outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLD ARROW saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. BRANDONS DANGER chased outside then four wide into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the bend and did not rally. MISS ADDIE PRAY bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. QUIET SECRETARY bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way then was eased in the final furlong. SCARLET LIPS stalked three deep then between horses, dropped back on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive and also was eased in the lane.
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.93 46.07 1:10.29 1:22.44 1:34.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Southern King
|126
|5
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|11.60
|8
|Lincoln City
|119
|8
|1
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Flores
|28.60
|4
|Go Daddy Go
|126
|4
|6
|6–1
|7–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.10
|12
|Succeedandsurpass
|126
|12
|8
|8–hd
|10–1
|8–1
|4–1
|4–2¼
|Rispoli
|1.70
|2
|Silken Prince
|124
|2
|10
|10–1
|8–½
|7–hd
|6–1
|5–¾
|Franco
|19.30
|1
|Storm the Bastille
|124
|1
|9
|4–½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|37.60
|11
|Galloping Mischief
|124
|11
|7
|9–1
|9–hd
|10–hd
|7–hd
|7–¾
|Prat
|5.50
|7
|Fivestar Lynch
|124
|7
|11
|12
|12
|11–hd
|10–2
|8–1¾
|Smith
|16.90
|9
|Colosi
|124
|9
|5
|7–hd
|6–hd
|9–1
|12
|9–ns
|Cedillo
|7.90
|6
|Winning Element
|124
|6
|3
|5–2
|4–½
|6–½
|9–½
|10–3½
|Van Dyke
|7.60
|3
|Of Good Report
|126
|3
|12
|11–½
|11–½
|12
|11–hd
|11–ns
|Gryder
|12.30
|10
|Turn the Switch
|124
|10
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|8–hd
|12
|Maldonado
|16.70
|5
|SOUTHERN KING
|25.20
|11.00
|8.80
|8
|LINCOLN CITY
|24.80
|11.80
|4
|GO DADDY GO
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$41.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$230.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-12)
|$955.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-ALL-ALL-ALL)
|$2,578.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$1,092.45
Winner–Southern King Dbb.g.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Southern Truth, by Yes It's True. Bred by Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $583,273 Daily Double Pool $195,551 Exacta Pool $329,937 Superfecta Pool $169,330 Super High Five Pool $27,034 Trifecta Pool $227,277. Scratched–Move Over (GB), Three Ay Em.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $97.55. Pick Three Pool $267,154. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-5) 682 tickets with 4 correct paid $851.95. Pick Four Pool $761,187. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-3-4-2-5) 283 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,321.45. Pick Five Pool $861,316. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-10-3-4-2-5) 439 tickets with 6 correct paid $12,304.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,649,128.
SOUTHERN KING angled in and dueled inside then a bit off the rail, re-bid three deep into the stretch then outside the runner-up, took a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LINCOLN CITY dueled between horses then inside, took the lead on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside in the final furlong and continued willingly. GO DADDY GO bobbled a bit just after the start, stalked inside then between horses, continued toward the rail in the stretch and held third. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) angled in and chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. SILKEN PRINCE saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, tugged his way up and steadied early on the backstretch, continued inside and lacked a rally in he stretch. GALLOPING MISCHIEF settled off the pace and chased three deep to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) broke a bit slowly settled outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. COLOSI forced five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch. WINNING ELEMENT steadied and came out off heels into the first turn, stalked outside a foe, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. OF GOOD REPORT hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. TURN THE SWITCH had speed four wide early, dueled three deep then outside a rival, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.
