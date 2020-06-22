Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita’s meeting comes to an end

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 21. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.28 43.56 55.05 1:01.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big Runnuer 122 2 7 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Fuentes 1.70 6 Mesut 122 6 6 6–2 5–1 3–hd 2–nk Rispoli 29.10 1 Torosay 122 1 4 2–2½ 2–2 2–2 3–2½ Cedillo 10.30 5 Yes I Am Free 126 5 1 4–1½ 4–½ 5–2 4–nk Prat 7.10 4 Sparky Ville 126 4 2 3–½ 3–1 4–½ 5–nk Franco 1.80 3 Ultimate Bango 124 3 3 5–1 6–4½ 6–5 6–2¼ Espinoza 3.60 7 Portando 124 7 5 7 7 7 7 Roman 60.60

2 BIG RUNNUER 5.40 3.60 3.00 6 MESUT 15.20 9.80 1 TOROSAY 4.80

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $41.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $102.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-1-5-4) $8,083.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $116.30

Winner–Big Runnuer B.h.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $284,778 Exacta Pool $138,749 Superfecta Pool $54,666 Super High Five Pool $41,184 Trifecta Pool $91,850. Scratched–none.

BIG RUNNUER dueled with rival to the inside for command, cleared that foe and inched away around the turn, urged right-handed in the drive and held safely. MESUT angled to the inside in the early stages, saved ground around the turn, angled out near the sixteenth pole and rallied for the place. TOROSAY dueled inside BIG RUNNUER up the backstretch, could not keep pace and chased the winner into the drive, kept on willingly but was edged for the second. YES I AM FREE stalked outside a rival then went three wide around the turn and finished evenly in the final furlong. SPARKY VILLE chased the top pair from off the rail then moved into the two path, raced in that same path and between rivals into the lane and never responded when asked. ULTIMATE BANGO stalked two wide through the bend, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. PORTANDO lacked early speed, took the turn two wide and never threatened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.40 47.09 1:10.99 1:23.04 1:34.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Salvator Mundi 124 3 4 3–2 3–½ 4–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Rispoli 7.10 6 Bud Knight 126 6 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–2¼ Prat 1.10 4 East Rand 124 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 5–5 3–1 Pereira 18.50 2 Cajun Treasure 124 2 2 5–1 6–½ 3–½ 4–1 4–4½ Maldonado 4.00 7 Factorial 124 7 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 3–hd 5–3¼ Fuentes 4.70 1 Big City Bane 126 1 6 6–hd 5–½ 7 7 6–nk Espinoza 8.10 5 Big Hoof Dynamite 118 5 5 4–hd 4–½ 5–1 6–½ 7 Cedillo 16.20

3 SALVATOR MUNDI 16.20 6.00 4.40 6 BUD KNIGHT 3.00 2.60 4 EAST RAND 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $48.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2) $38.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-7) $3,878.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $67.10

Winner–Salvator Mundi B.g.4 by Artie Schiller out of Conquest Lil Miss, by Horse Greeley. Bred by Conquest Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $208,991 Daily Double Pool $49,891 Exacta Pool $115,435 Superfecta Pool $47,932 Super High Five Pool $5,081 Trifecta Pool $79,162. Scratched–none.

SALVATOR MUNDI tracked the leader two wide, raced between foes into the far turn, angled out at the top of the lane, took the advantage nearing the eighth pole and drew clear. BUD KNIGHT forwardly placed just behind the lone leader, stalked in the two path, bid outside and led briefly in upper stretch but was outkicked by the winner. EAST RAND raced between early then steadied into the first turn, moved to the inside then swung out in upper stretch and finished willingly for the show. CAJUN TREASURE chased inside, moved closer into the far turn, bid along the rail in the lane and weakened in the late stages. FACTORIAL away quickly from the outside and angled in, set the pace from the inside, moved out a path entering the stretch and gave way. BIG CITY BANE traveled three wide then moved out a path on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and came up empty. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE settled off the pace, traveled in the two path to the lane and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.49 46.09 52.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Weston 122 4 6 1–½ 1–3 1–1¼ Van Dyke 21.60 3 Ambivalent 122 3 5 4–1½ 2–1 2–2¼ Gutierrez 2.30 2 Dr. Schivel 122 2 4 5–1 5–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 1.50 8 Claw 122 8 2 3–1½ 3–hd 4–½ Gryder 15.50 1 Girther 122 1 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–ns Cedillo 5.00 5 Cross Indian 122 5 8 7–hd 8 6–1 Flores 28.80 6 Bordeaux Red 122 6 3 8 7–½ 7–3¼ Prat 10.70 7 Exhalting 122 7 1 2–1 4–1 8 Espinoza 9.90

4 WESTON 45.20 15.80 6.60 3 AMBIVALENT 4.80 2.80 2 DR. SCHIVEL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $191.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $84.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-8) $159.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-8-1) $2,589.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $113.40

Winner–Weston B.g.2 by Hit It a Bomb out of Elke, by Dixie Union. Bred by EVADI Farm Team (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $285,377 Daily Double Pool $21,555 Exacta Pool $144,279 Superfecta Pool $55,902 Super High Five Pool $3,392 Trifecta Pool $90,231. Scratched–Deputy Gary, Schnell. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $112.90. Pick Three Pool $77,874.

WESTON had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. AMBIVALENT stalked between foes then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in upper stretch and continued wlllingly. DR. SCHIVEL saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the turn, was in tight off heels in upper stretch, came out a bit past midstretch and bested the others. CLAW stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIRTHER chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. CROSS INDIAN chased between horses, came out four wide into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and could not generate the needed late kick. BORDEAUX RED chased three deep on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. EXHALTING had speed between horses to press the pace on the backstretch then outside the winner on the turn, stalked just off the rail into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.82 44.71 56.63 1:02.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Queensbeccaandjane 120 10 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ Franco 49.20 3 Cassie Belle 126 3 7 4–3 4–3 4–2½ 2–1 Gryder 8.50 1 Lets Get Wild 113 1 2 2–1 2–½ 2–1 3–½ Flores 6.00 9 Ride Sally Ride 120 9 5 9–3½ 9–3½ 7–1½ 4–hd Prat 8.60 4 Ole Silver 120 4 11 5–hd 5–1 5–1 5–2¼ Van Dyke 7.50 8 South Beach Gal 120 8 6 3–1 3–1 3–hd 6–¾ Cedillo 10.80 12 Bella Chica 126 12 3 7–1 6–1 6–1 7–1¾ Rispoli 1.20 6 Hot Chicken 120 6 8 10–3 10–3½ 10–6 8–1 Fuentes 44.60 5 Alice Marble 120 5 10 11–2½ 11–4 11–8 9–hd Pereira 9.10 7 Pete's Inferno 120 7 9 8–½ 8–1 8–2½ 10–1 Maldonado 135.20 11 Connie's Promise 120 11 4 6–1 7–hd 9–½ 11–13¾ Gutierrez 51.20 2 From Jamesto Jamie 120 2 12 12 12 12 12 Roman 64.70

10 QUEENSBECCAANDJANE 100.40 29.20 12.80 3 CASSIE BELLE 8.80 5.40 1 LETS GET WILD 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $1,413.00 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $407.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-1-9) $1,149.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-1) $1,048.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-1-9-4) Carryover $1,792

Winner–Queensbeccaandjane B.f.3 by Lakerville out of Craven Cottage, by Smokester. Bred by Barry Abrams, Huston Racing & DyanBardy Farm (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $373,673 Daily Double Pool $26,496 Exacta Pool $178,798 Superfecta Pool $81,479 Trifecta Pool $118,503 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,347. Scratched–Elegant Silk. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-10) paid $947.40. Pick Three Pool $32,290.

QUEENSBECCAANDJANE angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. CASSIE BELLE stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. LETS GET WILD prompted the pace inside then stalked along the rail, bid again from the fence past midstretch and held third. RIDE SALLY RIDE chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. OLE SILVER hopped at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SOUTH BEACH GAL moved up between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELLA CHICA chased three wide to the stretch and did not rally. HOT CHICKEN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and lacked the necessary response in the drive. ALICE MARBLE settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and was not a threat. PETE'S INFERNO angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and did not rally. CONNIE'S PROMISE angled in and stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. FROM JAMESTO JAMIE a bit slow to begin, dropped back inside on the backstretch and turn and failed to menace.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.96 45.40 57.94 1:11.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Your Royal Coil 126 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 3.10 7 Mucho Macho Woman 126 7 2 1–1½ 1–½ 2–3 2–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 1.10 1 Miss Bennet 126 1 4 6–3 6–1½ 4–2 3–2½ Espinoza 6.00 4 Flying Business 120 4 6 5–1½ 3–2 3–2 4–½ Velez 12.20 2 Bluegrass Sky 120 2 5 7 7 6–1½ 5–4¼ Roman 13.90 6 Remember to Smile 126 6 3 3–hd 5–2 5–1½ 6–7½ Fuentes 14.10 5 Awesome Amanda 126 5 7 4–hd 4–½ 7 7 Cedillo 7.00

3 YOUR ROYAL COIL 8.20 3.40 2.60 7 MUCHO MACHO WOMAN 3.00 2.40 1 MISS BENNET 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $469.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-4) $17.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-4-2) $410.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $20.75

Winner–Your Royal Coil B.f.4 by Coil out of Miss Beekman Place, by Yes It's True. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $292,716 Daily Double Pool $28,675 Exacta Pool $131,914 Superfecta Pool $54,881 Super High Five Pool $13,258 Trifecta Pool $93,087. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-3) paid $776.35. Pick Three Pool $79,994. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-10-3) 19 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,428.60. Pick Four Pool $184,947. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-4-10-3) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $29,494.65. Pick Five Pool $548,761.

YOUR ROYAL COIL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one in midstretch and inched away late under some left handed urging. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had speed outside the winner then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence leaving the turn and through the stretch but could not quite match that one late. MISS BENNET saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. FLYING BUSINESS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLUEGRASS SKY settled just off the rail, came out in the stretch and did not rally. REMEMBER TO SMILE stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AWESOME AMANDA close up stalking the pace three deep between rivals on the backstretch and between foes on the turn, continued off the rail leaving the turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 46.66 1:10.66 1:37.53 2:04.62 2:30.47 2:46.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile 1½ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Red King 122 2 5–3 5–hd 5–1½ 3–2 1–2½ 1–4¼ Rispoli 3.90 4 Siberian Iris 119 4 8 7–hd 7–2 4–3 4–4 2–¾ Van Dyke 7.40 8 Ward 'n Jerry 126 8 2–2 1–1 1–2 1–hd 2–2 3–2½ Prat 0.70 3 Tintoretto 122 3 4–4½ 4–1 4–hd 7–4 7–16 4–2¼ Fuentes 17.00 6 Swamp Souffle 122 6 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 47.00 7 Avalanche 122 7 6–3½ 6–1½ 6–hd 6–2½ 5–½ 6–2¼ Franco 13.70 1 Soberano 122 1 7–hd 8 8 5–hd 6–hd 7–34 Blanc 74.60 5 Kershaw 122 5 1–½ 2–1½ 3–1 8 8 8 Cedillo 5.80

2 RED KING 9.80 4.80 2.60 4 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 6.20 3.20 8 WARD 'N JERRY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $28.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-3) $45.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-3-6) $2,976.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $28.30

Winner–Red King Ch.h.6 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $480,499 Daily Double Pool $43,886 Exacta Pool $248,140 Superfecta Pool $108,083 Super High Five Pool $11,700 Trifecta Pool $178,474. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-2) paid $393.15. Pick Three Pool $99,903.

RED KING chased inside then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and won clear. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival, went up three wide into the final turn, continued just off the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival late for the place. WARD 'N JERRY dueled three deep then between horses then outside a rival, took the lead into the clubhouse turn, kicked clear and angled in, battled inside leaving the final turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the lane, continued under urging then had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and lost second late. TINTORETTO (GER) saved ground chasing the pace, waited briefly then split horses on the second turn, came out in the stretch and bested the others. SWAMP SOUFFLE dueled between horses early then stalked outside a rival, re-bid alongside a foe leaving the final turn and between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AVALANCHE angled in on the hill, hopped onto the dirt crossing, saved ground, split rivals in a bit tight into the last turn, angled in again and lacked the needed late kick. SOBERANO (FR) settled inside, went up three deep into the final turn then chased outside a rival on that turn and into the stretch and did not rally. KERSHAW dueled between horses with an opening quarter mile in :23.21 seconds then battled inside, stalked on the middle turn and backstretch, steadied while dropping back on the final turn and gave way. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.75 47.47 1:12.26 1:37.54 1:44.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Warren's Showtime 124 6 1 4–hd 5–3½ 4–hd 1–1 1–1 Velez 4.30 2 Smiling Shirlee 122 2 4 3–1½ 2–hd 3–1 2–3½ 2–3¼ Smith 1.60 1 Big Sweep 120 1 5 2–1 3–1½ 2–hd 4–3 3–hd Prat 0.90 5 Homehome 120 5 3 5–1½ 4–½ 5–4 3–½ 4–1¼ Gutierrez 40.40 4 Kristi's Tiger 120 4 6 6 6 6 5–hd 5–7¼ Blanc 30.90 3 Reiwa 120 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 6 6 Cedillo 22.50

6 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 10.60 3.60 2.20 2 SMILING SHIRLEE 2.80 2.10 1 BIG SWEEP 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $65.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $13.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-5) $8.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $10.15

Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $445,357 Daily Double Pool $45,476 Exacta Pool $186,147 Superfecta Pool $87,852 Trifecta Pool $157,213. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $51.80. Pick Three Pool $92,857.

WARREN'S SHOWTIME three deep early, was forced four wide into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside a rival in upper stretch, drifted in and inched away under urging in midstretch, battled outside that one in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SMILING SHIRLEE came out into the first turn, bid three deep to duel for the lead, took a short advantage into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in the drive and continued willingly. BIG SWEEP also came out into the first turn, bid between horses to duel for the lead, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, continue along the fence in the drive and edged a foe for third. HOMEHOME between horses early, was forced out into the first turn then angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out leaving that turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. KRISTI'S TIGER angled in on the first turn then chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. REIWA had speed outside a rival then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, steadied in tight into the stretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of HOMEHOME against SMILING SHIRLEE for alleged interference into the first turn and a stewards' inquiry into the same incident resulted in no change when they ruled the latter was coming out off the heels of BIG SWEEP and that the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.43 46.21 1:10.63 1:23.61 1:35.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Danceformunny 120 10 7 8–hd 8–1½ 6–hd 2–½ 1–2½ Prat 2.10 6 Naughty Evelyn 120 6 5 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–hd Roman 48.00 11 Sapori Girl 126 11 1 6–1 7–1 5–1½ 4–2 3–½ Rispoli 2.30 9 Katsaros 126 9 3 2–1 2–2 2–2½ 3–½ 4–1 Maldonado 20.80 7 Star of Africa 122 7 11 10–1 9–½ 8–3½ 8–2½ 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 9.40 8 Hola Chica 126 8 6 5–½ 6–½ 7–2 7–hd 6–1¼ Franco 13.70 2 Arya's Dagger 120 2 2 4–1 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 7–½ Pereira 7.10 1 I Give Up 120 1 9 11 11 9–hd 9–½ 8–1½ Velez 6.90 5 Moreavino 126 5 10 9–1 10–1 11 10–11 9–1¾ Figueroa 70.60 3 Wine At Sunset 120 3 4 3–hd 4–2 3–hd 6–½ 10–20¼ Cedillo 14.90 4 Tiger's Princess 126 4 8 7–hd 5–hd 10–hd 11 11 Espinoza 84.30

10 DANCEFORMUNNY 6.20 4.40 3.00 6 NAUGHTY EVELYN 28.40 11.60 11 SAPORI GIRL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $104.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-11-9) $296.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-11) $158.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-11-9-7) Carryover $3,230

Winner–Danceformunny B.f.3 by Munnings out of Royal Song Dancer, by Langfuhr. Bred by Garry Tussey (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC, River Oak Farm, Baltas, Richard and Ford, John. Mutuel Pool $409,523 Daily Double Pool $48,024 Exacta Pool $246,261 Superfecta Pool $100,069 Trifecta Pool $158,871 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,233. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-10) paid $48.00. Pick Three Pool $119,516.

DANCEFORMUNNY chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead under some left handed urging four wide past the eighth pole and won clear. NAUGHTY EVELYN broke in and bumped a rival, sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, turned back the bid of a rival on the second turn, fought back in midstretch and held second. SAPORI GIRL four wide on the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. KATSAROS stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the second turn, bid again between horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. STAR OF AFRICA a step slow to begin, drifted four wide into the first turn then chased outside a rival or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. HOLA CHICA chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARYA'S DAGGER tugged inside then stalked outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. I GIVE UP settled off the pace inside, split horses leaving the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. MOREAVINO chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. WINE AT SUNSET had speed between horses then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. TIGER'S PRINCESS pulled and steadied toward the inside early, chased along the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 45.66 1:10.37 1:16.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 With This Vow 120 3 1 2–hd 2–3 1–2½ 1–3½ Van Dyke 4.80 6 Saving Sophie 126 6 2 6–hd 3–½ 2–5 2–15¾ Valdivia, Jr. 0.90 1 Cosmic Cowgirl 120 1 7 7 7 4–½ 3–4¼ Prat 2.60 2 True Mischief 126 2 4 1–hd 4–3 5–5 4–1 Cedillo 30.50 5 Apache Pass 126 5 5 3–2 1–hd 3–6 5–6¼ Roman 7.50 4 M Fast 120 4 6 5–3 6–½ 6–5 6–15½ Fuentes 22.50 7 She'seversoclever 120 7 3 4–½ 5–½ 7 7 Figueroa 34.20

3 WITH THIS VOW 11.60 4.20 2.40 6 SAVING SOPHIE 2.40 2.10 1 COSMIC COWGIRL 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $11.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-2-5) $361.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $10.95

Winner–With This Vow Dbb.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Music Magic, by Bernstein. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $365,192 Daily Double Pool $34,890 Exacta Pool $170,082 Superfecta Pool $68,327 Super High Five Pool $17,451 Trifecta Pool $117,004. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-3) paid $58.15. Pick Three Pool $108,543.

WITH THIS VOW dueled between horses then inside on the turn and drew clear in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling late. SAVING SOPHIE settled outside, angled in and split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. COSMIC COWGIRL chased inside then a bit off the rail, steadied into the turn, came out three deep on the bend and into the stretch and picked up the show. TRUE MISCHIEF had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. APACHE PASS bobbled at the start, dueled three deep then outside the winner on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also gave way. M FAST stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and also gave way. SHE'SEVERSOCLEVER stalked outside then alongside a rival, was between horses leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch and had nothing left for t he drive and was eased in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the far turn between the second and third finishers but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.02 46.42 1:10.03 1:21.66 1:33.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Blitzkrieg 122 3 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–3 1–1 Espinoza 7.40 8 Bowies Hero 124 7 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 5–hd 4–hd 2–2¼ Rispoli 6.40 5 DH–Sharp Samurai 122 4 1 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 3–1 3–nk Cedillo 2.60 6 DH–Souter 122 5 2 6–1 6–1 7–1½ 6–hd 3–nk Roman 72.70 1 True Valour 124 1 4 5–½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–½ 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 9.30 7 Border Town 122 6 9 8–½ 8–hd 8–½ 8–1 6–¾ Prat 2.80 3 Cleopatra's Strike 124 2 8 9 9 9 9 7–1 Smith 3.70 9 King of Speed 122 8 6 4–1 4–hd 6–hd 7–½ 8–½ Franco 80.40 10 Bolo 122 9 3 2–1½ 2–3 2–hd 5–hd 9 Van Dyke 13.50

4 BLITZKRIEG 16.80 7.80 4.60 8 BOWIES HERO 6.40 3.80 5 DH–SHARP SAMURAI 2.40 6 DH–SOUTER (GB) 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $93.20 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $47.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-6) $113.68 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-5) $209.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-6-1) $3,649.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-6-5-1) $3,649.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5) $42.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $281.15

Winner–Blitzkrieg Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Bauble Queen, by Arch. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $652,383 Daily Double Pool $41,423 Exacta Pool $294,376 Superfecta Pool $103,223 Super High Five Pool $9,565 Trifecta Pool $181,144. Scratched–Jasikan (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-4) paid $68.50. Pick Three Pool $104,478.

BLITZKRIEG sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear and held under a couple late cracks of the whip. BOWIES HERO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside in the stretch, waited briefly in midstretch then split horses and finished well. SHARP SAMURAI chased a bit off the rail then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and held for a share of third between foes. SOUTER (GB) settled three deep then chased outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and got up for a share of the show. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail into and through the stretch and was edged for a minor share. BORDER TOWN off a step slow, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch, was in a bit close off heels in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KING OF SPEED angled in and chased outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and through much of the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BOLO three deep early, stalked off the rail, was between horses leaving the second turn and weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 45.99 1:10.41 1:16.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Provocation 120 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¾ Smith 0.60 5 Himiko 120 5 5 3–hd 2–1 2–4 2–11½ Cedillo 4.50 8 La V. 120 8 7 6–1 4–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ Pereira 8.50 6 Queen of Aces 122 6 8 7–1½ 6–½ 5–1½ 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 28.20 1 Gold Arrow 126 1 4 2–hd 3–1 4–1½ 5–½ Gutierrez 35.10 9 Brandons Danger 120 9 3 8–1 8–2 6–1½ 6–½ Maldonado 42.40 3 Miss Addie Pray 120 3 9 9 9 7–2 7–12½ Van Dyke 14.60 4 Quiet Secretary 120 4 6 5–hd 5–1 8–6 8–8½ Franco 77.40 7 Scarlet Lips 120 7 2 4–½ 7–½ 9 9 Prat 6.10

2 PROVOCATION 3.20 2.40 2.20 5 HIMIKO 3.80 2.60 8 LA V. 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $5.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-6) $15.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-6-1) $399.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8) $13.05

Winner–Provocation B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Meadow Breeze, by Meadowlake. Bred by Betz/D.J. Stables/CoCo/Burns/Magers (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,042 Daily Double Pool $51,629 Exacta Pool $204,203 Superfecta Pool $97,378 Super High Five Pool $8,372 Trifecta Pool $134,191. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $62.80. Pick Three Pool $63,075.

PROVOCATION sped to the early lead, set all the pace off the rail, drifted out a bit in the stretch, widened under a long rein, was mildly hand ridden for a few strides and held without further encouragement. HIMIKO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner. LA V. chased outside then four wide, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. QUEEN OF ACES settled off the rail then chased outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLD ARROW saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. BRANDONS DANGER chased outside then four wide into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the bend and did not rally. MISS ADDIE PRAY bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. QUIET SECRETARY bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way then was eased in the final furlong. SCARLET LIPS stalked three deep then between horses, dropped back on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive and also was eased in the lane.

TWELFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.93 46.07 1:10.29 1:22.44 1:34.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Southern King 126 5 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–nk Fuentes 11.60 8 Lincoln City 119 8 1 2–hd 2–2 1–½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Flores 28.60 4 Go Daddy Go 126 4 6 6–1 7–1 4–hd 3–½ 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 13.10 12 Succeedandsurpass 126 12 8 8–hd 10–1 8–1 4–1 4–2¼ Rispoli 1.70 2 Silken Prince 124 2 10 10–1 8–½ 7–hd 6–1 5–¾ Franco 19.30 1 Storm the Bastille 124 1 9 4–½ 5–1 5–1 5–½ 6–1¼ Pereira 37.60 11 Galloping Mischief 124 11 7 9–1 9–hd 10–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Prat 5.50 7 Fivestar Lynch 124 7 11 12 12 11–hd 10–2 8–1¾ Smith 16.90 9 Colosi 124 9 5 7–hd 6–hd 9–1 12 9–ns Cedillo 7.90 6 Winning Element 124 6 3 5–2 4–½ 6–½ 9–½ 10–3½ Van Dyke 7.60 3 Of Good Report 126 3 12 11–½ 11–½ 12 11–hd 11–ns Gryder 12.30 10 Turn the Switch 124 10 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 8–hd 12 Maldonado 16.70

5 SOUTHERN KING 25.20 11.00 8.80 8 LINCOLN CITY 24.80 11.80 4 GO DADDY GO 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $230.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-12) $955.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-ALL-ALL-ALL) $2,578.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $1,092.45

Winner–Southern King Dbb.g.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Southern Truth, by Yes It's True. Bred by Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $583,273 Daily Double Pool $195,551 Exacta Pool $329,937 Superfecta Pool $169,330 Super High Five Pool $27,034 Trifecta Pool $227,277. Scratched–Move Over (GB), Three Ay Em. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $97.55. Pick Three Pool $267,154. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-5) 682 tickets with 4 correct paid $851.95. Pick Four Pool $761,187. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-3-4-2-5) 283 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,321.45. Pick Five Pool $861,316. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-10-3-4-2-5) 439 tickets with 6 correct paid $12,304.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,649,128.

SOUTHERN KING angled in and dueled inside then a bit off the rail, re-bid three deep into the stretch then outside the runner-up, took a slim advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LINCOLN CITY dueled between horses then inside, took the lead on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside in the final furlong and continued willingly. GO DADDY GO bobbled a bit just after the start, stalked inside then between horses, continued toward the rail in the stretch and held third. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) angled in and chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. SILKEN PRINCE saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, tugged his way up and steadied early on the backstretch, continued inside and lacked a rally in he stretch. GALLOPING MISCHIEF settled off the pace and chased three deep to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) broke a bit slowly settled outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. COLOSI forced five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch. WINNING ELEMENT steadied and came out off heels into the first turn, stalked outside a foe, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. OF GOOD REPORT hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. TURN THE SWITCH had speed four wide early, dueled three deep then outside a rival, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.