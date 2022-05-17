The Sports Report: Historic news for U.S. Soccer

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Kevin Baxter: U.S. Soccer has agreed to separative collective bargaining agreements with its men’s and women’s national teams that will guarantee equal pay for players on both sides, likely ending the six-year legal fight between the women’s squad and the federation over salaries and working conditions.

“This is a truly historic moment,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said. “These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”

The federation also agreed to provide equality in venues and playing fields, in accommodations at games and training camps, in charter flights and in staffing.

“It’s a big accomplishment to arrive at a structure all sides could accept, even though the devil is always in the details in these kinds of deals,” said Steven A. Bank, the Paul Hastings professor of business law at UCLA.

————

Galaxy, LAFC in top half of MLS payrolls; ‘Chicharito’ second-highest paid player

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Mookie Betts flashed the Dodgers’ new “switch it up” hand sign — his right thumb and pinky extended from his fist — toward the dugout in excitement.

He met third base coach Dino Ebel with a smooth low-five. He finished his trot around the bases with a passionate two-handed exchange with Hanser Alberto at home plate.

In the Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon, Betts had just lifted a two-run home run to left field, the first of three long balls the Dodgers hit during a go-ahead, five-run rally in the sixth inning.

As he has done much more during his resurgent start to this season, Betts completed each step of the ensuing celebration with a wide, stress-free smile on his face.

“Mookie is his best,” manager Dave Roberts said, “when he’s making work fun.”

The former MVP certainly did that Tuesday, helping the Dodgers sweep a doubleheader from the Diamondbacks.

In the team’s 12-3 win in the nightcap, which featured four RBIs from Trea Turner, a three-run home run by Edwin Ríos, and a strong seven-inning start from Tyler Anderson, Betts walked twice and scored three runs.

It was his performance in the afternoon, however, that stood out most on a day the Dodgers (24-12) won their third and fourth straight games

ANGELS

Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double long after a first-inning homer in Reid Detmers’ first start since throwing a no-hitter, and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the the Angels 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the seventh before a wild eighth that started with Seager and Adolis Garcia both beating the shift.

Seager’s blooper down the left-field line eluded a sprinting Anthony Rendon, and Garcia’s infield single brought Seager home from third when second baseman Luis Rengifo ran down the grounder but made an ill-advised throw to first.

The fielding adventures were just getting started for the Angels after first baseman Matt Duffy had to leave after Rengifo’s throw ended up hitting him in the face as he collided with Garcia.

Nathaniel Lowe’s single with the bases loaded put the Rangers up 5-4 before Sam Huff’s bloop two-run double to right, his third hit. Then leadoff hitter Eli White, who struck out his first four times, circled the bases when left fielder Brandon Marsh let a sharp single slip by his glove and roll to the wall. Three runs scored for a 10-4 lead.

————

Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games after admitting he provided drugs to Tyler Skaggs

Nationals fired scout for refusing COVID vaccine. He’s now selling cars — and suing

SPARKS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Newly hired Sparks President Vanessa Shay, less than two days into her tenure with the team, said before their home opener that the crowded L.A. market had forgotten about the Sparks.

Fans got a thrilling reminder Tuesday night, but a first impression that the team might want to forget.

In their first home game of the year, the Sparks lost 87-84 to the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena. The new-look team turned to an old star, leaning on 11-year veteran Nneka Ogwumike for a team-high 22 points with eight rebounds, but let Minnesota’s Kayla McBride slip behind the defense and score on a reverse layup with 2.1 seconds left that put the previously winless Lynx ahead.

Jordin Canada’s contested three-point attempt at the buzzer came up short, and the fans who had waited more than a year for the full Sparks game experience fell silent. McBride, one day after returning from overseas duty in Turkey, finished with a game-high 24 points.

Tuesday’s game was the first true home crowd for the Sparks since 2019, as the pandemic consumed the past two seasons. The team that led the WNBA in attendance for three consecutive seasons before COVID-19 upended everything. The Sparks’ attendance was the lowest in the league in 2021, in part because they played 11 of 16 home games in the Los Angeles Convention Center, which didn’t hold more than 1,000 people per game. Coach Derek Fisher and players expressed excitement about the team’s return to Cyrpto.com Arena on a full-time basis this year.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams probably do not require extra motivation as they prepare to make a run at repeating as Super Bowl champions.

But at least two starters have exactly that.

Tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller suffered late-season injuries that prevented them from playing in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Higbee is on his way back from knee surgery, and Fuller is progressing from ankle surgery as the Rams go through their offseason program.

Returning to the Super Bowl is the goal, Higbee said Tuesday during a videoconference with reporters.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Colorado (C1) vs. St. Louis (C3)

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)

Thursday, May 19 at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, May 21 at St. Louis, 5 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 23 at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 25 at Colorado, TBD

*Friday, May 27 at St. Louis, TBD

*Sunday, May 29 at Colorado, TBD

Calgary (P1) vs. Edmonton (P2)

Tonight at Calgary, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Calgary, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday, May 26 at Calgary, TBD

*Saturday, May 28 at Edmonton, TBD

*Monday, May 30 at Calgary, TBD

Eastern Conference

Florida (A1) vs. Tampa Bay (A3)

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Thursday at Florida, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Tampa Bay, 10:30 a.m., TNT

Monday at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 25 at Florida, TBD

*Friday, May 27 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Sunday, May 29 at Florida, TBD

Carolina (M1) vs. New York Rangers (M2)

Today at Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at New York, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday, May 26 at Carolina, TBD

*Saturday, May 28 at New York, TBD

*Monday, May 30 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

NBA PLAYOFFS

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 3 Golden State vs. No. 4 Dallas

Tonight at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

Friday at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, May 26 at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

*Saturday, May 28 at Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT

*Monday, May 30 at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 2 Boston

Miami 118, Boston 107

Thursday at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Wed., May 25 at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, May 27 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 29 at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

1920 — Man o’ War, ridden by Clarence Kummer, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1½ lengths over Upset.

1931 — Fifteen-year-old Eddie Arcaro rides his first race, finishing sixth, at Bainbridge Park, Ohio.

1957 — Bold Ruler, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Iron Liege. It’s the sixth and last time Arcaro wins the Preakness.

1968 — Forward Pass wins the Preakness Stakes by six lengths to give Calumet Farm a record seven wins in by an owner in the race. Judy Johnson becomes the first female trainer to saddle a horse for the Preakness. Her horse, Sir Beau, finishes seventh in the field of 10.

1971 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in the seventh game to win the Stanley Cup.

1985 — Patricia Cooksey becomes the first female jockey to compete in the Preakness Stakes. Tank’s Prospect wins the race and Cooksey’s mount, Tajawa, finishes sixth in the field of 11.

1990 — Edmonton’s Jari Kurri becomes the leading goal scorer in Stanley Cup history when he scores his 90th postseason goal in the first period of Game 2 of the finals against Boston. Kurri adds two more goals as the Oilers beat the Bruins 7-2.

1996 — Louis Quatorze carries Pat Day to the jockey’s third straight Preakness Stakes victory. Louis Quatorze, 16th in the Kentucky Derby, runs 1 3-16 miles in 1:53 2-5 to equal the race record set by Tank’s Prospect in 1985.

1997 — Chris Johnson makes an 8-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to win the LPGA championship over Leta Lindley. It’s the third playoff in the championship since the tournament began in 1955, and the first since 1970.

2004 — Randy Johnson, 40, becomes the oldest pitcher in major league history to throw a perfect game, retiring all 27 hitters to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Atlanta Braves 2-0.

2008 — Rafael Nadal beats defending champion Roger Federer 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3 to win the Hamburg Masters, adding the only major clay-court title missing from his impressive collection.

2008 — Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outscores Pierce 45-41 in the shootout, but Boston advances with a 97-92 win.

2013 — Oxbow, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish at the Preakness. It’s the sixth Preakness victory for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and 14th Triple Crown victory, the most in horse racing history.

2021— Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers, no-hits the Seattle Mariners, 5-0, at Comerica Park, Detroit.

Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

Randy Johnson pitches a perfect game. Watch and listen here.