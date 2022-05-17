Angels’ late fielding errors allow Rangers to rally in 10-5 loss

Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double long after a first-inning homer in Reid Detmers’ first start since throwing a no-hitter, and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the the Angels 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the seventh before a wild eighth that started with Seager and Adolis Garcia both beating the shift.

Seager’s blooper down the left-field line eluded a sprinting Anthony Rendon, and Garcia’s infield single brought Seager home from third when second baseman Luis Rengifo ran down the grounder but made an ill-advised throw to first.

The fielding adventures were just getting started for the Angels after first baseman Matt Duffy had to leave after Rengifo’s throw ended up hitting him in the face as he collided with Garcia.

Nathaniel Lowe’s single with the bases loaded put the Rangers up 5-4 before Sam Huff’s bloop two-run double to right, his third hit. Then leadoff hitter Eli White, who struck out his first four times, circled the bases when left fielder Brandon Marsh let a sharp single slip by his glove and roll to the wall. Three runs scored for a 10-4 lead.

Ryan Tepera (1-1) didn’t get an out while allowing five runs — all earned despite the fielding adventures behind him. He had been replaced by Cesar Valdez, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, before White’s sprint around the bases.

Kole Calhoun chased Detmers with a tying two-run homer in the fourth after Seager went the opposite way to left with two outs in the first against the 22-year-old left-hander, who was the youngest to throw a no-hitter in 16 years in a 12-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Trout’s homer was his 10th this season and 42nd against the Rangers, one behind Reggie Jackson for the most by an opponent since the franchise moved to Texas 50 years ago.

Taylor Ward homered leading off the third before Anthony Rendon put the Angels up 3-1 with a two-run shot with one out off Texas starter Taylor Hearn.

Shohei Ohtani had a painful night when he fouled a ball off his groin area before a second strikeout that left him at 0 for 4. He singled in the ninth before being replaced by a pinch-hitter.

Dennis Santana (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless eighth before the Texas rally.

